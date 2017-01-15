Mobile
World University Rankings 2017

University of Oxford tops the list to replace Caltech in this year’s World University Rankings

Image Credit: Agency
The statue at Oxford University of 19th century Britishimperialist Cecil Rhodes.
 

The 2017 ranking contains universities from almost 80 countries, and represents an elite 5 per cent of the world’s higher education institutions. Judges from The Times Higher Education World University Rankings of 2016-2017 looked at world class universities across all of their core missions which are: Teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. 

Here are the top 25 universities in the world:

1. University of Oxford, England

 

A photo posted by Chaho Jack Ahn (@jack_ahn) on

 

2. California Institute of Technology

 

A photo posted by 含雨HANYU (@why924why) on

 

3. Stanford University

 

A photo posted by Wow (@lirali0910) on

Jan 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST

 

 

4. University of Cambridge

 

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

 

A photo posted by Jill Robins (@jill.robins) on

Jan 14, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

 

 

6. Harvard University

 

7. Princeton University

 

A photo posted by Elida Loci K™ (@elidaloci) on

 

8. Imperial College London

 

A photo posted by @_pw___ on

 

9. ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

 

10. University of California, Berkeley

 

A photo posted by Jay Jung (@jay__jung) on

 

10. University of Chicago

 

A photo posted by Artem Andriyovych (@mr_bartem) on

 

12. Yale University

 

A photo posted by Emmie Farnam (@emmie_farnam) on

 

13. University of Pennsylvania

 

A photo posted by Lisa Li (@lisali0102034) on

 

14. University of California, Los Angeles

 

A photo posted by UCLA (@ucla) on

 

15. University College London

 

16. Columbia University

 

A photo posted by Eric Soltan (@erso_nyc) on

 

17. Johns Hopkins University

 

18. Duke University

 

19. Cornell University

 

A photo posted by ELENA (@elhealy) on

 

20. Northwestern University

 

A photo posted by Danyil (@danpysmak) on

 

21. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

 

A photo posted by Lane White (@lanewhite__) on

 

22. University of Toronto

 

A photo posted by University of Toronto (@uoft) on

 

23. Carnegie Mellon University

 

A photo posted by Dev Parfait (@devparfitt) on

 

24. National University of Singapore

 

A photo posted by Daniel Tan (@shredcow) on

 

25. London School of Economics and Political Science

