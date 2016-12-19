Your ultimate guide to churches in the UAE

Christmas is around the corner and here's where you can go for a celebratory service in the UAE. Most of these churches also host services by denominations that are not their own. Find one closest to you and contact them for timings and the specific types of services.
Note: This is only a list of church buildings that serve as places of worship and does not include associations or organisations practising Christianity in the country.
Abu Dhabi
There are two areas in Abu Dhabi that serve as central locations for churches.
Al Mushrif
The Al Mushrif area has many of the churches in Abu Dhabi and is also very close to the Shaikh Zayed Mosque. The residential area is known for its peaceful and family-friendly atmosphere.
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Andrews Church
|Anglican | Hosts services of all denominations
|02 446 1631
|St. Anthony Coptic Orthodox Cathedral
|Coptic Orthodox
|St. Joseph Catholic Church
|Catholic
|02 446 1895/1929
|St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
|Orthodox
|02 446 4578
|Evangelical Community Church
|Evangelical|Multiple denominations
|02 446 4563
|St. George Orthodox Cathedral
|Orthodox
|02 446 4564
Musaffah
This special economic zone is on the outskirts of the main city but have a few churches.
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Paul's Church
|Catholic
|02 446 1114
|Armenian Church of Abu Dhabi
|Armenian Apostolic Church
|02 554 1818
|Mar Thoma Church
|Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian
|02 555 5464
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
|Evangelical
Al Ain
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Mary's Church
|Catholic
|03 721 7929
Dubai
Jebel Ali Village
Most of the churches in Dubai are concentrated in this church area of Jebel Ali Village. Lifeline Hospital is an important landmark here if you are trying to find your way to these churches.
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Francis of Assisi Church
|Catholic
|04 884 5251
|United Christian Church of Dubai
|Evangelical|Multiple denominations
|04 884 6623
|Dubai Marthoma Church
|Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian
|04 884 5233
|Saint Mary Greek Orthodox Parish
|Greek Orthodox
|050 631 6823
|St Mina Coptic Orthodox Church
|Coptic Orthodox
|04 884 4000
|Dubai Evangelical Church Centre
|Evangelical|Multiple denominations
|04 884 6630
|Christ Church Jebel Ali
|Evangelical|Multiple denominations
|04 884 5436
|Mor Ignatius Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cathedral
|Jacobite Syrian
|04 884 4382
Oud Metha
With many schools and businesses in the area, Oud Metha is also well connected by public transport for church-goers. If you plan to visit, Al Jadeed Bakery by St. Mary's is a crowd favourite for visitors to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Catholic
|04 337 0087
|St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church
|Orthodox
|04 337 1122
|Holy Trinity Church
|Multiple denominations
|056 114 0231
Sharjah
Sharjah has a whole group of churches and prayer halls in Al Yarmook, near the Ministry of Labour building. The traffic in the area can get quite congested on weekends and Thursday evenings. Residents from Ajman are frequent visitors here.
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Orthodox Parish
|Armenian Apostolic Church
|06 566 0320
|Saint Martin's Anglican Church
|Anglican
|06 566 3388
|St. Gregorious Orthodox Church
|Malankara Orthodox
|06 566 1765
|St. Michael's Church
|Catholic
|06 566 2424
|Marthoma Parish
|Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian
|06 566 9868
|Sharjah Worship Centre
|Multiple denominations
|Russian Orthodox Church
|Russian Orthodox
|055 685 0331
|Virgin Mary & St Philopateer Coptic Orthodox Parish
|Coptic Orthodox
|06 566 9990
Fujairah
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Peter's Jacobite Church
|Jacobite
|09 223 9366
|St. Gregorious Orthodox Church
|Orthodox
|055 584 2528
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
|Catholic
|09 223 1377
Ras Al Khaimah
|Church
|Denomination
|Contact
|St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
|Catholic
|St Mary's & Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
|Coptic Orthodox
|RAK Evangelical Church
|Evangelical
|050 226 9809
|St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Ras Al Khaimah
|Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian
