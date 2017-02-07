68 romantic meals for two this Valentine’s Day

65 romantic meals for two this Valentine’s Day

Your ultimate list on where to take your loved one this Valentine’s Day

Under Dh150 per couple

1. Circle Cafe

Enjoy a slice of Red Velvet cake for every main meal ordered between February 12 and 14. So bring your partner, friend, colleague or family members to share a slice of cake in the spirit of love.

Location across their 14 locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Cost a la carte Timings February 12 to 14 from 12pm to 11pm

2. Clinton Street Baking Company & Restaurant

Expect an epic Valentine’s Day treat at Clinton Street with their irresistible Raspberry Chocolate pancakes. Served from February 12 to 14, all the love you need is a plate of pancakes, chocolate chunks and fresh raspberries.

Location Downtown Dubai and City Walk Cost Dh120 per couple Timings February 12 to 14 from 7am to 11pm Contact 04 3440705

3. Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Week-long Valentine’s Day celebrations start on February 7 with a floral-themed Afternoon Tea featuring a unique selection such as rose cream choux, lavender vanilla Napoleon or poppy flower and berry tart and, accompanied by a guided tasting of your preferred tea blend.

Location Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal Cost Dh125 per stand Timings February 7 to 20 from 2pm until 5pm Contact 02 8188888

4. Huddle

Celebrate with loved ones and mark Valentine’s Day by having some mouth-watering bar food with your partner at the Huddle and choose from one of the set menu packages below.

Location Lobby Level, Citymax Hotels Bur Dubai Cost Dh99 three course set menu Timings February 14 from 12pm to 3pm Contact 050 1007065

Under Dh300 per couple

5. La Cala

La Cala is a laid-back boutique beach bar with a season of chilled out beats and beach eats. Designed as a destination to escape the city, La Cala is offering beach and bubbles this Valentines with a five day celebration at La Cala. Enjoy a two-course menu of Mediterranean al fresco eats and beach bites with a bottle of bubbles for Dh250 for two. Menu highlights include grass fed sirloin with Chimichurri, jumbo prawns with coriander pesto and spicy marinara pizza with sambal sauce.

Location Ghantoot marina Cost Dh250 per couple Timings February 14 until Saturday February 18 from 12pm to 9.30pm Contact 050 1518407

6. Big Chefs

Big Chefs Studio and Big Chefs will offer a special Valentine’s Day set menu. Diners will begin their meal with their choice of starters a main course and a special dessert.

Location The Beach JBR, Boxpark Cost Dh260 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 3478048

7. Jazz@PizzaExpress

Have a casual date night at PizzaExpress and enjoy a special set menu for two. Spoil your loved ones with three courses doubled up! At Jazz@PizzaExpress- enjoy a package with a grape whist listening to smooth sounds from their live jazz band.

Location JLT, Cluster A, Abu Dhabi, Trade Centre Mall Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Jumeirah, Al Wasl Cost Dh199 per couple including house beverages, Dh129 including soft beverages Timings February 12 to 17

8. Perry & Blackwelder

If you’re looking for comfort food this Valentine’s Day, that’s your spot! With sharing platters of the messiest, tastiest American-style dishes on offer all day and night, you can give a nod to the celebration without over the top romance or expense. For more good vibes enjoy live acoustic music from 9pm onwards. Because it’s bordered by the Madinat Jumeirah waterways and overhead festoon lighting, there’s just enough ambience to call it romantic.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost 195 per couple Timings February 14 from6.30pm onwards Contact 04 432 3232

9. Besh

Treat your loved one this Valentine’s Day at an authentic Turkish experience. You’ll be welcomed with a glass of bubbly, before indulging in sharing platters of Turkish delicacies. After your meal- lounge on the terrace with Turkish tea and shisha

Location Besh, Level 5, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel Cost Dh290 per couple Timings February 14 from 6.30pm onwards Contact 04 3772353

10. Choix

Sweeten your Valentine with an authentic Parisian culinary experience at Choix Patisserie and Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire as we serve our special 3-tier afternoon tea. As you sip your tea, enjoy a selection of finger sandwiches, scones and pastries within an opulent setting with live pianist in the lobby.

Location Choix Patisserie Par Pierre Gagnaire, InterContinental Dubai Festival City Cost Dh275 per couple, inclusive of soft beverages Timing From 4.30pm to 7.30pm Contact 04 7011127

Under Dh500 per couple

11. Le Tresor

Le Tresor is Boxpark’s casual, yet sophisticated cafe serving up French-European cuisine. This Valentine’s Day, Le Tresor is offering a delectable menu, where Couples will be offered a three course set menu. Their desserts include either a rich and creamy chocolate fondant, served with vanilla ice cream, or a vanilla creme brulee.

Location Boxpark Cost Dh380 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 3436591

12. Poco Loco

For Valentine’s Day, the Latin eatery will be serving up a delectable five course menu of delicious South American food. Throughout the meal, diners can enjoy special ‘Te Quiero’ Mocktails.

Location The Beach JBR Cost Dh399 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4562081

13. Couqley

The French know a thing or two about love! This Valentine’s Day, Couqley have created a menu of pure romance. Chosen for their sensual qualities, texture, and colour, elements in each of the three courses include ingredients to get diners in the mood for love.

Location Cluster A, Jumeriah Lakes Towers Cost Dh350 per couple including soft beverages, Dh450 per couple, including a bottle of grape Timings February 14 Contact 04 5149339

14. Sky Lounge

After a day at work, relax with someone special under the stars this Valentine at Zaytoun restaurant and take in the heavenly atmosphere at Skyline Lounge. Transform the evening into an incredible and memorable night with our delectable Mashawi BBQ dinner served against panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.

Location Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City Cost Dh495 per couple, inclusive of soft beverages Timing February 14 from 6pm Contact 04 7011127

15. The Agency

This Valentine’s Day, The Agency is going heavy on the cheese, without being cheesy. For a chilled-out celebration, head to The Agency with your plus one for a feast of fondue, tapas and a bottle of quality grape. Whether you go weak for cheese or chocolate, we’ve got your guilty pleasure melted down and ready to set your heart aflutter! A selection of tapas is also included, just in case you can’t bring yourself to share – because love doesn’t mean you have to share food.

Location Souk Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh300 per couple, includes bottle of grape Timing February14 from 12pm Contact 04 4323232

16. Spice Emporium

Whisk your loved one away to the exotic Bangkok Night Market this Valentine’s Day, as the terrace comes to life at Spice Emporium. Watch with delight as chefs prepare authentic Thai street food from live cooking stations, while classical Thai dancers perform traditional routines that will whisk you away to distant shores. With a vibrant, bustling atmosphere, the Bangkok Night Market at Spice Emporium brings a little bit of Thailand to the heart of Dubai.

Location The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina Cost from Dh350 per couple Timing February14from 7pm Contact 04 5117139

17. Anise

Treat your loved one to a date in Anise restaurant and revive the romance over the sumptuous seafood dinner buffet overflowing with treasures of the sea. Complete the evening with some delectable chocolate oriented desserts.

Location InterContinental Dubai Festival City Cost Dh420 per couple, inclusive of soft drinks Timing February14from 6.30pm Contact 04 7011127

18. Big Easy Bar & Grill

Head to the Big Easy Bar & Grill with that special someone this Valentine’s Day and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, unlimited selected wines, selected spirits and bottled beer combined with an amazing 3 course menu whilst being surrounded by the stunning Els Club Golf Course, right in the heart of Dubai Sports City. There will also be Live Jazz and soul entertainment as well as wonderful keep-sake giveaways on the night.

