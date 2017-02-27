Green Lantern to feature in ‘Justice League’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Green Lantern to feature in ‘Justice League’

The character, last played by Ryan Reynolds in 2011, has not been cast yet for the 2017 DC superheroes film

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Superhero Green Latern will feature in the upcoming film Justice League.

Green Lantern will join other DC superheroes Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash in the Zack Snyder directorial.

Justice League will feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

The Green Lantern Corps film doesn’t come out until 2020, but according to reporter Umberto Gonzalez, there will be a Green Lantern sighting in 2017’s Justice League. On a recent periscope video, he was asked about the Lanterns, where he said, “Yes. There is a Green Lantern in Justice League. I forgot how to pronounce him. I forgot the name of the Green Lantern in Justice League, so we’ll see. Hey, maybe by that time they get to cast Hal Jordan and next we’ll throw him in there too who knows.”

“It is confirmed that a Green Lantern will be in Justice League. I don’t want to give you the spoiler obviously, but yes, there is a Green Lantern,” he added.

It’s still not known who will portray the Green Lantern in Justice League.

In 2011, Green Lantern character Hal Jordan was portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, who is reportedly being considered for a return to Green Lantern Corps, as well.

Meanwhile, Green Lantern Corps is currently in the process of casting. Armie Hammer, Bradley Cooper, James Marsden, Joel McHale and Tom Cruise are reportedly also being considered for playing Hal Jordan.

More from News

tags from this story

Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGNBen Affleck
Tom Cruise
follow this tag on MGNTom Cruise

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGN
Tom Cruise
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Netflix ‘thrilled’ with ‘White Helmets’ win

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Are these the cheapest cars in UAE today?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017