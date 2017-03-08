Mobile
Dubai makes cameo in new apocalyptic film

Teaser for upcoming Hollywood film showcases Dubai's larger-than-life landmarks being buffeted by huge waves

 

Dubai: The UAE’s stunning desert landscape and larger-than-life landmarks continue to inspire Hollywood filmmakers.

American film and television production company Skydance has just released a series of teasers for the apocalyptic sci-fi film Geostorm – and viewers from Dubai may have more reason to watch it.

In one of the short clips, which prelude Wednesday’s main trailer debut, a tidal wave crashes into Dubai, smashing buildings in Downtown Burj Khalifa and the tallest tower itself.

Geostorm

The scene then quickly transitions to other cities rocked by a pool of lava bursting from the ground and gigantic waves rushing towards beachgoers - engulfing more buildings and overturning everything in its path.

“Tomorrow, the world is taken by storm,” reads the title of the video, which was released on Tuesday.

Starred by Gerard Butler, the action thriller is about a guy attempting to prevent climate-controlling satellites from unleashing a “storm of epic proportions” that could decimate the earth.

burj khalifa

It’s not the first time the UAE makes a cameo in blockbuster movies. Among the films that showcase the UAE include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which features Tom Cruise’s nail-biting stunt on Burj Khalifa tower;  Fast and Furious 7, which features Emirates Palace and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which takes the viewers to the stunning Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi, also known as the Empty Quarter.

Geostorm is a directorial debut of Dean Devlin, writer/producer of Independence Day.

The plot: After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world's leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong - the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it's a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wpes out everything ...and everyone along with it.

