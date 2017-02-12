Things to do this week in UAE

Things to do on the weekdays

Order an Uber Serenade

This Valentine’s Day Uber is giving Dubai the chance to show their loved ones just how much they mean to them. UberSERENADE gives riders the chance to send serenades to selected locations in Dubai on the most romantic day of the year.

UberSERENADE is a live, in-person performance of a love song delivered in minutes, with heart melting performances from various entertainers, including Mariachis, Flamenco dancers, Guitarists and Saxophone players. For just Dh50 on February 14th from 12pm to 4pm, you will be able to surprise a loved one with something special, at the tap of a button.

Serenades can be delivered to the following locations: Downtown, Business Bay, DIFC, Marina, Media City, Internet City and JLT.

Surprise your crush, your significant other, or just have fun with UberSERENADE this Valentine’s Day!

#UberSERENADE

How it works

1. Open or download the Uber app for iOS or Android

2. On February 14th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm select ‘UberSERENADE’

3. Enter the location you would like to send the UberSERENADE

4. Your driver will call to confirm the name and location of the person you’re sending the serenade to

5. Demand will be high; if you are unable to find an available Uber, wait and try again

Check out this love language workshop

Valliant Clinic is hosting a very special event titled “What’s your love language” where you can discover your love language and learn about the love language of others. It’s open to the public to attend and learn about different ways that people understand and perceive love. Should be a very beneficial for those who don’t seem to understand the language of love. Light refreshments will be served.

Additionally, theres a special Valentine's Day offer, which includes an essential checkup at a special price of AED 1750 (Original AED 3500) for cash paying patients only until 15th of May.



Location Valiant Clinic, City Walk Phase 2 Cost Free Timings Sunday February 12 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm Contact RSVP by e-mailing catharina.freens@valiant.ae or calling 800 VALIANT (825 4268)

Celebrate Maki Mondays

Monday’s don’t need to be dull and boring anymore. Head down to the W Dubai, Al Habtoor City and go up to Namu on the 31 floor to enjoy an unlimited selection of fresh tasty sushi and maki, helped down by an unlimited choice of drafts, grapes and soft drinks. Namu is also throwing in a welcome salad, miso soup and edamame to the Maki Monday’s mix – a delicious deal to look forward to mid-week. We’ve tried and tested Maki Mondays and we’re telling you, the sushi is outstanding and you can have as much as you want from it!

Location Namu, W Dubai, Al Habtoor CityCost Dh245 with unlimited sushi, maki and soft drinks, Dh295 with unlimited sushi, maki, bottomless drafts, grapes and soft drinks Timings every Monday from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4366666

Take the kids out to Orange Wheels

A photo posted by Orange Wheels (@orangewheelsuae) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

Orange Wheels is a world class indoor ‘edutainment’ center offering a range of classes that promise to keep your little ones actively engaged. Featuring an exciting blend of entertainment, learning and physical activities for the entire family, the venue is upping its fun quotient with a host of activities to support children’s learning and development.

Location Orange Wheels, Al Wahda Mall Extension, Abu Dhabi Cost Junior Play starts from Dh60, Mega Play starts from Dh80 per child Timings Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 9pm, Thursday to Saturdays from 10am to 10pm Contact 02 641 010

Try the new a la carte menu at Em Sherif

Em Sherif, a gorgeous fine dining Middle Eastern restaurants has introduced a new A la Carte menu that can be customized based on your preferences. Em Sherif will be serving signature authentic Lebanese dishes and traditional favourites tailor-made to personal choice. While eating, you’ll also get to enjoy views of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai fountains

Location Address Dubai Mall Cost a la carteTimings Weekdays between 4pm and 7pm Contact

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one

Pick one of our whopping 68 Valentine’s Day meals to take your significant other to. Have a delicious and sumptuous meal for two. Whether you want something casual, where you can both eat with your hands, or a proper sit down meal for two, our guide on where to take your favorite person on Valentine’s Day will sort you out.

Try the new lunchtime menu at Burger and Lobster

Burger and Lobster have recently launched an ‘Express Lunch’ offer. The perfect treat after a morning of meetings and perfectly times to fit in to your break. Visit with a colleague or catch up on work emails while you enjoy a gastro lunchbox of treats. The offer includes a Burger, Soup of the Day plus ½ a Lobster Roll served with chips! The best bit about being loyal is your 10th Express Lunch is on them!

Location Burj Daman Building, DIFC Cost Dh99 per person Timings Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm Contact

Wind down every Wednesday

Every Wednesday McGettigans needs to be part of your evening plan. Everyone gets to enjoy a bottle of house grape paired with an artisan cheese board. Enjoy a selection of cheeses with salted crackers, grapes, caramelized onion relish, sundried tomatoes and olives while listening to the eclectic sounds of Pete Fagan.

Location McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh149 per person Timings Every Wednesday 7pm onwards Contact 04 4470219

Try a casual ladies night

If you’re looking for a casual spot with the best tracks from the 80’s and 90’s to reminisce to then this is the perfect DIFC spot. Every Wednesday night, American sports bar, Original Wings and Rings, hosts their ladies’ night and invites full table of females to receive 50 per cent off their food bill and four free beverages. Everything on the menu, including their signature onion rings, is included in the food offer.

Location Original Wings and RingsLevel C, Liberty House, DIFC Cost various Timings Every Wednesday from 8pm to 12pm Contact 04 359 6900

Weekend

Lakeview’s new picnic brunch

Relax and soak up the Dubai sunshine while you enjoy stunning views of the rolling greens, waters and of course plenty of scrumptious food and drinks. At this brunch you’ll be given your very own picnic rugs and a hamper filled with assorted healthy salads, crusty French baguettes, a cold cut selection, assorted cheese, and a homemade apple pie. The culinary journey doesn’t stop with the basket though. There’re tonnes of live BBQ stations and an international buffet selection. Those with little ones can keep them entertained and work up an appetite on the bouncy castle.

Location Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Baniyas Road, Port Saeed Cost Dh250 including house beverages, Dh65 per child between 4 and 12 years, Children aged 3 and below dine complementary Timings Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm Contact 04 2956000

Feast at Truckers DXB

Head down to Truckers DXB and discover luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked and serving deliciously home-grown food, house beverages, live performances, and the Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery. While the adults are relaxing, the little ones can run freely on the grass and take part in activities tailored for kids. Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others. This week they will be parked at the Emirates Golf Club. Food Truck JAM is open to families of all ages

Location Abu Dhabi Golf Club Cost Free entrance Timings Friday February 17 from 5pm to 11pm

2 for 1 Friday’s at McGettigans

McGettigan’s DWTC are excited to launch 2-for-1 Fridays, a fantastic dirham saving deal offering you 2 for 1 on all house beverages and small plates and main courses from noon to 10pm every Friday. Discover scrumptious dishes influenced by international cuisines – with Irish and British, Japanese, Arabic influences. Nibble on small plates such as edamame beans and Wagyu beef chili nachos or dig into satisfying dishes such as fish and chips, oven baked salmon, Buffalo chicken wrap, Irish stew and bangers and mash. For desserts, indulge in delicious apple and cinnamon crumble, strawberry Eton Mess and Snickers and Irish Bailey’s cheesecake. There will be live music and a DJ throughout the day, playing a mix of chart hits, Pop, rock and party classics – making it the perfect spot for a Friday gathering.

Location McGettigans, Dubai World Trade Center Cost various Timings Every Friday from 12pm to 10pm Contact 800 6247

Walk for charity

Dubai Cares will host its annual Walk for Education. Everyone is welcome to join them and walk 3 km in solidarity with the millions of children in developing countries who walk long distances on a daily basis to get to school.

Location Dubai Creek Park Cost Dh30 (free for children under 5 years) Timings Friday, February 17 from 8am to 12pm Tickets here