Location The Big Easy Bar & Grill, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City Cost Dh495 per couple Timings February14from 6pm to 10.30pm Contact 04 4251000

19. Seasonal Tastes

Share a romantic Valentine’s Day evening to remember at the Seasonal Tastes Partner’s Night. You’ll receive a rose on arrival and a delicious “Love Potion” as a complimentary welcome beverage. The indulgent menu has been designed especially for the occasion. A special ‘Love Tree’ will be positioned in the heart of the restaurant where couples can write and leave a special quotes. The most meaningful quote will win a bottle of bubbly to enjoy at Blinq (on next visit). Plus, anyone who wears red will be entered into a competition to win an overnight weekend stay at The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City and a couple’s massage at the Heavenly Spa by Westin.

Location The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh450 per couple inclusive of Soft Beverages Timings 14 February from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4355577

20. Il Capo

This Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy a special four course set menu with a glass of sparkling grape upon arrival. The venue will be transformed with a San Valentino theme and guests wearing red will be entered into a competition to win an overnight weekend stay at The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City and a couple’s massage at the Heavenly Spa by Westin.

Location Il Capo, Level 1, The Westin Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh595 per couple Timings 14 February from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4355577

21. Cocoa Kitchen

Cocoa Kitchen, the only mono-ingredient restaurant in the nation, where every item on the menu contains sustainable cocoa. This Valentine’s Day, Cocoa Kitchen will be serving up a three-course menu each guest will also receive a complimentary glass of Raspberry & Rosemary Lemonade.

Location City Walk, Phase 2 Cost Dh500 per couple Timings 14 February Contact 04 3856971



22. Catch Dubai

From New York with love, Catch Dubai brings an exclusive Valentine’s Day set menu for an evening of enchanting moments. Dubai’s lovebirds can make the most out of their evening at this hangout, with elevated renditions of classic dishes on the menu. Specially designed for the occasion, Catch’s four course menu has been fashioned by their renowned Head Chef, Bobby Griffing, and appeals to the tastes of today’s modern diner.

Location Fairmont Shaikh Zayed Dubai Cost Dh800 per couple Timings 14 February from 7pm to 12am Contact 04 3571755

23. Fume

Get your partner fall head over heels for you once again with Fume’s special Valentine’s Day sharing set menu that includes a board with an array of appetizers, followed by an ultra-cute sharing main course selection and ending by a decadent range of desserts all in the company of a glass of sparkling grape. The night includes live music entertainment and views of Marina skyline or Burj Khalifa.

Location Fume Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Fume Downtown Dubai Cost Dh444 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4215669

24. Blue Marlin Ibiza

Enjoy the beautiful UAE weather with your loved one and celebrate this special day in the midst of the beach club’s oasis, with the sun shining brightly and good vibes everywhere! Have a romantic lunch at the restaurant or enjoy the terrace.

Location Blue Marlin Ibiza Dubai, Ghantoot Cost Dh590 per couple Timings Saturday 11, 1st seating: 1pm to 3pm, 2nd seating: 3:30pm to 5:30pm, Terrace & Beach from 2pm to 4pm Contact 056 1133400

25. La Tablita

This Valentine’s day enjoy a special five-course set menu of delectable Mexican fare. A mariachi band will further enliven the already fun, quirky and playful atmosphere that La Tablita is known for. There will be some fun interactive games and roses for the ladies.

Location La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City Cost Dh360 per couple for a five-course set menu excluding beverages Timings Tuesday February 14 from 6pm onwards Contact 04 3172222

26. Vida 3 in 1

Charm your loved one while enjoying a gourmet treat under the stars. Sit back and relax in a candle-lit ambiance overlooking the shimmering pool while dining in one of the beautiful, white, signature poolside cabanas.

Location 3in1 at Vida Downtown DubaiCost Dh499 per couple, inclusive of house beverages and glass of bubbly on arrival) Timings 14 February from 7.30pm to 11pm

27. Shades

Indulge your love in a romantic sunset setting at Shades with an amazing view of the Marina. Start the evening with succulent fresh strawberries and home-made chocolate fondant from their chocolate atelier room, as you watch the boats go by.

Location Address Dubai Marina Cost Dh360 per for food only Timings February 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm Contact 04 4367777

Under Dh900 per couple

28. Cipriani

Celebrate love with a four-course menu that infuses delicious Italian flavours in a candlelit venue, where a violinist will set the mood and make your evening one to remember. Cipriani will be serving up some of their classics which are perfect for sharing

Location Cipriani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh700 per couple including special four-course set menu Timings February 14 from 6pm onwards Contact 02 6575400

29. Teatro

Enjoy some Indo-fusion cuisine and taste true love at first bite with a special four-course Valentine’s set menu. Or save some cash and have all your Teatro favourites from the ala carte menu at the 50 per cent off if you head there between 6pmto 8.30pm (last order 7.15pm).

Location Towers Rotana, Shaikh Zayed Dubai Cost Dh750 per couple, or a la carte Timings February 14 from 7.30pm onwards Contact 04 3122202

30. Weslodge

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day like no other at Weslodge Saloon, on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis. Indulge in a delicious four course dinner and savour stunning panoramic views of the city, along with the usual Weslodge feel good vibes.

Location Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay Cost Dh500 per couple including a four course menu and a bottle of grape Timings February 14 from 6pm to 12am Contact 04 5601700

31. Gaucho

Gaucho is all about passion, and passion is the theme for the specially crafted Valentines menu. The romantic night will be illuminated with candlelight creating the perfect intimate setting. There’s also a special illustrator ready to sketch and capture your romantic moment as a keepsake.

Location Gaucho, DIFC Cost Dh600 per couple, optional Dh215 per person grape pairing Timings February 14 from 6pm to 12am Contact 04 4227898

32. Morah

Have a romantic dinner for two at Morah. Enjoy an elegant four-course dinner followed by a delicious chocolate buffet, along with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. You can be sure it will be an evening to remember.

Location Morah JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay Cost Dh600 per couple including a four course menu and two glasses of bubbly Timings February 14 from 6pm to 12am Contact 04 5601799

33. Segreto

Hidden between Madinat Jumeirah’s tranquil waterways, Italian dining spot, Segreto invites you to celebrate love over an eclectic four-course, authentic Italian menu. Transporting diners on a culinary experience to the rustic surrounds of Venetian paradise, the exclusive menu encompasses the distinct delicacies of Italian cuisine, exemplifying the epicurean Italian experience.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh650 per couple Timing February 9 to 14 from 6.30pm onwards Contact 04 4376059

34. Mint Leaf of London

If words aren’t enough this Valentine’s Day, show your special someone what they mean with a carefully curated menu of contemporary Indian cuisine at Mint Leaf of London. Let Mint Leaf Dubai plan the perfect evening for you, with panoramic views of the iconic Dubai skyline and an elegant atmosphere complemented by a live performance from international violinist Marta Usmanova.

Location15 Floor South Tower, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC Cost Dh599 per couple for a three-course set menu Timings February 14 Contact 04 7060900

35. Al Nafoorah

This Valentine’s Day, treat yourself and your special someone to an intimate four course set menu dinner including specialty mezze and charcoal-grilled mains from the signature selections of Al Nafoorah. With live entertainment from an Oud player throughout the evening, it’s an authentic Arabian experience sure to whisk you away to neighbouring shores.

Location Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh600 per couple (food only) Timing February 14from 6.30pm Contact 04 4323232

36. Ronda Locatelli

Ronda Locatelli presents a sophisticated three-course menu tracing its roots back to classic Italian cuisine. The offering is filled with delicious Italian dishes with gluten-free options. Feast the night away on Chestnut Tagliatelle Pasta served with Wild Mushrooms and Butter Sauce or the Char-Grilled Lamb, accompanied with Mint and Pea Purée and Jerusalem Artichokes.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh590 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

37. Yuan

The chef at Yuan, has carefully crafted a selection of dishes for an exquisite three course set-sharing menu. Perfect for Chinese food lovers this Valentine’s day.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh776 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

38. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

Diners can enjoy a Five-course set menu with grain fed fillet of beef served with foie gras, truffle mash and marrowbone sauce and a Weiss chocolate and raspberry fondant with rose ice cream for dessert.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh700 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

39. Armani/Mediterraneo

Armani/Mediterraneo makes the most romantic day of the year fun for everyone from loved up couples to tourists in town. Explore the diverse cuisine of the Mediterranean from France, Spain and Greece to the exotic Levant with a regional buffet featuring oysters, caviar and an ice bar along with an ice cream station and dessert selection.

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Cost Dh700 per couple Timings February 14 from 6.30pm to 10pm Contact 04 4298996

40. Okku

The special menu features a selection of signature dishes that will have couple’s journeying together through a lavish tasting experience of Dubai’s finest Japanese cuisine. The extensive menu includes stand outs such as Hamachi truffle grilled rice, yuzu-saikyo miso black cod and the o’ style Hamachi carpaccio to name just a few.

Location H Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh795 per couple Timings 7pm from the 12th to 14th February Contact 04 5018777

41. Level Seven

Bring your love or make it a group thing with your friends for a Valentine’s themed brunch done the W way. The Love Me Night Brunch in Level Seven – show up single, maybe you’ll find the one, or maybe not! But at least your appetite will be satisfied. If strawberries, chocolate and champagne aren’t the way to your heart then step outside to the Wet Deck Anti Valentine’s party.

Location W Hotel, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh790 per couple Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4355577

42. Ayamna

For an evening of elegance and delectable food, make your way to the newest spot at Atlantis; Ayamna. This Lebanese eatery evokes an essence of times gone by. Enjoy a selection of cold and hot mezza dishes or the Arabian mixed grill and grilled prawns marinated with saffron for the main course. The set menu finishes with the appropriately named, ‘celebration’, a dessert of white chocolate, almond cream, mini knafa and baklawa ice cream.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh700 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

43. Seafire

Only a few restaurants in the Middle East can claim to have their own cattle reared specially for their diners, and Seafire is one of them. From the Australian outback to the shores of Dubai, there is more to this steakhouse than meets the eye. With two set menus on offer, one for the meat lovers in the UAE and a vegetarian option.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh700 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

44. Alta Badia

Nothing says romance like the twinkling lights of the night sky and delicious Italian food. Perched on the 50th floor of the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Alta Badia offers a romantic setting to enjoy a carefully curated menu of the finest in regional Italian cuisine. Enjoy a four-course tasting menu of signature dishes designed to create an intimate sharing experience, with the option to include a grape pairing alongside each course.

Location Level 50, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Cost Dh600 per couple Timings February 9 to 14 from 6pm onwards Contact 04 4323232

45. At.mosphere Lounge, Burj Khalifa

Make this Valentine’s Day a special one with an unforgettable evening at the world’s highest dining lounge located on Level 122 at Burj Khalifa. Soak up the glittering views of the Dubai skyline and beyond. Listen out for romantic tunes spun by a resident DJ.

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Cost Dh840 per couple Timings February 14 from 5pm to 2am Contact 04 4535249

46. Moana

Celebrate the day of love in style this year in the romantic setting of Moana. Fall in love with an exquisite four-course menu filled with delicious seafood delicacies available at the beautiful Polynesian-inspired restaurant. Relax on the stunning terrace with your loved one and look out over the beautiful 5* resort while indulging in a feast to remember. For just DH750 for two people, you can enjoy an amazing four-course set menu with two glasses of sparkling grape.

Location Moana, Sofitel The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Road Cost Dh750 per couple Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 455 5656

47. Porterhouse

Indulge in a delicious four-course feast with your better half at the award-winning signature steak restaurant, Porterhouse this Valentine’s Day. For just DH750 per couple, you can enjoy dishes such as steamed duck foie gras with celery salt to start and pan seared veal tenderloin milk fed for mains. Also on offer is a series of delightful desserts like a raspberry chocolate sphere or mignardises. Accompany all this with two glasses of sparkling grape. Live entertainment from the talented Analina Duo will complete the romantic evening.

