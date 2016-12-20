Where to get your Christmas tree and decor in the UAE

From trees to baubles, decor pieces and stocking fillers, these stores stock everything you require for this festive season.

PS. Be sure to scour Karama, Satwa and Burdubai for pop-up Christmas decor shops and boutique stores which offer great decorative items at bargain prices.

1. Ace Hardware

Real and Artificial

Ace Hardware stocks every item you may require for your Christmas decorations such as festive lights, Christmas cards, assorted decorations, baubles, ribbons and party décor. There are also discounts that you can take advantage of. The online site offers home delivery and you can choose to pay by cash or card on delivery.

Location Dubai Festival City Cost Real trees available from Dh399 to Dh699; Artificial trees from Dh599 onwards (only 9 and 10 ft. available) Contact +971 4 232 5232 Website ACE UAE

2. Spinneys

Real and Artificial

For those who want the real deal and don't want to go out of your way to get one, Spinneys is your best bet. However these tend to run out of stock really fast. Call ahead to ensure you'll get your tree or ask them about their artficial ones. They also stock up on Xmas décor trinkets and lights.

Location Across UAE Cost Dh250 to Dh600 for real trees

3. Ikea

Artificial Only

A single trip to Ikea is all that is required for complete Christmas shopping this season with colour coordinated decorations and accessories for different kinds of artificial trees like the green traditional ones with snow tipped branches or the all-white sparkly trees.

Location Dubai Festival City and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost Various Contact +971 4 203 7555 Website IKEA UAE

4. Home Centre

Artificial only

Home Centre has miniature bottlebrush trees, stockings, gifts, Santa-themed mugs and bowls and a lot of Christmas décor products. They also have a store-wide 50 per cent discount on all Christmas products including trees

Location Across UAE Cost Dh249 onwards for a 6ft. tree Website

5. Dubai Garden Centre

Real and Artificial

For original imported trees and Christmas decor items such as lights, gnomes and baubles for your tree, Dubai Garden Centre has it all. The real trees sell out quickly, so get there while stocks last.

Location Near First Gulf Bank metro station, Shaikh Zayed Road Contact +971 4 340 0006 Website Dubai Garden Centre

6. Carrefour

Artificial Only

With Christmas décor being a once a year purchase, splurging may seem useless but stocks at Carrefour offer affordable options for all décor items including Christmas trees. They also have a wide selection of items to choose from so you don’t have to worry about forgoing variety for a lower price.

Location All Carrefour stores

7. Import by order

Real only

Get your Christmas tree imported from Quebec for Fraser Fir trees. However, orders are to be placed by early December. Check them out if you are still hopeful for a nice real Christmas tree. Orders start from November onwards, so get planning with them for next year.

Website for orders

8. Reflections

Artificial Only

Another decor store in Al Quoz, Reflections has sweet trinkets to ceiling high décor pieces. Trees, wreaths, under the tree gift boxes, Santa suits, stockings and everything you need will be stocked in the store.

Location Al Quoz Industrial Area Cost Dh135 to Dh360 Contact +971 4 347 0542 Website Reflections

9. Marks and Spencer

Artificial Only (Small)

Christmas decorations and edible Christmas treats go together at Marks and Spencer stores. Door wreaths, garlands, fake treats, decorated stockings, candles, baubles, edible stocking fillers and much more await you at all their stores.

Location Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates and Festival Waterfront Centre in Dubai Festival City Contact +971 4 206 6466 Website MarksandSpencer

10. Pottery Barn Artificial Only (Small) Pottery Barn stocks small trees (one metre) as well as cute accessories for your Christmas tree along with festive themed dinner sets, Santa themed mugs and even festive cushions. Location Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre Cost Approximately Dh300 Contact 800802 Website Pottery Barn 11. Daiso Artificial Only From trees to cute accessories, Daiso stocks everything and their motto is value for money. So, for those of you on a budget, this store could be well worth a trip. Location Lamcy Plaza, Oud Metha Cost The maximum you'll pay here is Dh600 for a 10 ft. tree Contact +971 4 335 1532 Website Daiso Here are a few shops to get your Christmas decorations at Irony Home

Find the cutest trinkets, candles, various types of Christmas lights and baubles at the Irony Home store in Dubai Mall along with a whole collection of Xmas decorations to revamp your home for the festive season. Check their Christmas wares and offers on their Facebook page here.

Location Dubai Mall Contact +971 4 434 0166 Website Irony Home

8. Zara Home

If you are looking for something that will not only accent your tree but your home as well for the festive season, step into the numerous Zara Home stores across Dubai. Along with specific Christmas accessories, festive designed dinner sets and intricate miniature Christmas décor pieces bring notes of celebration into your home.

Location Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Strip Mall, Deira City Centre, Jumeirah Beach Residence Contact +971 4 295 2092

Crate and Barrel

Founded in Chicago, Crate and Barrel is well known for its exclusive homeware, décor and kitchenware designs. For Christmas, they have an array of beautiful décor products shown in their winter catalogue here.

Location Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre Contact +971 4 284 3151 Website Crate and Barrel

Debenhams

Debenhams stock great Christmas décor pieces and also has a offer or two running too. You can buy all you need for festive home cheer and squeeze in some winter shopping as well.

Location Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall Contact +971 4 339 9285 Website Debenhams