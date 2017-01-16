Revealed: Accounting and finance salaries for 2017 in the UAE

Robert Half, an international recruitment firm, has published what they have found are reliable benchmarks of the salary scales of permanent accounting and finance roles in the UAE. According to the survey conducted, 68 per cent of employers are seeking new hires in 2017 and on an average, pay scales could increase by up to 5.8 per cent in comparison to 2016.
Here's our compilation of these figures. Take the poll below this table to let us know if you think these values reflect the current industry scenario.
Note: All figures denote annual salary.
|Role
|Business Scale
|Salary Range in US $
|Salary Range in AED
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Minimum
|Maximum
|CFO
|SME
|228,750
|513,250
|839,513
|1,883,628
|Large Company
|245,250
|605,000
|900,068
|2,220,350
|Finance Director
|SME
|203,500
|308,500
|746,845
|1,132,195
|Large Company
|196,250
|402,750
|720,238
|1,478,093
|Financial Controller
|SME
|147,250
|185,000
|540,408
|678,950
|Large Company
|140,500
|204,250
|515,635
|749,598
|Chief Accountant
|SME
|98,000
|150,500
|359,660
|552,335
|Large Company
|114,500
|155,250
|420,215
|569,768
|Finance Manager
|SME
|103,000
|165,000
|378,010
|605,550
|Large Company
|119,500
|194,500
|438,565
|713,815
|General accountant (ledger) (5 years' experience or more)
|SME
|88,250
|121,500
|323,878
|445,905
|Large Company
|90,000
|127,500
|330,300
|467,925
|General accountant (ledger) (Less than 5 years' of experience)
|SME
|70,250
|96,500
|257,818
|354,155
|Large Company
|74,500
|106,250
|273,415
|389,938
|AP/AR Manager (Receivables/Payables)
|SME
|75,250
|117,750
|276,168
|432,143
|Large Company
|81,750
|124,250
|300,023
|455,998
|AP/AR Accountant
|SME
|49,000
|72,000
|179,830
|264,240
|Large Company
|52,250
|78,500
|191,758
|288,095
|Management Accountant (5 years' experience or more)
|SME
|90,000
|117,750
|330,300
|432,143
|Large Company
|78,750
|134,000
|289,013
|491,780
|Management Accountant (Less than 5 years' of experience)
|SME
|63,750
|105,000
|233,963
|385,350
|Large Company
|73,500
|98,000
|269,745
|359,660
|Payroll Manager
|SME
|78,250
|98,000
|287,178
|359,660
|Large Company
|86,750
|117,750
|318,373
|432,143
|Credit Controller
|SME
|52,250
|65,500
|191,758
|240,385
|Large Company
|57,250
|72,000
|210,108
|264,240
|Credit Manager
|SME
|80,000
|111,250
|293,600
|408,288
|Large Company
|88,250
|120,250
|323,878
|441,318
|Tax Director
|SME
|114,500
|179,750
|420,215
|659,683
|Large Company
|137,250
|212,500
|503,708
|779,875
|Tax Manager
|SME
|91,500
|114,500
|335,805
|420,215
|Large Company
|90,000
|135,000
|330,300
|495,450
|Senior Tax Associate
|SME
|58,750
|75,250
|215,613
|276,168
|Large Company
|65,500
|93,000
|240,385
|341,310
|Financial Analyst
|SME
|72,000
|98,000
|264,240
|359,660
|Large Company
|114,500
|147,250
|420,215
|540,408
|Audit Manager
|SME
|136,500
|212,500
|500,955
|779,875
|Large Company
|140,500
|255,000
|515,635
|935,850
|Senior Internal Auditor
|SME
|81,750
|130,750
|300,023
|479,853
|Large Company
|88,250
|147,250
|323,878
|540,408
|Internal Auditor
|SME
|58,750
|75,250
|215,613
|276,168
|Large Company
|65,500
|81,750
|240,385
|300,023
|FP&A Director
|SME
|130,750
|204,250
|479,853
|749,598
|Large Company
|163,500
|237,000
|600,045
|869,790
|FP&A Manager
|SME
|81,750
|122,500
|300,023
|449,575
|Large Company
|98,000
|147,250
|359,660
|540,408
|Treasurer Director
|SME
|212,500
|269,750
|779,875
|989,983
|Large Company
|163,500
|229,000
|600,045
|840,430
|Treasurer
|SME
|129,250
|173,250
|474,348
|635,828
|Large Company
|150,500
|222,250
|552,335
|815,658
Share your views
Umer16-Jan-2017 11:45
It might be correct for few firms; but if it's representing the population...
Vampiii16-Jan-2017 10:19
I dont know even a single SME in UAE is giving this much salary toaccountants. I dont think this poll is realistic