Location Porterhouse, Sofitel The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Road Cost Dh750 per couple Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 455 5656

48. Yalumba

Dine with your loved ones at the romantic Seafood night at Yalumba with unlimited selection of seafood ranging from Lobsters, oysters, crabs with live cooking stations, BBQ and grills. It doesn’t get any sweeter than this! Indulge in the valentine dessert buffet and make this night a special one. Every lady receives a lovely complimentary rose from the hotel.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road Cost Dh518 per couple with soft beverages, Dh798 per couple with selected house beverages Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 7022455

49. Casa Mia

Celebrate the international day of love, ‘San Valentino’ at Casa Mia. They’ve created a classic Italian menu, serving up traditional dishes to include tagliolini pasta with artichokes and scallops and tartare of fassona beef with beetroot – all perfect for paring with bubbles or grape. Throughout the evening, diners will be entertained by a live signer and opera-style entertainment, surrounded by an elegant touch of romance and an abundance of rose petals.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road Cost Dh720 per couple Timings February 14 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 7022455

50. Seafood Market’s Valentine Dinner

Celebrate this Valentine with your loved one at Seafood Market; an Authentic Far Eastern Style Restaurant. Walk down the restaurant and chose your live seafood from the 18 seawater tanks. Celebrate this special day at a market style restaurant where you can shop for fresh seafood.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Airport Road Cost Dh750 per couple Timings February 14 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 7022455

51. Jean-Georges

Jean-Georges Dubai will be offering a romantic signature menu featuring their Caviar creation, Diver Scallops, Grilled Wagyu Beef Tenderloin and to finish a sweet chocolate dessert for two. Set under the candle lit terrace with Rita & The Rogues performing some of their most sultry numbers, all of this paired with their bespoke menu, Jean-Georges Dubai is a must this Valentine’s Day.

Location Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2 Price AED Dh770 per couples Timing February 14, 7pm to 9pm or 8pm to 10pm Contact 04 3436118

52. Ají

Let Ají play cupid this V day with a candlelit three-course feast served in a romantic setting. Couples can enjoy a sumptuous sharing platter followed by a choice of Nikkei-style main courses with sides, and a trio of signature desserts to finish.

Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh700 per couple, Dh1,000 per couple with grape pairing Timing February 14 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 5520244

53. Level 43 Sky Lounge

This Valentine’s Day, relive the magic of your Prom Night. Level 43 kicks things up a notch by treating couples to a gourmet three-course menu followed by a slow dance and a Prom King and Queen coronation. And that’s not all - Prom Night also features their resident DJ spinning 80’s hits and an in-house photo-booth to capture this moment for years to come.

Location Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road Cost Dh600 per couple Timings February 14 from 8pm- 2am Contact 056 4142213

54. Vii Dubai

Vii Dubai will be offering a special Valentine’s Day experience in their enchanting ‘secret garden’. Vii Dubai will welcome couples with a glass of bubbly followed by a set menu that includes signature sushi, topped off by the classic combination of chocolate covered strawberries. Couples will enjoy a night under the open skies as they are serenaded by love songs from the live band, all night long.

Location Conrad Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh950 Timings February 14 from 8pm to 3am Contact 050 1696777

Over Dh900 per couple

55. Namu

Experience a Splash of Love at W Dubai this Valentine’s Day. Reserve your table at Namu and savour the Japanese and Korean fare from a handpicked set menu, as you sit back and soak up the endless views of the city from 31 floors up.

Location W Hotel, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh1, 495 per couple Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4355577



56. Play

Award winning Chef, Reif Othman has crafted a five-course gastronomic journey combining the best signature dishes from the ‘Mediterrasian’ menu. To top it off the chefs have created a cupid’s choice dessert to end the night on a sweet note.

