51 places to charge your electric or hybrid car in Dubai

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the first hybrid and electric car charging stations in Dubai.
There are three different types of charging stations around the city.
1. Wall Box Charger
2. Medium Public Charger
3. Fast Charger
In total there are currently 51 charging stations of different types installed across the emirate. These include fast, public, and home charging stations. They will be installed at Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, RTA buildings, and other locations such as shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels, and parking areas.
|No.
|Location
|1
|DEWA - Head Office Customer Service Centre
|2
|DEWA - Al Qouz Sustainable building Customer Service Centre
|3
|DEWA - Al Hudaiba Customer Services Centre
|4
|DEWA - Burj Nahar Customer Services
|5
|DEWA - Umm Ramoul Customer Services
|6
|DEWA - Al Wasel Customer Services Centre
|7
|DEWA - Jebel Ali Customer Service Centre
|8
|DEWA - Hatta Customer Services Centre
|9
|DEWA - Warsan Building
|10
|DEWA- Ruwayyah
|11
|Dubai Silicon Oasis - Head Office
|12
|Dubai Silicon Oasis - Community Centre
|13
|Dubai Silicon Oasis - 7 Towers
|14
|Dubai Municipality - Al Twar Centre
|15
|Dubai Municipality - Manara Centre
|16
|Dubai Municipality- Deira
|17
|Dubai Municipality- Umm Ramool
|18
|Rashid Hospital
|19
|Latifa Hospital
|20
|Al Mamzar Health Centre
|21
|Dubai Hospital
|22
|Dubai Petroleum Head Office
|23
|Dubai Design District (D3)
|24
|Al Maktoum International Airport
|25
|Dubai Airport - Terminal 1
|26
|Dubai Airport - Terminal 2
|27
|ENOC - Dubai Investment Park *
|28
|ENOC - Umm Suqeim *
|29
|ENOC - Warqa 4 *
|30
|ENOC - Jebel Ali *
|31
|ENOC - Wadi Al Safa *
|32
|ENOC - Zabeel *
|33
|Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard- P2
|34
|Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard - P3
|35
|Marina Mall
|36
|EMAAR - Burj Khalifa Armani Hotel
|37
|Green Parking /Barasti Beach
|38
|The Beach Mall Parking
|39
|Business Central Tower
|40
|Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA)
|41
|Madinat Jumeirah
|42
|Jumeirah Beach Hotel
|43
|Emirates Towers Hotel
|44
|Multi Storey Parking RTA Old Subkhah 01
|45
|Multi Storey Parking RTA New Subkhah
|46
|Multi Storey ParkingRTA Ghubaibah
|47
|Multi Storey Parking RTA Naif Parking
|48
|Multi Storey Parking RTA Al Riqqa Car Park
|49
|Anantara hotel - Palm Jumaira
|50
|Movenpick - Ibn Battuta Gate
|51
|Sustainable City
Each station can accommodate two vehicles at a time. Twelve stations have been installed at DEWA’s centres, capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously. These stations are located at DEWA’s head office in Oud Metha, Al Wasl, Al Hudaiba, Burj Nahar, Umm Ramool, and Jebel Ali. These stations have been installed and are ready for use.
There are three types of electric vehicle charging stations that are compatible with the latest international technology used in electric vehicles. Fast charging stations that take 30 minutes will be available in petrol stations. The other two types include charging stations that takes four hours and seven hours respectively.
How to apply for a Green Charger card
Visit any DEWA Customer Happiness Centre to register your car, and to obtain a card to access the machine.
You will need to provide your Emirates Identification card, your driving license and your vehicle license (Mulkiya).
Registration is free, although a fully-refundable security deposit of Dh500 is required
Contact
04 6019999
