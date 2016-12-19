Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Your ultimate guide to churches in the UAE

These churches have been in the UAE for long and show off the diverse cultural community here

Image Credit: GN Archives
 

Christmas is around the corner and here's where you can go for a celebratory service in the UAE. Most of these churches also host services by denominations that are not their own. Find one closest to you and contact them for timings and the specific types of services.

Note: This is only a list of church buildings that serve as places of worship and does not include associations or organisations practising Christianity in the country.

Abu Dhabi

There are two areas in Abu Dhabi that serve as central locations for churches.

Al Mushrif

The Al Mushrif area has many of the churches in Abu Dhabi and is also very close to the Shaikh Zayed Mosque. The residential area is known for its peaceful and family-friendly atmosphere.

ChurchDenominationContact 
St. Andrews  ChurchAnglican | Hosts services of all denominations02 446 1631
St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox CathedralCoptic Orthodox  
St. Joseph Catholic ChurchCatholic02 446 1895/1929
St. Nicholas Orthodox ChurchOrthodox02 446 4578
Evangelical Community ChurchEvangelical|Multiple denominations02 446 4563
St. George Orthodox CathedralOrthodox02 446 4564

Musaffah

This special economic zone is on the outskirts of the main city but have a few churches. 

ChurchDenominationContact
St. Paul's ChurchCatholic02 446 1114
Armenian Church of Abu Dhabi Armenian Apostolic Church02 554 1818
Mar Thoma ChurchMalankara Mar Thoma Syrian02 555 5464
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsEvangelical 

Al Ain

ChurchDenominationContact
St. Mary's ChurchCatholic03 721 7929

Dubai

Jebel Ali Village

Most of the churches in Dubai are concentrated in this church area of Jebel Ali Village. Lifeline Hospital is an important landmark here if you are trying to find your way to these churches.

ChurchDenominationContact
St. Francis of Assisi ChurchCatholic04 884 5251
United Christian Church of DubaiEvangelical|Multiple denominations04 884 6623
Dubai Marthoma ChurchMalankara Mar Thoma Syrian04 884 5233
Saint Mary Greek Orthodox ParishGreek Orthodox050 631 6823
St Mina Coptic Orthodox ChurchCoptic Orthodox04 884 4000
Dubai Evangelical Church CentreEvangelical|Multiple denominations04 884 6630
Christ Church Jebel AliEvangelical|Multiple denominations04 884 5436
Mor Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Orthodox CathedralJacobite Syrian 04 884 4382

Oud Metha

With many schools and businesses in the area, Oud Metha is also well connected by public transport for church-goers. If you plan to visit, Al Jadeed Bakery by St. Mary's is a crowd favourite for visitors to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

ChurchDenominationContact
St. Mary's Catholic ChurchCatholic04 337 0087
St. Thomas Indian Orthodox ChurchOrthodox04 337 1122
Holy Trinity ChurchMultiple denominations056 114 0231

Sharjah

Sharjah has a whole group of churches and prayer halls in Al Yarmook, near the Ministry of Labour building. The traffic in the area can get quite congested on weekends and Thursday evenings. Residents from Ajman are frequent visitors here.

ChurchDenominationContact
Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Orthodox ParishArmenian Apostolic Church06 566 0320
Saint Martin's Anglican Church Anglican06 566 3388
St. Gregorious Orthodox ChurchMalankara Orthodox06 566 1765
St. Michael's ChurchCatholic06 566 2424
Marthoma ParishMalankara Mar Thoma Syrian06 566 9868
Sharjah Worship CentreMultiple denominations 
Russian Orthodox ChurchRussian Orthodox055 685 0331
Virgin Mary & St Philopateer Coptic Orthodox ParishCoptic Orthodox06 566 9990

Fujairah

ChurchDenominationContact
St. Peter's Jacobite ChurchJacobite09 223 9366
St. Gregorious Orthodox ChurchOrthodox055 584 2528
Our Lady of Perpetual Help ChurchCatholic09 223 1377

Ras Al Khaimah

ChurchDenominationContact
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic ChurchCatholic 
St Mary's & Archangel Michael Orthodox ChurchCoptic Orthodox 
RAK Evangelical ChurchEvangelical050 226 9809
St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Ras Al KhaimahMalankara Mar Thoma Syrian 

If we have missed any church (building or structure solely for Christian worship), do let us know in the comments below or through our socila media channels @GNGuides on Facebook and Instagram and @GN_Guides on Twitter.

Expand

Let us know if we've missed any

More from Community

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Community

How to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party