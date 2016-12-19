Your ultimate guide to churches in the UAE

Christmas is around the corner and here's where you can go for a celebratory service in the UAE. Most of these churches also host services by denominations that are not their own. Find one closest to you and contact them for timings and the specific types of services.

Note: This is only a list of church buildings that serve as places of worship and does not include associations or organisations practising Christianity in the country.

Abu Dhabi

There are two areas in Abu Dhabi that serve as central locations for churches.

Al Mushrif

The Al Mushrif area has many of the churches in Abu Dhabi and is also very close to the Shaikh Zayed Mosque. The residential area is known for its peaceful and family-friendly atmosphere.

Church Denomination Contact St. Andrews Church Anglican | Hosts services of all denominations 02 446 1631 St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Cathedral Coptic Orthodox St. Joseph Catholic Church Catholic 02 446 1895/1929 St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Orthodox 02 446 4578 Evangelical Community Church Evangelical|Multiple denominations 02 446 4563 St. George Orthodox Cathedral Orthodox 02 446 4564

Musaffah

This special economic zone is on the outskirts of the main city but have a few churches.

Church Denomination Contact St. Paul's Church Catholic 02 446 1114 Armenian Church of Abu Dhabi Armenian Apostolic Church 02 554 1818 Mar Thoma Church Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian 02 555 5464 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Evangelical

Al Ain

Church Denomination Contact St. Mary's Church Catholic 03 721 7929

Dubai

Jebel Ali Village

Most of the churches in Dubai are concentrated in this church area of Jebel Ali Village. Lifeline Hospital is an important landmark here if you are trying to find your way to these churches.

Church Denomination Contact St. Francis of Assisi Church Catholic 04 884 5251 United Christian Church of Dubai Evangelical|Multiple denominations 04 884 6623 Dubai Marthoma Church Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian 04 884 5233 Saint Mary Greek Orthodox Parish Greek Orthodox 050 631 6823 St Mina Coptic Orthodox Church Coptic Orthodox 04 884 4000 Dubai Evangelical Church Centre Evangelical|Multiple denominations 04 884 6630 Christ Church Jebel Ali Evangelical|Multiple denominations 04 884 5436 Mor Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cathedral Jacobite Syrian 04 884 4382

Oud Metha

With many schools and businesses in the area, Oud Metha is also well connected by public transport for church-goers. If you plan to visit, Al Jadeed Bakery by St. Mary's is a crowd favourite for visitors to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Church Denomination Contact St. Mary's Catholic Church Catholic 04 337 0087 St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church Orthodox 04 337 1122 Holy Trinity Church Multiple denominations 056 114 0231

Sharjah

Sharjah has a whole group of churches and prayer halls in Al Yarmook, near the Ministry of Labour building. The traffic in the area can get quite congested on weekends and Thursday evenings. Residents from Ajman are frequent visitors here.

Church Denomination Contact Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Orthodox Parish Armenian Apostolic Church 06 566 0320 Saint Martin's Anglican Church Anglican 06 566 3388 St. Gregorious Orthodox Church Malankara Orthodox 06 566 1765 St. Michael's Church Catholic 06 566 2424 Marthoma Parish Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian 06 566 9868 Sharjah Worship Centre Multiple denominations Russian Orthodox Church Russian Orthodox 055 685 0331 Virgin Mary & St Philopateer Coptic Orthodox Parish Coptic Orthodox 06 566 9990

Fujairah

Church Denomination Contact St. Peter's Jacobite Church Jacobite 09 223 9366 St. Gregorious Orthodox Church Orthodox 055 584 2528 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Catholic 09 223 1377

Ras Al Khaimah

Church Denomination Contact St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Catholic St Mary's & Archangel Michael Orthodox Church Coptic Orthodox RAK Evangelical Church Evangelical 050 226 9809 St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Ras Al Khaimah Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian

