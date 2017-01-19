9 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Happy Thursday! Here are our top picks on things to do this weekend.

1. Cheesy evenings at Nosh

Experience the traditional taste of Switzerland, with a bubbling pot of hot melted cheese – designed to be shared among friends, families or couples. The Alpine dish is served with generous baskets of crusty bread, vegetables, pickled cornichons, potatoes and green salad. You can also choose grape or dessert from the menu to complete the experience at an extra cost.

Location Nosh, Movenpick JLT Cost Dh75 per person (minimum two-person reservation) Dates Saturday to Wednesday Timings 6.30pm to 10.30pm Contact +971 4 438 0000

2. Say NO to dieting

Celebrate the first month of the year with soft shakes handmade by chefs and decorated individually. Your choices could be a scoop of ice cream or a warm piece of brownie, mushy marshmallows or a dose of crunchy tit bits – CLAW claims to have it all.

Location Claw BBQ Cost Dh35 onwards per shake Contact +971 4 432 2300

3. A shopping bag of gold?

Yes, most probably the largest ever display of gold, this bag at Jumbo contains 250 kilograms of gold. You can go see and get pictures – upload it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #jumboisgold to stand a chance at winning a ‘Limited Edition Solid Gold PlayStation 4’ worth Dh25,000.

Location Jumbo, Mall of the Emirates Dates January 20

4. The Lighthouse

We love chilled out places where you can get your work done, and have some snacks or meals as well. The Lighthouse is the newest concept store in Dubai Design District which allows you to do exactly that. Open from 8am in the morning, The Lighthouse bakes all its bread in-house and offers freshly baked croissants, brioche and Danish in addition to other signature dishes and coffees. In the evenings, the mood changes with disco lounge music by DJ John Hanlidis for a nice soft socializing vibe which will appeal to all guests.

Location near Building 6, D3, Dubai Timings 8am onwards Contact +971 4 422 6024

5. The St Regis Versailles Brunch

This brunch is called the Versailles Decadence Brunch and decadence is the keyword here. Everyone knows that the Versailles palace was a site for unparalleled luxury and splendour. Brasserie Quartier, the restaurant at the St. Regis will recreate Versailles for you. You will be served decadent French cuisine, as well as have the option of getting extra food from the buffet stations

Location Al Habtoor City, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Cost Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs600 with bubbly Timings Every Friday 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact +971 4 4355577

6. There’s a HopFest this weekend

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club are hosting a Hop Fest all weekend long. Head down to sample over 30 varieties of hops, eat from nine street food stations, play games, win prizes and enjoy a chilled weekend vibe with music from DJs Spanish Duo and the Hype Band.

Location The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Timings Thursday 19 January, 5pm - 1am (Free-flowing sparkling and apple sparkling for Ladies from 8pm to 11pm); Friday 20 January, 1pm - 1am; Saturday 21 January, 1pm - 1am. Entrance is Free Cost Picnic Brunch and Evening Brunch packages: Dh130 for food only; Dh170 with soft beverages or Dh250 with selected house beverages. All Street Food priced for just Dh40 each Contact 04 295 6000 Email creekdining@dubaigolf.com.

7. Nikki Beach Saint Tropez Brunch

The Saint Tropez Brunch is a true feel of Cote d'Azur. For the style seekers, the adventurers, the fun loving and the all-natural, this newly launched brunch will bring a taste of Saint Tropez to Dubai every Friday. Taking place at Cafe Nikki at the Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai featuring sculptural wood elements, a beach getaway vibe, indoor and outdoor seating options and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh310 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh395 inclusive of house beverages, Dh140 for children between 6-12 years old, complimentary for children aged 5 years and under Timings Every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 3766000

8. Pink Floyd Tribute Night

Egyptian Rock Band Andromida will take over The Music Room for a Pink Floyd Tribute Night this weekend. Also present is DJ Adrian Hates from Germany. For the first time, the venue will also host an art exhibition from Above Chaos – a French graphic design studio created by Vincent Fouquet. So don’t just wish you were there, head on down and shine on you crazy diamond.

Location The Music Room, Majestic Hotel, Mankhool Cost Dh100 Timings 6pm onwards Date 20 January

9. Dance the stress away for free!

Soul Art Centre, a dance and art studio, is celebrating their first anniversary with an open and free day for public this weekend. They will be hosting a number of exercise classes ranging from Zumba and belly dancing to breakdancing and gymnastics, as well as dedicated art classes such as Start Up Painting and Family Art complemented by workshops to revitalise and energise you.

Location The Residences 1, Ground Floor- Downtown Dubai Cost Free Date January 21 Contact +971 4 551 7440 or +971 56 757 4455

