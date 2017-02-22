51 places to charge your electric or hybrid car in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

51 places to charge your electric or hybrid car in Dubai

Find out where all the DEWA electric car charging stations are in Dubai

Image Credit: dewa.gov.ae
 

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the first hybrid and electric car charging stations in Dubai.

There are three different types of charging stations around the city.

1. Wall Box Charger

 

 

 

2. Medium Public Charger

 

3. Fast Charger

 

In total there are currently 51 charging stations of different types installed across the emirate. These include fast, public, and home charging stations. They will be installed at Dubai Airports, Dubai Municipality, RTA buildings, and other locations such as shopping malls, petrol stations, hotels, and parking areas.

No.Location
1DEWA - Head Office Customer Service Centre
2DEWA - Al Qouz Sustainable building Customer Service Centre
3DEWA - Al Hudaiba Customer Services Centre
4DEWA - Burj Nahar Customer Services
5DEWA - Umm Ramoul Customer Services
6DEWA - Al Wasel Customer Services Centre
7DEWA - Jebel Ali Customer Service Centre
8DEWA - Hatta Customer Services Centre
9DEWA - Warsan Building
10DEWA- Ruwayyah
11Dubai Silicon Oasis - Head Office
12Dubai Silicon Oasis - Community Centre
13Dubai Silicon Oasis - 7 Towers
14Dubai Municipality - Al Twar Centre
15Dubai Municipality - Manara Centre
16Dubai Municipality- Deira
17Dubai Municipality- Umm Ramool
18Rashid Hospital
19Latifa Hospital
20Al Mamzar Health Centre
21Dubai Hospital
22Dubai Petroleum Head Office
23Dubai Design District (D3)
24Al Maktoum International Airport
25Dubai Airport - Terminal 1
26Dubai Airport - Terminal 2
27ENOC - Dubai Investment Park *
28ENOC - Umm Suqeim *
29ENOC - Warqa 4 *
30ENOC - Jebel Ali *
31ENOC - Wadi Al Safa *
32ENOC - Zabeel *
33Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard- P2
34Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard - P3
35Marina Mall
36EMAAR - Burj Khalifa Armani Hotel
37Green Parking /Barasti Beach
38The Beach Mall Parking
39Business Central Tower
40Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA)
41Madinat Jumeirah
42Jumeirah Beach Hotel
43Emirates Towers Hotel
44Multi Storey Parking RTA Old Subkhah 01
45Multi Storey Parking RTA New Subkhah
46Multi Storey ParkingRTA Ghubaibah
47Multi Storey Parking RTA Naif Parking
48Multi Storey Parking RTA Al Riqqa Car Park
49Anantara hotel - Palm Jumaira
50Movenpick - Ibn Battuta Gate
51Sustainable City

Each station can accommodate two vehicles at a time. Twelve stations have been installed at DEWA’s centres, capable of charging 24 vehicles simultaneously. These stations are located at DEWA’s head office in Oud Metha, Al Wasl, Al Hudaiba, Burj Nahar, Umm Ramool, and Jebel Ali. These stations have been installed and are ready for use. 

EVC

There are three types of electric vehicle charging stations that are compatible with the latest international technology used in electric vehicles. Fast charging stations that take 30 minutes will be available in petrol stations. The other two types include charging stations that takes four hours and seven hours respectively.

How to apply for a Green Charger card

Visit any DEWA Customer Happiness Centre to register your car, and to obtain a card to access the machine.

You will need to provide your Emirates Identification card, your driving license and your vehicle license (Mulkiya).

Registration is free, although a fully-refundable security deposit of Dh500 is required

Contact

04 6019999

Expand

Do you own a hybrid or electric car in Dubai?

More from Community

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dewa
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Community

8 amazing things to do this weekend

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayMariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen