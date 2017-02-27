Oscars 2017: How did host Jimmy Kimmel do?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oscars 2017: How did host Jimmy Kimmel do?

The comedian handled the show with comedic ease, even during its dramatic final moments

  • Jimmy KimmelImage Credit: AP
  • Jimmy KimmelImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

True, Jimmy Kimmel can’t bring together a divided country. But for a few hours on Sunday as host of the Oscars, he helped all within earshot laugh more than a little at the nation’s current discord.

What’s more, he navigated the rocky final moments that threatened to upend, overshadow and even cast doubt on the whole shebang. In an epic screw-up, the best picture winner, as announced by Faye Dunaway, had to be corrected to Moonlight from La La Land while the latter film’s producers were well into their acceptance speeches.

“I knew I would screw this show up,” Kimmel joked to viewers, heroically unfazed by the chaos raging around him onstage. “I promise I’ll never come back.”

Memo to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Quick, sign this guy up for life. He can handle anything.

Hours earlier, Kimmel had the audience at hello. During his uproarious opening monologue, he cheerfully reminded everyone that not just the nation but the whole world was united in viewing the show: “This broadcast is being watched in 225 countries that now hate us,” he cracked.

He voiced his thanks to President Donald Trump for taking heat off the Oscars: “Remember LAST year,” Kimmel recalled, “when it seemed the OSCARS were racist? That’s gone — thanks to him!”

And he reminded the audience in the Dolby Theatre that soon, some of them would be collecting filmdom’s most coveted prize — plus, they would get the chance to “give a speech that the president will tweet about in all caps during his 5am bowel movement.”

The broadcast contained a steady thrum of response to Trump’s infant presidency. “Opposing without hatred,” “tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other,” “a respect for diversity” were typical of sentiments voiced by presenters and recipients.

It’s not unusual for an Oscars telecast to be at odds with itself: foolishness vies with dignity; glitzy excess wrangles with a sober-minded tribute to film artistry. Such is the nature of showbiz self-congratulation.

But seldom before has the Oscarcast been so conflicted as this year, when a new White House occupant made the big show an inviting platform for a political primal scream as much as a time-honoured gala.

Fortunately, Kimmel was up to the challenge of keeping things comfortable while pertinent. Turns out his splendid job as Emmys host last autumn was just a warm-up for Sunday night, when he not only proved adept at keeping things funny and smart, but also demonstrated nothing throws him.

The show began with a live, rousing performance by Justin Timberlake in full production number of his Oscar-nominated song Can’t Stop the Feeling.

With that, Kimmel took over and instantly had everyone roaring with laughter.

Along with the usual jibes at Hollywood’s vanities, he never let Trump stray too far from his attention. While hailing many of the celebrated stars in the room, Kimmel recognised one of moviedom’s actors “who SEEM great but really aren’t.” Based on Trump’s Twitter eruption after the Golden Globes, Kimmel impishly saluted Meryl Streep, “who has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances.”

And in the spirit of unification, he even took the giant step of burying the hatchet with Matt Damon, with whom he has shared a yearslong comic feud: “When I first met Matt,” said Kimmel during his backhanded act of reconciliation, “I was the fat one.” From his seat in the hall, Damon pretended to fume.

Among the highlights of the night: Kimmel punked a busload of tourists who were led into the auditorium with no idea they would be invading an Oscarcast in progress, creating an instant social media star out of one man who quickly became known by his hashtag, #GaryFromChicago. Kimmel interviewed the smartphone-toting tour-goers and introduced them to stars. Hands were shaken and photos were snapped. It was a charming display of goggle-eyed movie-lovers united with the stars they idolise.

Also worth noting on a show that turned out to be unexpectedly fun without leaving behind a larger mission: the montage of moviegoers from all over the world citing, in their native tongues, favourite films. American films. It was a welcome reminder that Hollywood can surmount its share of walls. No matter what the best picture might turn out to be.

More from Features

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGNJustin Timberlake
Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGNMeryl Streep
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGN
Oscars
follow this tag on MGN
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Features

Oscars 2017 and other big ceremony blunders

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat