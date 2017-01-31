Listed: The UAE's 147 traffic violations, fines and black points

Here is a complete list of every single possible fine you could get while driving in the UAE.
Texting and driving is just one of the common offences reported by Dubai Police. If you're a motorist in the UAE, it's important to know the penalties which are applied for all traffic violations.
|No
|Violation
|Fine
|Black Points
|In presence / In absentia
|Vehicle confiscated / Days
|1
|Driving dangerously (racing).
|Dh2000
|12
|Both
|30
|2
|Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or similar substances.
|Decided by court
|24
|Both
|60
|3
|Driving a vehicle without number plates.
|Dh1000
|24
|In presence
|60
|4
|Causing death of others.
|Decided by court
|12
|In presence
|30
|5
|Not stopping after causing an accident that resulted in injuries.
|Decided by court
|24
|Both
|60
|6
|Reckless driving.
|Dh2000
|12
|Both
|30
|7
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by more than 60km/hr.
|Dh1000
|12
|Both
|30
|8
|Driving in a way that endanger civilians.
|Dh1000
|12
|Both
|30
|9
|Jumping a red light.
|Dh800
|8
|Both
|15
|10
|Running away from a traffic policeman.
|Dh800
|12
|Both
|30
|11
|Dangerous overtaking by trucks.
|Dh800
|24
|Both
|60
|12
|Causing a car to overturn.
|Decided by court
|8
|Both
|13
|Causing serious injuries.
|Decided by court
|8
|In presence
|14
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 60km/hr.
|Dh900
|6
|Both
|15
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 50km/hr.
|Dh800
|Both
|16
|Overtaking on the hard shoulder.
|Dh600
|6
|In presence
|17
|Entering road dangerously.
|Dh600
|6
|Both
|18
|Causing moderate injury.
|Decided by court
|6
|Both
|19
|Heavy vehicle lane discipline.
|Dh600
|6
|Both
|20
|Overtaking from a prohibited place.
|Dh600
|6
|In presence
|21
|Causing serious damage to a vehicle.
|Decided by court
|6
|In presence
|22
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 40km/hr.
|Dh700
|Both
|23
|Parking in fire hydrant places, spaces allocated for people with special needs and ambulance parking.
|Dh1000
|4
|Both
|24
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 30km/hr.
|Dh600
|Both
|25
|Driving against traffic.
|Dh400
|4
|In presence
|26
|Allowing children under 10 years old to sit in the front seat of a vehicle.
|Dh400
|4
|In presence
|27
|Failure to fasten seat belt while driving.
|Dh400
|4
|In presence
|28
|Failure to leave a safe distance.
|Dh400
|4
|Both
|29
|Failure to follow the directions of the policeman.
|Dh400
|4
|Both
|30
|30 Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 20km/hr.
|Dh500
|Both
|31
|Entering a road without ensuring that it is clear.
|Dh400
|4
|In presence
|32
|Exceeding permitted level of car window tinting.
|Dh500
|In presence
|30
|33
|Not giving way to emergency, police and public service vehicles or official convoys.
|Dh500
|4
|Both
|34
|Driving a heavy vehicle that does not comply with safety and security conditions.
|Dh500
|In presence
|30
|35
|Failure to stop after causing an accident.
|Dh500
|6
|Both
|7
|36
|Driving a noisy vehicle.
|Dh500
|Both
|30
|37
|Allowing others to drive a vehicle for which they are unlicensed.
|Dh500
|In presence
|38
|Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that may cause danger to others or to the road.
|Dh500
|6
|Both
|7
|39
|Overload or protruding load from a heavy vehicle without permission.
|Dh500
|6
|Both
|7
|40
|Driving a vehicle that causes pollution.
|Dh500
|Both
|41
|Stopping on the road for no reason.
|Dh500
|4
|In presence
|42
|Stopping on a yellow box.
|Dh500
|Both
|43
|Not giving pedestrians way on pedestrian crossings.
|Dh500
|6
|Both
|44
|Failure to abide by traffic signs and directions.
|Dh500
|Both
|45
|Throwing waste from vehicles onto roads.
|Dh500
|4
|Both
|46
|Refusing to give traffic police name and address when required.
|Dh500
|In presence
|47
|Stopping vehicle on the left side of the road in prohibited places.
|Dh500
|Both
|48
|Stopping vehicle on pedestrian crossing.
|Dh500
|Both
|49
|Teaching driving in a training vehicle that does not bear a learning sign.
|Dh500
|Both
|50
|Teaching driving in a non training vehicle without permission from licensing authority.
|Dh500
|In presence
|51
|Placing marks on the road that may damage the road or block traffic.
|Dh500
|Both
|52
|Operating industrial, construction and mechanical vehicles and tractors without permission from licensing authority.
|Dh500
|In presence
|7
|53
|Modifying vehicle’s engine without permission.
|Dh400
|In presence
|54
|Modifying vehicle’s chasses without permission.
|Dh400
|In presence
|55
|Changing vehicle’s color without permission.
|Dh400
|In presence
|56
|Exceeding maximum speed limit by not more than 10km/hr.
|Dh400
|Both
|57
|Driving with a driving license issued by a foreign country except in permitted cases.
|Dh400
|In presence
|58
|Violating the terms of the driving license.
|Dh300
|In presence
|59
|Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement.
|Dh300
|Both
|60
|Towing a vehicle or a boat with an unprepared vehicle.
|Dh300
|In presence
|61
|Driving a vehicle that omits gases or fumes with substances exceeding permitted rates.
|Dh300
|Both
|62
|Leaving a vehicle on the road with its engine running.
|Dh300
|Both
|63
|No lights on the back or sides of trailer container.
|Dh200
|Both
|64
|Lights on the back or sides of container not working.
|Dh200
|Both
|65
|Taxis, which have designated pickup areas, stopping in undesignated places.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|66
|Prohibited entry.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|67
|Blocking traffic.
|Dh200
|Both
|68
|Vehicle unfit for driving.
|Dh200
|Both
|7
|69
|Driving a light vehicle that does not comply with safety and security conditions.
|Dh200
|Both
|7
|70
|Not lifting exhaust of trucks.
|Dh200
|Both
|7
|71
|Not covering loads of trucks.
|Dh3000
|Both
|7
|72
|Using vehicle for purposes other than designated.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|7
|73
|Heavy vehicle prohibited entry.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|7
|74
|Violating loading or unloading regulations in parking.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|7
|75
|Carrying and transporting passengers illegally.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|7
|76
|Writing phrases or placing stickers on vehicle without permission.
|Dh200
|Both
|77
|Not taking road safety measures during vehicle breakdowns.
|Dh200
|Both
|78
|Turning at undesignated points.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|79
|Turning the wrong way.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|80
|Loading a light vehicle in a way that may pose a danger to others or to the road.
|Dh200
|3
|Both
|7
|81
|Overload or protruding load on light vehicles without permission.
|Dh200
|3
|In presence
|7
|82
|Stopping vehicle without keeping the distance specified by the law from a curve or junction.
|Dh200
|Both
|83
|Transporting passengers by vehicle undesignated for this purpose.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|84
|Sudden swerve.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|85
|Driving a taxi without required license.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|86
|Carrying passengers in driving training vehicle.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|87
|Driving a taxi with an expired warranty.
|Dh200
|In presence
|88
|Reversing dangerously.
|Dh200
|Both
|89
|Taxi refusing to carry passengers.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|90
|Falling or leaking load.
|Dh3000
|12
|Both
|30
|91
|Not securing vehicle while parked.
|Dh200
|Both
|92
|Parking in prohibited places.
|Dh200
|2
|In presence
|93
|Parking in loading and offloading areas without need.
|Dh200
|In presence
|94
|Parking on road shoulder except in cases of emergency.
|Dh200
|In presence
|95
|Using multi-colored lights.
|Dh200
|Both
|96
|Not wearing helmet while driving motorbike.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|97
|Exceeding passenger limit.
