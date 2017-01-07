Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds film becomes unexpected memorial

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds film becomes unexpected memorial

‘Bright Lights’ was a labour of love, instigated by Fisher, and a look at the famous mother and daughter’s relationship

Image Credit: AP
Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds in the HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
Tabloid
 

HBO thought its documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds would be perfect for Mother’s Day. Instead, it has turned into a television memorial service.

“Life took over and changed the rules,” Sheila Nevins, who runs the network’s documentary unit, said on Friday.

The deaths of Fisher and her mother on two successive days last week compelled HBO to swiftly schedule the film’s television premiere for Saturday night at 8pm EST/PST. While nothing good comes from such a tragedy, those who see the documentary will find comfort knowing that the two Hollywood stars who loved and depended upon each other would not have to spend much time apart.

“Debbie was so strong that she seemed almost in control of what was going on,” said Fisher Stevens, who made the film with his wife, Alexis Bloom. “She held on for a long time. She went through a lot of pain while we were filming and it seemed like [she said], ‘OK, I held on long enough. I’m not going to bury my daughter.’”

Fisher, of Star Wars fame, was the film’s instigator.

Learning her mother, at age 82, insisted upon performing some final nightclub shows, Fisher thought the experience should be preserved on film and contacted Stevens through mutual friends. The idea intrigued the filmmakers; Reynolds was the last of the MGM contract employees still performing and was a link to a disappearing world.

Fisher became known as much for her humorous writing as acting and, in the film, is a one-woman one-liner machine. Both women found the process of making a documentary difficult. Reynolds was used to being on-camera, but not without playing a role; she would request a non-existent script. Fisher didn’t understand how much filming would be necessary.

In the process, a story the filmmakers didn’t necessarily expect made itself clear.

“Carrie said, ‘I’m my mom’s best friend,’ and that’s when we knew we had a love story,” Stevens said. “I wasn’t sure about that before. Then it just started unfolding as Debbie got more and more ill and Carrie started coming apart emotionally” as a result.

The film depicts Reynolds’ frailty, her good days and bad days. One day she wasn’t up to being interviewed and called to apologise. She also had the capacity to bounce back; filmmakers thought Reynolds’ final Las Vegas appearance would be their endpoint. Instead, it turned out to be the actress receiving a lifetime achievement award.

The archival material is rich, some shot by Reynolds herself. A 15-year-old Carrie sings Bridge Over Troubled Water at one of her mum’s shows, years before she met, married and divorced the song’s author, Paul Simon. One memorable passage catches Fisher visiting her father, singer Eddie Fisher, three months before his death in 2010. HBO happened to have that footage, never-used out-takes from a previous Carrie Fisher project.

Bloom and Stevens took Bright Lights to several film festivals last year. Pleased by the outcome, both stars helped to promote it.

Stevens said he last saw them at a birthday party for Fisher at the end of October. Fisher was in good spirits and Reynolds seemed healthier than she was during much of the filming; she even walked up to Fisher’s house for the party. The two women lived in adjacent houses in a Beverly Hills, California, compound.

He and his family were in South Africa, where Bloom is from, when Fisher fell ill.

“It’s still weird to me, it’s still surreal,” he said. “I’m still kind of unsettled.”

Fisher’s death didn’t change HBO’s scheduling plans, but Reynolds’ death did. There was some discussion of whether HBO would seem ghoulishly opportunistic by airing it so quickly, but that consideration was dismissed. Stevens said he requested that HBO seek the blessing of Fisher’s daughter and brother.

He said he hoped the film would inspire viewers to call family members they don’t speak to often enough.

“Yes, it’s on the bandwagon of a lot of publicity,” Nevins said. “But it’s our own special thing. We didn’t create it for the events that happened the past two weeks. We created it a year ago and it became relevant in terms of giving you a reason for turning the page.”

More from Features

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Features

Golden Globes: Who are the HFPA members?

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car