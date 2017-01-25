6 highlights: 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

6 highlights: 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations

In Dubai, the Burj Khalifa will light up in celebration of the Indian Republic Day

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Students sing patriotic songs at the Republic Day ceremony of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi (2016)Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/ Gulf News
 

The Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi is one of the most watched and respected spectacles for Indians worldwide. While New Delhi remains the main venue for national celebration, every state in India and every Indian embassy across the world celebrates the republic day with colourful parades, dances and cultural programmes.

Here are six things you should know about this year's celebration,

1. Chief Guest

A great time of pride for Indian expats in the UAE, the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade is Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces. He arrived in India on Tuesday.

PM Modi welcomes Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi

2. Presidential Speech

The Presidential speech on the eve of Republic Day is a much anticipated occasion for all Indians and you can watch a webcast of the speech by President Pranab Mukherjee here. Ambassadors, in their respective countries, read out the speech in the embassies before celebrations begin.

3. UAE contingent marches with India

The UAE contingent march

Every year, the parade and the celebrations get even more colourful and, for the first time since 1950, foreign troops marched down the Rajpath on Republic Day last year. French troops, the 35th Infantry Regiment of 7th Armoured Brigade, marched alongside Indian soldiers. This year, 179 soldiers from the UAE (which includes 144 soldiers and 35 band members), will lead the parade.

4. First-time participants

Last year, a ‘first’ for the 67th Republic Day parade was an all-women contingent performing stunts, known as the ‘Women Daredevils CRPF’. India's elite counter-terror group, the National Security Guard, will march in the parade for the first time ever this year. India's very own Light Combat Aircraft will also make its debut appearance this year.

Related Links

5. Traditional highlights

The traditional BSF contingent astride camels, and fifty-one horses of 61st Cavalry Regiment are two major highlights. Performances by school children and tableau groups, and an aerial flypast by the Indian Air Force with 27 aircrafts are also major attractions this year, as they are every time.

6. Awards

The list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards have been announced. These are three of the highest civilian awards awarded by the Government of India and were instituted in 1954. Every year, the list of awardees is announced on January 25, before the Republic day celebrations take place on the 26th.

The Padma Vibhushan awardees for 2017 include legendary singer, Yesudas and political leaders Sharad Pawar and Murli Manohar Joshi. In sports, Viral Kohli (cricketer), Dipa Karmakar (gymnast), Vikas Gowda (discus throw) and P.R. Sreejesh (hockey) have been awarded the Padma Shri. Other awardees include AIDS researcher Dr Suniti Solomon, Imrat Khan (artist), Anuradha Koirala (social worker), Bhavna Somaiya (film critic), Vishwa Mohan Bhat (music) and Anuradha Paudwal (singer).

Celebrating in the UAE

Burj Khalifa LED show

The Burj Khalifa will light up in the colours of the Indian flag today and tomorrow (January 25 and 26) in salute to the Indian Republic Day. The shows will be at 6.15pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm on both days along with complimenting Dubai Fountain shows.

Dubai

Indian Consulate in Dubai has a flag-hoisting ceremony at the consulate premises by Consul General Mr. Anurag Bhushan (followed by flag-hoisting at the Indian High School (IHS) grounds in Oud Metha). The ceremony at IHS will include a march-past by the students and other cultural activities as well.

In the evening, a musical programme will be hosted at the Indian High School where prominent artists from India such as Anu Kapoor, Talat Aziz among others, will be performing some of their evergreen hits. A cultural programme titled ‘Bharat Meri Shaan 2 – Aaj KJ Shaam Desh Ke Naam’ will also be held as part of the event that kicks off at 7pm on January 26. 

Flag-hoisting ceremony by Consul General Mr. Anurag Bhushan, Indian Consulate in Dubai 8am Flag-hoisting at the Indian High School, Oud Metha 9am Cultural program 7pm (No entry fees) Date January 26

 

Abu Dhabi

A flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at the Indian embassy premises by Indian ambassador to the UAE Mr. Navdeep Suri, followed by a reading of the presidential address to the nation. The event will also have cultural programs by students from various schools in Abu Dhabi. 

Flag-hoisting ceremony by Charge d’ Affaires (a.i.) Pavan Kumar Rai 8am followed by other programs

More from Community

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Community

Fuel prices in UAE for February 2017

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services