Golden Globes pulls second highest audience in decade

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Golden Globes pulls second highest audience in decade

The 74th edition of the annual alcohol-fuelled ceremony, hosted this year by Jimmy Fallon, was up 1.5 million viewers from last year

Image Credit: AP
This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Tabloid
 

Hollywood’s three-hour Golden Globe Awards averaged 20 million viewers on Sunday, the second biggest audience in a decade, NBC said on Monday.

The 74th edition of the annual alcohol-fuelled ceremony, hosted this year by Jimmy Fallon, was up 1.5 million viewers from last year, the network said in a statement quoting figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It added that viewership was up two per cent among adults 18 to 49 years old.

Last year’s ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais averaged 18.5 viewers but, unlike the 2017 edition, faced head-to-head competition from an NFL playoffs game.

This year’s uptick in numbers comes as just about every major awards show, including the Oscars, the Emmys and the Grammys, has experienced a drop in ratings in recent years.

The big winner at Sunday’s ceremony was the modern musical romance La La Land which won seven Golden Globe Awards.

The coming-of-age film Moonlight won the prize for best drama.

One of the highlights of the show was a speech by actress Meryl Streep, who berated Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award.

More from News

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGNMeryl Streep

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
NFL
follow this tag on MGN
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in trailer

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats