How much is your salary worth?

Is your income enough to cover the cost of living in Dubai?

Image Credit:
BUS_100518_DIB18MAY2010BUSINESSA bank teller counts five hundred dirham notes. UAE currency.Retail banking in the main branch of Dubai Islamic Bank in Diera.PHOTO: MEGAN HIRONS MAHON
 

Many UAE residents identify the size of their paycheque as a very important consideration for staying with a company.  

The more satisfied they are with their salary, the more loyal they become. One recent survey shows, about three in ten respondents in the country believe that their loyalty is “directly linked” to how much their organisation is paying them.

An analysis by UBS, which takes a look at living costs and workers' purchasing power in 71 cities worldwide, shows that residents in Dubai need to fork out more than twice their salaries in order to buy the same items that their peers in other labour markets would consume in a month.

Here's a quick look at the actual purchasing power of wages across more than 30 cities surveyed in 2015. The next updated data will be released two or three years from now.

Working time required to buy a Bic Mac in select cities

Country Working time in minutes
Amsterdam  16
Athens  26
Auckland  13
Bangkok  37
Barcelona 21
Beijing  42
Cairo  62
Chicago  11
Doha  18
Dubai  17
Geneva  11
Hong Kong  67.8
Kuala Lumpur  23
London  12
Los Angeles  11
Luxembourg  10
Montreal  13
Vienna  12
Zurich  11
Mumbai  40
New Delhi  50

Top 10 cities with highest domestic purchasing power (based on net hourly pay)

Country Purchasing power
1.      Luxembourg134.3
2.      Zurich130.5
3.      Geneva  127.5
4.      Miami  122.1
5.      Los Angeles  116
6.      Nicosia   106.7
7.      Vienna  106.5
8.      Sydney 104.2
9.      Munich  104.2
10.   Montreal  102.6

How the rest of the cities fare:

Country Purchasing power
11. Frankfurt  102
12. Berlin  101.9
13. Chicago  101.1
14. New York City  100
15. Lyon  96.9
16. Paris  92.4
17. Dublin  91.4
18. Brussels  90.9
19. Toronto  89.1
20. Oslo  86.6
21. London  85.3
22. Helsinki 84.5
23. Stockholm  82.9
24. Auckland  82.9
25. Amsterdam 81.7
26. Rome  80.8
27. Tokyo  80
28. Manama  68.6
29. Madrid  84
30. Barcelona   81.8
31. Hong Kong  67.8
32. Milan  75.3
33. Johannesburg  70.5
34. Dubai  56.8
35. Tel Aviv  64.6
36. Sao Paulo  58.4
37. Copenhagen  104.8
38. Seoul  57.9
39. Ljublijana  62.2
40. Doha  49.7

