Revealed: Accounting and finance salaries for 2017 in the UAE

Find out the industry-standard salaries in 2017 for various accounting and finance roles in UAE

Image Credit: Istock
02
 

Robert Half, an international recruitment firm, has published what they have found are reliable benchmarks of the salary scales of permanent accounting and finance roles in the UAE. According to the survey conducted, 68 per cent of employers are seeking new hires in 2017 and on an average, pay scales could increase by up to 5.8 per cent in comparison to 2016.

Here's our compilation of these figures. Take the poll below this table to let us know if you think these values reflect the current industry scenario. 

Note: All figures denote annual salary.

RoleBusiness ScaleSalary Range in US $Salary Range in AED
  Minimum MaximumMinimumMaximum
CFOSME228,750                          513,250                     839,513                  1,883,628
 Large Company245,250                          605,000                     900,068                  2,220,350
Finance DirectorSME203,500                          308,500                     746,845                  1,132,195
 Large Company196,250                          402,750                     720,238                  1,478,093
Financial ControllerSME147,250                          185,000                     540,408                      678,950
 Large Company140,500                          204,250                     515,635                      749,598
Chief AccountantSME98,000                          150,500                     359,660                      552,335
 Large Company114,500                          155,250                     420,215                      569,768
Finance ManagerSME103,000                          165,000                     378,010                      605,550
 Large Company119,500                          194,500                     438,565                      713,815
General accountant (ledger) (5 years' experience or more)SME88,250                          121,500                     323,878                      445,905
 Large Company90,000                          127,500                     330,300                      467,925
General accountant (ledger) (Less than 5 years' of experience)SME70,250                            96,500                     257,818                      354,155
 Large Company74,500                          106,250                     273,415                      389,938
AP/AR Manager (Receivables/Payables)SME75,250                          117,750                     276,168                      432,143
 Large Company81,750                          124,250                     300,023                      455,998
AP/AR AccountantSME49,000                            72,000                     179,830                      264,240
 Large Company52,250                            78,500                     191,758                      288,095
Management Accountant (5 years' experience or more)SME90,000                          117,750                     330,300                      432,143
 Large Company78,750                          134,000                     289,013                      491,780
Management Accountant (Less than 5 years' of experience)SME63,750                          105,000                     233,963                      385,350
 Large Company73,500                            98,000                     269,745                      359,660
Payroll ManagerSME78,250                            98,000                     287,178                      359,660
 Large Company86,750                          117,750                     318,373                      432,143
Credit ControllerSME52,250                            65,500                     191,758                      240,385
 Large Company57,250                            72,000                     210,108                      264,240
Credit ManagerSME80,000                          111,250                     293,600                      408,288
 Large Company88,250                          120,250                     323,878                      441,318
Tax DirectorSME114,500                          179,750                     420,215                      659,683
 Large Company137,250                          212,500                     503,708                      779,875
Tax ManagerSME91,500                          114,500                     335,805                      420,215
 Large Company90,000                          135,000                     330,300                      495,450
Senior Tax AssociateSME58,750                            75,250                     215,613                      276,168
 Large Company65,500                            93,000                     240,385                      341,310
Financial AnalystSME72,000                            98,000                     264,240                      359,660
 Large Company114,500                          147,250                     420,215                      540,408
Audit ManagerSME136,500                          212,500                     500,955                      779,875
 Large Company140,500                          255,000                     515,635                      935,850
Senior Internal AuditorSME81,750                          130,750                     300,023                      479,853
 Large Company88,250                          147,250                     323,878                      540,408
Internal AuditorSME58,750                            75,250                     215,613                      276,168
 Large Company65,500                            81,750                     240,385                      300,023
FP&A DirectorSME130,750                          204,250                     479,853                      749,598
 Large Company163,500                          237,000                     600,045                      869,790
FP&A ManagerSME81,750                          122,500                     300,023                      449,575
 Large Company98,000                          147,250                     359,660                      540,408
Treasurer DirectorSME212,500                          269,750                     779,875                      989,983
 Large Company163,500                          229,000                     600,045                      840,430
TreasurerSME129,250                          173,250                     474,348                      635,828
 Large Company150,500                          222,250                     552,335                      815,658

Latest Comment

It might be correct for few firms; but if it's representing the population...

Umer

16 January 2017 12:41jump to comments

