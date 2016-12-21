Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Pomegranates — the answer to holiday sugar glut

Among other nutrients, a half cup of the fruit provides fibre which prevents a sugar rush, vitamin B that creates sustained energy and potassium that helps regulate blood pressure

Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pomegranate seeds have been shown to fight cancer, improve memory, reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease.
Tabloid
 

Candy and sugar have once again invaded our world. It began innocently enough with a gingerbread house, then lingered with the red-and-green sprinkle cookies from friends, then endured with the classroom holiday parties, the candy canes that garnish every wrapped present, and the hot chocolate with marshmallows that lures my kids on these cold days.

I would like to be the Grinch and shove it all up the chimney. I fear that if they keep up this pace, my children might spiral and sputter by the time Christmas arrives. Yet I have decided not to hijack all of the season’s treats. Instead, I will help my kids pick the ones they really want and then fill their bellies with as many vitamins and antioxidants as I can from now until the new year.

My hope is that these nutrients will counteract some of sugar’s negative effects. Antioxidants prevent oxidative damage caused by sugar, magnesium regulates blood sugar and insulin spikes, and vitamin C boosts my children’s immune systems. Not a perfect solution, but perhaps better than waging war against holiday treats.

To ensure my children consume these powerful vitamins and antioxidants, I will be feeding them as many fruits and vegetables as I can. Pomegranate seeds will act as Rudolph’s nose and lead the way. My 5-year-old daughter is attracted to anything bright and sparkly, so it is no wonder she is obsessed with these little neon seeds. She dumps them on every bowl of oatmeal, every serving of yoghurt and in every cup of fizzy water.

Can these pint-size seeds do any large-scale good? Absolutely. Pomegranate seeds have been shown to fight cancer, improve memory, reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and reduce heart disease. It is no wonder they were portrayed as a healing fruit in the Bible.

One half-cup of pomegranate seeds provides 3 1/2 grams of fibre, more than twice the amount found in the same size serving of apples. This fibre slows the natural sugar of the pomegranate as it enters the body’s bloodstream, preventing a sugar rush. The fruit’s B vitamins create sustained energy. The potassium helps to regulate blood pressure and support nerve function. The antioxidants, such as tannins, quercetin and anthocyanins, are all heart-healthy and cancer-preventing. The vitamin K, folate and iron keep the blood healthy. Lastly, vitamins C and E, powerful antioxidants, boost the immune system and keep tissues from being damaged by pollutants, toxins and sugars.

These festive fruits are ripe from September through January, so it is the season for them. They can be stored for up to two weeks at room temperature or for up to three months in the refrigerator. Each pomegranate houses about 600 seeds.

So have at it, gingerbread men: The pomegranate is here to save our holiday. It is much more fun to be the festive mum doling out gleaming red seeds than to be the grumpy, grudging Grinch this season.

How to enjoy pomegranate seeds

- Snack straight from the fruit.

- Top a bowl of oatmeal.

- Mix into waffles.

- Stir into yoghurt.

- Toss over salads.

- Add to bean or whole-grain dishes.

- Sprinkle onto a soup such as squash or lentil.

- Pomegranate “mocktail”: Mix pomegranate juice and sparkling water, then finish with a few pomegranate seeds.

How to de-seed a pomegranate

1. Cut a quarter inch off each end so the fruit stands flat.

2. Using a pairing knife, cut out the center, trying not to puncture the seeds.

3. Make six slices into the fruit and skin to loosen it, then pry it apart with your hands.

4. Section by section, pry the seeds from the skin. This works best in a bowl of water so the seeds sink to the bottom and the skin rises to the top.

More from Health

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureHealth

Also In Health

Ebola vaccine 'up to 100% effective'

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party