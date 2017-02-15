6 personality traits that make you a happier person

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

6 personality traits that make you a happier person

Being happy comes from the personality traits that you carry within you

Image Credit: Istock
 

People have spent years trying to figure out the secret to happiness. It really does come from within. You could have millions of dollars, fame and a nice car, yet still feel a strong dissatisfaction that you can’t really explain, or you could be the person who smiles the biggest when you see a baby in a stroller, or if you find an onion ring in a bag of French fries. It’s all about how you choose to view life.

You don’t have to have all 6 of these personality traits to be happy. You can be a couple of them and still be a satisfied and happy person.

1. If you are compassionate

Most of the time those who are interested in other peoples’ lives, stories and problems are usually a lot happier than those who are only concerned with themselves. Compassionate people also tend to do random acts of kindness for those they love as well as for strangers. They are found to be happier and more satisfied with their life.

2. If you are enthusiastic

People who are enthusiastic tend to laugh a lot. They are described by others as people who have a lot of fun and are a lot of fun. When people are enthusiastic generally make friends faster than those who aren’t. And Friends equal happiness.

3. If you are efficient

People who like to get things done and follow tasks through to completion are also generally happier people. Efficient “get stuff done” types of people achieve more goals in life, which contributes to their satisfaction.

4. If you are grateful

People who are habitually grateful (means that they say thank you and show appreciation without thinking) are usually happy people. Grateful people also look at the bright side. They usually notice and appreciate things that others see as ordinary and common.

5. If you are intellectually curious

Reading books about complex topics, watching documentaries that explain how the world works is a trait that most happy people have. They are curious about intellectual topics and enjoy meaningful conversations with others.

6. If you are open to new experiences

Are you an imaginative person with a wide array of interests? You must be open to new experiences. You read about new topics, you try new things, whether that’s new dishes at your city’s restaurants or scuba diving in the ocean. 

More from Health

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeHealth

Also In Health

How to choose the perfect bridal jewellery

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa