Green Lantern to feature in ‘Justice League’

Superhero Green Latern will feature in the upcoming film Justice League.

Green Lantern will join other DC superheroes Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash in the Zack Snyder directorial.

Justice League will feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

The Green Lantern Corps film doesn’t come out until 2020, but according to reporter Umberto Gonzalez, there will be a Green Lantern sighting in 2017’s Justice League. On a recent periscope video, he was asked about the Lanterns, where he said, “Yes. There is a Green Lantern in Justice League. I forgot how to pronounce him. I forgot the name of the Green Lantern in Justice League, so we’ll see. Hey, maybe by that time they get to cast Hal Jordan and next we’ll throw him in there too who knows.”

“It is confirmed that a Green Lantern will be in Justice League. I don’t want to give you the spoiler obviously, but yes, there is a Green Lantern,” he added.

It’s still not known who will portray the Green Lantern in Justice League.

In 2011, Green Lantern character Hal Jordan was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, who is reportedly being considered for a return to Green Lantern Corps, as well.

Meanwhile, Green Lantern Corps is currently in the process of casting. Armie Hammer, Bradley Cooper, James Marsden, Joel McHale and Tom Cruise are reportedly also being considered for playing Hal Jordan.