|Dh200
|3
|In presence
|98
|Driving with tires in poor condition.
|Dh200
|In presence
|7
|99
|Driving with an expired driving license.
|Dh200
|3
|In presence
|100
|Not renewing vehicle registration after expiry.
|Dh400
|In presence
|101
|Driving unlicensed vehicle.
|Dh200
|In presence
|7
|102
|Violation of laws of using commercial number plates.
|Dh200
|In presence
|103
|Not fixing number plates in designated places.
|Dh200
|2
|In presence
|104
|Driving with one number plate.
|Dh200
|2
|In presence
|105
|Driving at night or in foggy weather without lights.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|106
|Using un-matching number plates for trailers and containers.
|Dh200
|Both
|107
|Not fixing reflective stickers at the back of trucks and heavy vehicles.
|Dh200
|Both
|108
|Not using indicators when changing direction or turning.
|Dh200
|3
|In presence
|109
|Not giving way for vehicles to pass on the left.
|Dh200
|Both
|110
|Not giving way to vehicles coming from the left where required.
|Dh200
|Both
|111
|Stopping a vehicle in a way that may pose danger or block traffic.
|Dh200
|3
|Both
|112
|Failure to have vehicle examined after carrying out major modification to engine or body.
|Dh200
|In presence
|7
|113
|Using training vehicles outside of timings specified by licensing authority.
|Dh200
|In presence
|114
|Using training vehicles in places not designated by licensing.
|Dh200
|Both
|115
|Overtaking from the right.
|Dh200
|4
|Both
|116
|Overtaking in a wrong way.
|Dh200
|3
|In presence
|117
|Driving an unlicensed vehicle.
|Dh200
|In presence
|7
|118
|Abuse of parking space.
|Dh200
|3
|Both
|119
|Number plates with unclear numbers.
|Dh200
|3
|Both
|120
|Violating tariff.
|Dh200
|6
|Both
|121
|Light vehicle lane discipline.
|Dh200
|2
|Both
|122
|Parking vehicles on pavement.
|Dh200
|3
|Both
|123
|Not showing vehicle registration card when required.
|Dh200
|In presence
|123
|Not showing driving license when required.
|Dh200
|In presence
|125
|Not fixing taxi sign where required.
|Dh200
|Both
|126
|Not fixing a sign indicating licensed overload.
|Dh200
|3
|In presence
|127
|Using interior lights for no reason while driving.
|Dh100
|In presence
|128
|Failure to abide by specified color for taxis or training cars.
|Dh200
|In presence
|129
|Failure to display tariff of buses or taxis or not showing them when required.
|Dh200
|In presence
|130
|Broken lights.
|Dh200
|6
|In presence
|131
|Using horn in prohibited areas.
|Dh200
|2
|In presence
|132
|Driving below minimum speed limit.
|Dh200
|Both
|133
|Failure to keep taxis and buses clean inside and outside.
|Dh200
|In presence
|134
|Smoking inside taxis and buses.
|Dh200
|Both
|135
|Using hand-held mobile phone while driving.
|Dh200
|4
|In presence
|136
|Not abiding by taxi drivers obligatory uniform or not keeping it in good condition.
|Dh100
|In presence
|137
|Calling on passengers in the presence of signs.
|Dh100
|Both
|138
|Not displaying truck’s load on both sides.
|Dh100
|Both
|139
|Not carrying driving license while driving.
|Dh100
|In presence
|140
|Not carrying vehicle registration card while driving.
|Dh100
|In presence
|141
|Driving without spectacles or contact lenses.
|Dh100
|In presence
|142
|Not using interior light in buses at night.
|Dh100
|In presence
|143
|Broken indicator lights.
|Dh100
|2
|In presence
|144
|Using horn in a disturbing way.
|Dh100
|2
|In presence
|145
|Having no red light at the back of vehicle.
|Dh100
|Both
|146
|Opening left door of taxi.
|Dh100
|3
|In presence
|147
|Pedestrians crossing from undesignated places (If any existed).
|Dh200
|In presence