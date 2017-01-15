World University Rankings 2017

The 2017 ranking contains universities from almost 80 countries, and represents an elite 5 per cent of the world’s higher education institutions. Judges from The Times Higher Education World University Rankings of 2016-2017 looked at world class universities across all of their core missions which are: Teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Here are the top 25 universities in the world:

1. University of Oxford, England

2. California Institute of Technology

3. Stanford University

4. University of Cambridge

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

6. Harvard University

7. Princeton University

8. Imperial College London

9. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

10. University of California, Berkeley

10. University of Chicago

12. Yale University

13. University of Pennsylvania

14. University of California, Los Angeles

15. University College London

16. Columbia University

17. Johns Hopkins University

18. Duke University

19. Cornell University

20. Northwestern University

21. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

22. University of Toronto

23. Carnegie Mellon University

24. National University of Singapore

25. London School of Economics and Political Science