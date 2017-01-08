How much is your salary worth?

Many UAE residents identify the size of their paycheque as a very important consideration for staying with a company.
The more satisfied they are with their salary, the more loyal they become. One recent survey shows, about three in ten respondents in the country believe that their loyalty is “directly linked” to how much their organisation is paying them.
An analysis by UBS, which takes a look at living costs and workers' purchasing power in 71 cities worldwide, shows that residents in Dubai need to fork out more than twice their salaries in order to buy the same items that their peers in other labour markets would consume in a month.
Here's a quick look at the actual purchasing power of wages across more than 30 cities surveyed in 2015. The next updated data will be released two or three years from now.
Working time required to buy a Bic Mac in select cities
|Country
|Working time in minutes
|Amsterdam
|16
|Athens
|26
|Auckland
|13
|Bangkok
|37
|Barcelona
|21
|Beijing
|42
|Cairo
|62
|Chicago
|11
|Doha
|18
|Dubai
|17
|Geneva
|11
|Hong Kong
|67.8
|Kuala Lumpur
|23
|London
|12
|Los Angeles
|11
|Luxembourg
|10
|Montreal
|13
|Vienna
|12
|Zurich
|11
|Mumbai
|40
|New Delhi
|50
Top 10 cities with highest domestic purchasing power (based on net hourly pay)
|Country
|Purchasing power
|1. Luxembourg
|134.3
|2. Zurich
|130.5
|3. Geneva
|127.5
|4. Miami
|122.1
|5. Los Angeles
|116
|6. Nicosia
|106.7
|7. Vienna
|106.5
|8. Sydney
|104.2
|9. Munich
|104.2
|10. Montreal
|102.6
How the rest of the cities fare:
|Country
|Purchasing power
|11. Frankfurt
|102
|12. Berlin
|101.9
|13. Chicago
|101.1
|14. New York City
|100
|15. Lyon
|96.9
|16. Paris
|92.4
|17. Dublin
|91.4
|18. Brussels
|90.9
|19. Toronto
|89.1
|20. Oslo
|86.6
|21. London
|85.3
|22. Helsinki
|84.5
|23. Stockholm
|82.9
|24. Auckland
|82.9
|25. Amsterdam
|81.7
|26. Rome
|80.8
|27. Tokyo
|80
|28. Manama
|68.6
|29. Madrid
|84
|30. Barcelona
|81.8
|31. Hong Kong
|67.8
|32. Milan
|75.3
|33. Johannesburg
|70.5
|34. Dubai
|56.8
|35. Tel Aviv
|64.6
|36. Sao Paulo
|58.4
|37. Copenhagen
|104.8
|38. Seoul
|57.9
|39. Ljublijana
|62.2
|40. Doha
|49.7