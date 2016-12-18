6 low budget ways to decorate for a festive dinner at home

If you’re celebrating Christmas at home this year, why not add some sparkle to your home and dinner table? Whether you’re going for a rustic theme, or something a bit more traditional, we’ve found the top Christmas decorations and table setting tutorials to show you how to wow your family this festive season.
1. Fold your napkins like Mrs. Clause
Hang these paper decorations off the ceiling in the centre of the dinner table.
3. The most simple DIY Christmas candles
You can use this method to decorate candles of any shape and size and place one in front of each person on the dinner table.
4. A wreath with the most unexpected item in your house
Why not make smaller versions of this wreath and hang them on the back of each diners’ chair.
5. Table setting on a budget
Although the UAE lacks thrift shops, you can find most of the items featured in the videos
6. A personal touch
Take your festive dinner table setting up a notch by assigning seats with special name place cards. We love these!