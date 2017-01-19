Mobile
10 annoying things people in the UAE need to stop doing

The most annoying things that young people in the UAE are doing everyday

Image Credit: Youtube
 

We love living in the UAE.

Where else can you get a food delivery at two in the morning? Or free beverages every day of the week if you’re a lady? We love the skyscrapers, the parks, the dunes and the malls. But there’re also a lot of things that we all just need to stop doing. Here are 10 things that people need to stop doing right now. 

1. Stop rubbernecking

We get it. It’s human nature to slow down and look at the poor shmuck on the side of the road who got hit on his car bumper. We want to slow down and find out why there’s flashing blue lights up ahead. But guess what? You’re an inconvenience to everyone. Stop causing traffic and just look ahead and drive. Please. And thank you.

2. Stop it with the garbage

The beautiful lakes at Al Qudra are the newest place for people to enjoy the nature that the UAE has to offer. Guess who is ruining it for everyone? People who litter. It’s tough to enjoy the sunsets with all these plastic bags floating in the water. The swans and other animals at the lake are dying because they are eating the garbage that people leave behind. This is just simple human decency. Stop littering.

3. Metro etiquette

In an ideal world, the train arrives, passengers on the train get off the train, while people on the station stand to the side. At every metro station in Dubai, it’s very clearly indicated where you need to stand, when the train arrives, in order to let people get off the metro. And it’s not right in front of the door. So just make everyone's commute easier by standing back and giving people the chance to get out without a wall of humans blocking their exit.

4. Driving slow in the fast lane

The fast lanes in this country are reserved for those brave souls, who drive exactly at speed limit. It may not be the safest mode of transportation, but sometimes you to need to get somewhere fast. Don’t be the person who slows everyone down. If you choose to drive there, then speed up.

5. Chains of slow humans

Some people take life easy and stroll through the mall at a comfortably glacial speed. That’s fine. You’re a free person. What you shouldn’t do is link your arms with 4 other family members and create a chain of slow walking people that blocks the way for shoppers in the mall. Just don’t do it.

6. Phones in movie theatres

The ‘switch your mobile off’ rule is as old as the mobile phone itself. It still baffles us how people still insist on texting or taking a phone call during a movie. Your bright light ruins the experience for everyone.

7. Stealing peoples Ubers and Careems

Granted; these situations could happen by accident, but you have to check before the car moves, that the one you are in is the car you ordered. If you steal other people’s Ubers and Careems, while fully knowing that you are, then you’re not a great person. Stop it.

8. Cutting lines  

In many situations, people here love to cut lines. Whether it’s on the road in traffic, in a grocery shop or standing in line for a bathroom. Wait your turn. It’s unfair and people hate you.

9. Breaking traffic rules

Don’t text while driving, you could die or kill someone else. Don’t over speed, you could die or kill someone. Don’t viciously cut in front of another car, you could die or kill someone. Basically, stop breaking the rules. Focus on driving, be courteous, use your indicators and your logic. Let’s all work together to try and decrease the amount of fatalities on the road in the UAE.

10. Basic manners

Think logically about what it takes to be a good person, and just do it. Smile, wish people a good morning, say please and thank you, hold the door open, let the pedestrian cross the street and just be a decent human.

