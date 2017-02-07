Oscars host nominees luncheon, politics back on stage

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oscars host nominees luncheon, politics back on stage

Film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs makes galvanising speech saying her organisation will ‘stand up in support of artists around the world’

Image Credit: AP
The nominees of the 89th Academy Awards attend the Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.
Tabloid
 

If anyone was wondering if the Academy Awards will get political this year, film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs all but confirmed it on Monday at the annual Oscar nominees’ luncheon.

Boone Isaacs opened the private gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with a galvanising speech that promised the academy will “stand up in support of artists around the world.”

“We stand up to those who would try and limit our freedom of expression,” she said. “And we stand up for this fundamental principle: That all creative artists around the world are connected by that unbreakable bond and more powerful and permanent than nationality and politics. Just as work does not stop at borders, borders cannot be allowed to stop any of us.”

Her remarks were received with raucous applause.

Traditionally a warm and friendly affair, there’s little on the luncheon agenda other than celebrity mingling and posing for photos.

Denzel Washington chatted with Steven Spielberg, not even realising Moonlight director Barry Jenkins was standing behind him.

“He was ear-hustling,” Washington said.

Viola Davis shared a moment with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who brought his mother as his date. Davis was also part of a reunion of The Help cast, posing for a photo with fellow nominees Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer.

Show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd briefly addressed the nominees, urging them to speak from the heart should they become winners on Oscar night.

They showed a short film, purportedly from the 1938 Academy Awards. The grainy video featured Kate McKinnon as fictional movie star and multiple Oscar-winner Gloria Concave. She offered acceptance-speech advice based on her own past foibles, such as the time she ignored the play-off music and “was pelted with cured meats by some Italians.”

Laura Dern, a governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ actors’ branch, read aloud the name of each nominee as they took their place on photo risers in the centre of hotel’s International Ballroom. The graduation-like procession took about 30 minutes.

Each nominee received a certificate, an official Oscar sweatshirt and a bottle of special-issue Oscars Champagne as they left.

The 89th Academy Awards will be presented on February 26 at Hollywood & Highland’s Dolby Theatre and broadcast live on ABC.

 

Don’t miss it!

The Oscars will air in the UAE on February 27 at 5.30am on OSN Movies Festival HD. But coverage will begin from 2am on E! Entertainment with its Live from the Red Carpet and Fashion Police segments. If you can’t be bothered to stay up, the main Oscar awards show will be repeated on February 27 at 8pm and 11.30pm on OSN Movies Festival HD and OSN Play.

More from Features

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Steven Spielberg
follow this tag on MGNSteven Spielberg
steven spielberg
follow this tag on MGNsteven spielberg
Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Steven Spielberg
follow this tag on MGN
steven spielberg
follow this tag on MGN
Oscars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Features

‘Lego Batman Movie’ left Will Arnett ‘spent’

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini