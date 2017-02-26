‘Moonlight’ sweeps Spirit Awards, Affleck wins best actor

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Moonlight’ sweeps Spirit Awards, Affleck wins best actor

Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age tale takes home six awards including best feature

  • Writer and director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the best picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel.Image Credit: Reuters
  • Barry Jenkins named best director for Moonlight.Image Credit: AP
  • Cast and crew of The Witch with their award for Best First Feature.Image Credit: REUTERS
  • Presenters Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Janelle Monae present the Best Screenplay award.Image Credit: REUTERS
  • Caroline Waterlow, from left, Tamara Rosenberg, Connor Schell, Nina Krstic, Deirdre Fenton, Libby Geist, and EImage Credit: AP
  • Best Male Lead winner Casey Affleck accepts his award for the film "Manchester by the Sea" Image Credit: REUTERS
  • The cast and crew of "Moonlight" pose in the press room with their awards for best feature Image Credit: AP
  • Molly Shannon accepts the award for best supporting female for "Other People" Image Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Sunday might be dominated by La La Land, but Saturday belonged to Moonlight.

Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age tale swept Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking home six awards including best feature. Moonlight won every award it was nominated for at the 32nd annual indie awards, the dressed-down, beachside ceremony held the day before the Academy Awards.

Moonlight won for its directing, screenplay, cinematography and editing. It was also honoured for its ensemble cast in the Spirit Awards’ Robert Altman Award. Backstage, Jenkins said its tale of a poor, young, black kid in Miami stood in stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I think Moonlight exists as a beacon of inclusivity,” said Jenkins, flanked by his African-American cast and producers.

The afternoon ceremony frequently had a strong political tenor. Casey Affleck, who won best actor for Manchester by the Sea, wore a shirt with the word “love” in Arabic.

“The policies of this administration are abhorrent and will not last,” said Affleck, accepting his award. Backstage, he spoke about “the torrent of terrifying news that comes out of Washington every day.”

Some Oscar contenders were missing their presumed rivals at the Spirit Awards, which only nominated films made for $20 million (Dh73.4 million) or less (and thus disqualifying the Academy Awards favourite La La Land). But if Moonlight, nominated for eight Oscars including best picture, is to pull off the upset on Sunday, it has some history on its side. The last three Spirit Awards best-feature winners — Spotlight, Birdman, 12 Years a Slave — all went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Host Nick Kroll and John Mulaney maintained a rigorously irreverent tone through a ceremony often punctuated by belly laughs. In their opening monologue, Kroll mockingly defended the common charge of “liberal elitism” often thrown at Hollywood events like the Spirits.

“We’re not in a bubble. We’re in a tent,” said Kroll, referring to the Spirits’ Santa Monica, California, home. “We’re fringe artists on a California beach. If we leaned any further to the left, we’d topple into the ocean.”

Instead of a lengthy in memoriam reel, they opted instead for a highlight of those who didn’t die, singling out Milos Foreman and Tim Allen while Andy Samberg, doing his best Eddie Vedder, sang Pearl Jam’s Alive.

Best actress went to Isabelle Huppert, the French actress of Elle, who bested Natalie Portman and Annette Bening. Just as Affleck wasn’t up against Oscar favourite Denzel Washington in best actor, the best actress category was missing Emma Stone of La La Land.

Molly Shannon, the former Saturday Night Live cast member, supplied one of the afternoon’s highpoints. She was visibly overjoyed by winning best supporting actress for her performance in Other People. She concluded her speech by exclaiming, “I really truly feel like a ... SUPERSTAR!” — aping her old SNL character.

Other awards also went to films far outside the Oscar candidates. Robert Eggers’ well-researched The Witch, set in 17th century Massachusetts, won for both best first feature and best first screenplay. He thanked the Puritans for “writing down so much stuff.”

Ezra Edelman’s O.J.: Made in America took best documentary. Best foreign language film went to Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann.

The Cassavettes Award, which honours the best feature made for less than $500,000 went to Andrew Ahn’s Korean gay-immigrant drama Spa Night. Taking the stage Ahn first remarked, “I’m going to barf,” but quickly collected himself, speaking tenderly about his parents’ acceptance of their gay son and the need for acceptance of immigrants, gays and other communities.

“We are part of this great country,” said Ahn. “And we are undeniable.”

More from News

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Oscars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Green Lantern to feature in ‘Justice League’

Leisure Gallery

Oscars 2017: Winners in key categories

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat