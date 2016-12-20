Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Where to get your Christmas tree and decor in the UAE

Christmas decorations are not just about the tree, it is about making your entire home feel festive

3146117777
Image Credit: WikiCommons
Amp up your Xmas decor with miniature bottlebrush trees on the countertop and a few festive-edition scented candles
 

From trees to baubles, decor pieces and stocking fillers, these stores stock everything you require for this festive season.

PS. Be sure to scour Karama, Satwa and Burdubai for pop-up Christmas decor shops and boutique stores which offer great decorative items at bargain prices.

1. Ace Hardware

Real and Artificial

Ace Hardware stocks every item you may require for your Christmas decorations such as festive lights, Christmas cards, assorted decorations, baubles, ribbons and party décor. There are also discounts that you can take advantage of. The online site offers home delivery and you can choose to pay by cash or card on delivery.

Location Dubai Festival City Cost Real trees available from Dh399 to Dh699; Artificial trees from Dh599 onwards (only 9 and 10 ft. available) Contact +971 4 232 5232 Website ACE UAE

2. Spinneys

Real and Artificial

For those who want the real deal and don't want to go out of your way to get one, Spinneys is your best bet. However these tend to run out of stock really fast. Call ahead to ensure you'll get your tree or ask them about their artficial ones. They also stock up on Xmas décor trinkets and lights.

Location Across UAE Cost Dh250 to Dh600 for real trees 

3. Ikea

Artificial Only

A single trip to Ikea is all that is required for complete Christmas shopping this season with colour coordinated decorations and accessories for different kinds of artificial trees like the green traditional ones with snow tipped branches or the all-white sparkly trees.

Location Dubai Festival City and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost Various Contact +971 4 203 7555 Website IKEA UAE 

Related Links

4. Home Centre

Artificial only

Home Centre has miniature bottlebrush trees, stockings, gifts, Santa-themed mugs and bowls and a lot of Christmas décor products. They also have a store-wide 50 per cent discount on all Christmas products including trees

Location Across UAE Cost Dh249 onwards for a 6ft. tree Website 

2939578306

5. Dubai Garden Centre

Real and Artificial

For original imported trees and Christmas decor items such as lights, gnomes and baubles for your tree, Dubai Garden Centre has it all. The real trees sell out quickly, so get there while stocks last.

Location Near First Gulf Bank metro station, Shaikh Zayed Road Contact +971 4 340 0006 Website Dubai Garden Centre

6. Carrefour

Artificial Only

With Christmas décor being a once a year purchase, splurging may seem useless but stocks at Carrefour offer affordable options for all décor items including Christmas trees. They also have a wide selection of items to choose from so you don’t have to worry about forgoing variety for a lower price.

Location All Carrefour stores

7. Import by order

Real only

Get your Christmas tree imported from Quebec for Fraser Fir trees. However, orders are to be placed by early December. Check them out if you are still hopeful for a nice real Christmas tree. Orders start from November onwards, so get planning with them for next year.

Website for orders

8. Reflections

Artificial Only

Another decor store in Al Quoz, Reflections has sweet trinkets to ceiling high décor pieces. Trees, wreaths, under the tree gift boxes, Santa suits, stockings and everything you need will be stocked in the store.

Location Al Quoz Industrial Area Cost Dh135 to Dh360 Contact +971 4 347 0542 Website Reflections 

9. Marks and Spencer

Artificial Only (Small)

Christmas decorations and edible Christmas treats go together at Marks and Spencer stores. Door wreaths, garlands, fake treats, decorated stockings, candles, baubles, edible stocking fillers and much more await you at all their stores.

Location Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates and Festival Waterfront Centre in Dubai Festival City Contact +971 4 206 6466 Website MarksandSpencer

872234863

10. Pottery Barn

Artificial Only (Small)

Pottery Barn stocks small trees (one metre) as well as cute accessories for your Christmas tree along with festive themed dinner sets, Santa themed mugs and even festive cushions.

Location Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre Cost Approximately Dh300 Contact 800802 Website Pottery Barn

11. Daiso

Artificial Only

From trees to cute accessories, Daiso stocks everything and their motto is value for money. So, for those of you on a budget, this store could be well worth a trip.

Location Lamcy Plaza, Oud Metha Cost The maximum you'll pay here is Dh600 for a 10 ft. tree Contact +971 4 335 1532 Website Daiso

Here are a few shops to get your Christmas decorations at

Irony Home

Find the cutest trinkets, candles, various types of Christmas lights and baubles at the Irony Home store in Dubai Mall along with a whole collection of Xmas decorations to revamp your home for the festive season. Check their Christmas wares and offers on their Facebook page here.

Location Dubai Mall Contact +971 4 434 0166 Website Irony Home

2663330647

8. Zara Home

If you are looking for something that will not only accent your tree but your home as well for the festive season, step into the numerous Zara Home stores across Dubai. Along with specific Christmas accessories, festive designed dinner sets and intricate miniature Christmas décor pieces bring notes of celebration into your home.

Location Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Strip Mall, Deira City Centre, Jumeirah Beach Residence Contact +971 4 295 2092

2735400718

Crate and Barrel

Founded in Chicago, Crate and Barrel is well known for its exclusive homeware, décor and kitchenware designs. For Christmas, they have an array of beautiful décor products shown in their winter catalogue here.

Location Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre Contact +971 4 284 3151 Website Crate and Barrel

Debenhams

Debenhams stock great Christmas décor pieces and also has a offer or two running too.  You can buy all you need for festive home cheer and squeeze in some winter shopping as well.

Location Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall Contact +971 4 339 9285 Website Debenhams

More from Community

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Community

How to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party