51 places to charge your electric or hybrid car in Dubai

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the first hybrid and electric car charging stations in Dubai.

There are three different types of charging stations around the city.

1. Wall Box Charger

2. Medium Public Charger

3. Fast Charger

In total there are currently 51 charging stations of different types installed across the emirate. These include fast, public, and home charging stations. They will be installed at Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, RTA buildings, and other locations such as shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels, and parking areas.

No. Location 1 DEWA - Head Office Customer Service Centre 2 DEWA - Al Qouz Sustainable building Customer Service Centre 3 DEWA - Al Hudaiba Customer Services Centre 4 DEWA - Burj Nahar Customer Services 5 DEWA - Umm Ramoul Customer Services 6 DEWA - Al Wasel Customer Services Centre 7 DEWA - Jebel Ali Customer Service Centre 8 DEWA - Hatta Customer Services Centre 9 DEWA - Warsan Building 10 DEWA- Ruwayyah 11 Dubai Silicon Oasis - Head Office 12 Dubai Silicon Oasis - Community Centre 13 Dubai Silicon Oasis - 7 Towers 14 Dubai Municipality - Al Twar Centre 15 Dubai Municipality - Manara Centre 16 Dubai Municipality- Deira 17 Dubai Municipality- Umm Ramool 18 Rashid Hospital 19 Latifa Hospital 20 Al Mamzar Health Centre 21 Dubai Hospital 22 Dubai Petroleum Head Office 23 Dubai Design District (D3) 24 Al Maktoum International Airport 25 Dubai Airport - Terminal 1 26 Dubai Airport - Terminal 2 27 ENOC - Dubai Investment Park * 28 ENOC - Umm Suqeim * 29 ENOC - Warqa 4 * 30 ENOC - Jebel Ali * 31 ENOC - Wadi Al Safa * 32 ENOC - Zabeel * 33 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard- P2 34 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard - P3 35 Marina Mall 36 EMAAR - Burj Khalifa Armani Hotel 37 Green Parking /Barasti Beach 38 The Beach Mall Parking 39 Business Central Tower 40 Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA) 41 Madinat Jumeirah 42 Jumeirah Beach Hotel 43 Emirates Towers Hotel 44 Multi Storey Parking RTA Old Subkhah 01 45 Multi Storey Parking RTA New Subkhah 46 Multi Storey ParkingRTA Ghubaibah 47 Multi Storey Parking RTA Naif Parking 48 Multi Storey Parking RTA Al Riqqa Car Park 49 Anantara hotel - Palm Jumaira 50 Movenpick - Ibn Battuta Gate 51 Sustainable City

Each station can accommodate two vehicles at a time. Twelve stations have been installed at DEWA’s centres, capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously. These stations are located at DEWA’s head office in Oud Metha, Al Wasl, Al Hudaiba, Burj Nahar, Umm Ramool, and Jebel Ali. These stations have been installed and are ready for use.

There are three types of electric vehicle charging stations that are compatible with the latest international technology used in electric vehicles. Fast charging stations that take 30 minutes will be available in petrol stations. The other two types include charging stations that takes four hours and seven hours respectively.

How to apply for a Green Charger card

Visit any DEWA Customer Happiness Centre to register your car, and to obtain a card to access the machine.

You will need to provide your Emirates Identification card, your driving license and your vehicle license (Mulkiya).

Registration is free, although a fully-refundable security deposit of Dh500 is required

Contact

04 6019999