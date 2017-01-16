Revealed: Accounting and finance salaries for 2017 in the UAE

Robert Half, an international recruitment firm, has published what they have found are reliable benchmarks of the salary scales of permanent accounting and finance roles in the UAE. According to the survey conducted, 68 per cent of employers are seeking new hires in 2017 and on an average, pay scales could increase by up to 5.8 per cent in comparison to 2016.

Here's our compilation of these figures. Take the poll below this table to let us know if you think these values reflect the current industry scenario.

Note: All figures denote annual salary.

Role Business Scale Salary Range in US $ Salary Range in AED Minimum Maximum Minimum Maximum CFO SME 228,750 513,250 839,513 1,883,628 Large Company 245,250 605,000 900,068 2,220,350 Finance Director SME 203,500 308,500 746,845 1,132,195 Large Company 196,250 402,750 720,238 1,478,093 Financial Controller SME 147,250 185,000 540,408 678,950 Large Company 140,500 204,250 515,635 749,598 Chief Accountant SME 98,000 150,500 359,660 552,335 Large Company 114,500 155,250 420,215 569,768 Finance Manager SME 103,000 165,000 378,010 605,550 Large Company 119,500 194,500 438,565 713,815 General accountant (ledger) (5 years' experience or more) SME 88,250 121,500 323,878 445,905 Large Company 90,000 127,500 330,300 467,925 General accountant (ledger) (Less than 5 years' of experience) SME 70,250 96,500 257,818 354,155 Large Company 74,500 106,250 273,415 389,938 AP/AR Manager (Receivables/Payables) SME 75,250 117,750 276,168 432,143 Large Company 81,750 124,250 300,023 455,998 AP/AR Accountant SME 49,000 72,000 179,830 264,240 Large Company 52,250 78,500 191,758 288,095 Management Accountant (5 years' experience or more) SME 90,000 117,750 330,300 432,143 Large Company 78,750 134,000 289,013 491,780 Management Accountant (Less than 5 years' of experience) SME 63,750 105,000 233,963 385,350 Large Company 73,500 98,000 269,745 359,660 Payroll Manager SME 78,250 98,000 287,178 359,660 Large Company 86,750 117,750 318,373 432,143 Credit Controller SME 52,250 65,500 191,758 240,385 Large Company 57,250 72,000 210,108 264,240 Credit Manager SME 80,000 111,250 293,600 408,288 Large Company 88,250 120,250 323,878 441,318 Tax Director SME 114,500 179,750 420,215 659,683 Large Company 137,250 212,500 503,708 779,875 Tax Manager SME 91,500 114,500 335,805 420,215 Large Company 90,000 135,000 330,300 495,450 Senior Tax Associate SME 58,750 75,250 215,613 276,168 Large Company 65,500 93,000 240,385 341,310 Financial Analyst SME 72,000 98,000 264,240 359,660 Large Company 114,500 147,250 420,215 540,408 Audit Manager SME 136,500 212,500 500,955 779,875 Large Company 140,500 255,000 515,635 935,850 Senior Internal Auditor SME 81,750 130,750 300,023 479,853 Large Company 88,250 147,250 323,878 540,408 Internal Auditor SME 58,750 75,250 215,613 276,168 Large Company 65,500 81,750 240,385 300,023 FP&A Director SME 130,750 204,250 479,853 749,598 Large Company 163,500 237,000 600,045 869,790 FP&A Manager SME 81,750 122,500 300,023 449,575 Large Company 98,000 147,250 359,660 540,408 Treasurer Director SME 212,500 269,750 779,875 989,983 Large Company 163,500 229,000 600,045 840,430 Treasurer SME 129,250 173,250 474,348 635,828 Large Company 150,500 222,250 552,335 815,658

