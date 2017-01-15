Mobile
Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson to announce Oscar nominees

Also presenting on January 24 will be Oscar nominees Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe

  • Brie Larson arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in BeImage Credit: AFP
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Oscar winners Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson will help announce this year’s Academy Award nominees.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday revealed the actresses will be among those who announce nominees in 24 categories on January 24. Also presenting will be Oscar nominees Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe and Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki.

In a departure from previous years, the academy is ditching a live audience for the nomination announcements and will live-stream them on its website, Oscars.org. Some of the presentation will also air on Good Morning America.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will air on February 26 on ABC.

Larson won the best actress award last year for Room, and Hudson won the supporting actress award in 2007 for Dreamgirls.

Oscars
