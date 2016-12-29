9 Iconic places around the world to ring in 2017

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, so we take a look at some of the world’s most iconic countdown spots. From Paris, to London; Barcelona to Dubai. Here are the top 10 most iconic places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve.

1. Time Square, New York

As the famous New Year's Eve Ball drops in Time Square around 1,000,000 people fill the area and bid a collective farewell to the year that passed. They usually have celebrity MC’s and a star studded performance.

2. Sydney, Australia

Every year, Sydney is one of the first capital cities in the world to greet the New Year. The biggest celebration in the city takes place at the Sydney Harbour, where hundreds of boats and thousands of people gather around the harbour to watch the fireworks at midnight. Other performances and rituals include indigenous smoking ceremonies, aerial flyovers, mini-light shows and a lighted boat parade.

3. Thames River, London

London also hosts one of the biggest celebrations in the world with over 250,000 visitors gathered along the Thames River by the Big Ben. At midnight spectators can expect a light show and an amazing fireworks display. The party usually continues throughout the night with activities planned for the next day including a three-hour parade complete with marching bands, colourful floats, costumed dancers and a fine procession of the Queen’s horses.

4. Eifel Tower, Paris

The city of lights hosts a beautiful spectacle at the Eiffel Tower. The light show and fireworks display is projected beautifully on and around the tower.

5. The Vegas Strip, Las Vegas

Las Vegas on any other day is a big party, but on December 31, over 300,000 people are on the streets celebrating. Every year the Strip is closed to cars and opened up to the entire city to walk on. Live bands, pyrotechnic displays and laser-shows transform the street into a giant party.

6. Jackson Square, New Orleans

This city has one of the best New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in the United Stated. The 15-minute-long show by the Mississipi River is the main event of an evening of festivities that includes the Fleur de Lis drop, the famous activity where many oversized gifts are thrown off the roof of the Jax Brewery in Jackson Square. Parties often continue until dawn, with live music throughout the bars and clubs in the French Quarter.

7. Valparaiso, Chile

The cultural capital of Chile is home to a three-day festival with millions of visitors coming to watch the amazing fireworks display. The city hosts one of the most extravagant New Year’s Eve shows in South America. An unusual tradition is for locals to wear yellow underwear and eat 12 grapes when the clock strikes 12.

8. Princes Street, Edinburgh

Edinburgh hosts its yearly last day of the year celebration known as the Hoganay Hoopla. The event lasts for 4 days and plays host to a torchlight parade throughout the city, concerts, and a huge street party on.At midnight the entire city sings along to “Auld Lang Syne,” while a spectacular greatest fireworks displays takes place at midnight, with magnificent Edinburgh Castle as the backdrop.

9. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The Burj Khalifa fireworks show, which has become one of the most watched spectacles on the planet, will have a theme of celebrating national pride this year, serving as symbolic bridge between the present and future of Dubai. The highlight of this year's display is that the sequence will recreate the design of the logo of Expo 2020 through pyrotechnics.