Location H Hotel Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh1100 per couple for a five-course dinner Timings February 14 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 3364444

57. Armani/Ristorante

Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with an elaborate seven-course degustation menu that gets right to the heart of contemporary Italian cuisine. How more romantic can you get?

Location Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh1, 400 per couple for a five-course dinner Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 8883888

58. Armani/Amal

Armani/Amal is offering a five-course menu that will reignite your passion for Indian cuisine. Share the love over a starter of khandavi ravioli and bhuna ghosht then savour a tandoor selection of murgh tikka and monkfish with smoked quinoa and a citrus salad. Main course specialities include a delicate coriander-crumbed red mullet and raw mango coastal curry, corn-fed guinea fowl with 24-carat gold korma and Himalayan morels and side dishes such as aloo chatpata; while dessert is a celebration of decadent romance with a raspberry-chocolate creation accompanied by ginger candy, marshmallow and a hibiscus sorbet. Vegetarian menu available.

Location Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh1, 200 per couple for a five-course dinner Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 8883888

59. Armani/Hashi

Turn the tables on your Valentine’s Day celebration and embrace Japanese tradition where the ladies buy chocolates and gifts for men on February 14th. Couples can enjoy a six-course menu featuring a succession of traditional culinary techniques including sashimi, robata and teppanyaki, using only the freshest ingredients from Japanese shores. Sample yellow tail tataki with Venetian caviar, tempura scallop with ume shiso dressing, Chilean seabass teppanyaki style and a robatayaki Angus tenderloin served with ponzu radish. End your evening with a two-spoon dessert special, the cupidon sphere, with its distinctive matcha flavour and a yuzu granita. Vegetarian menu available.

Location Armani Hotel, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh1, 300 per couple for a five-course dinner Timings February 14 from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 8883888

60. Nobu

Created by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, this Valentine’s Day, you’ll be greeted with a chocolate infused cocktail before embarking on an array of flavours found in the set menu. From the Chilean Sea Bass served with White Ariaga caviar butter to the Beef Tenderloin with Red anticucho teriyaki and artichoke chips each bite will be a truly delectable experience. The set menu also comes with a selection of Nobu’s famous sushi rolls.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh1, 100 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

61. Ossiano

Ossiano, the seafood restaurant with views of the Ambassador Lagoon celebrates Valentine’s Day with a 7 course set menu with creations such as the Olive Oil Poached Trout served with Kimchee Emulsion and Pomme Souffles. In addition to this Atlantis, The Palm offers the opportunity to propose to a loved one at Ossiano, where divers can hold your request on an underwater sign. (Cost on application)

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh1, 990 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

62. Royal Beach Valentine’s Menu

Indulge in a set menu on the Royal Beach of the Atlantis and take in the view of the Arabian Sea or the Palm Jumeirah. You’ll be treated with canapés upon arrival before embarking on a sumptuous 5 course set menu with bubbles.

Location Atlantis Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh7, 300 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

63. Marina Social

One of Dubai’s most acclaimed British restaurant, Marina Social, will be celebrating love in a special way this Valentine’s Day. Marina Social’s intimate menu is comprised of dishes intended to share. Ranging from Confit Duck and Foie Gras Terrine, Beef Wellington and Black Truffle, Pomme Puree and Honey Glazed Carrots. Make this Valentine’s Day memorable with stunning waterfront views of the Marina.

Location Intercontinental Dubai Marina Cost Dh900 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 4262626

64. Pierchic

Located at the end of the pier and high above the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai’s only ‘over-the-water’ dining destination welcomes guests to indulge in the most romantic experience, celebrating their love in style with a special five course Valentine’s Day menu. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant is one of the city’s most romantic spots to enjoy this holiday for two.

Location Al Qasr Hotel Cost Dh1,500 per couple for 5 course set menu Timing February 9 to 14 from 12 to 3.30 and 6pm onwards Contact 04 3666705

65. Billionaire Mansion

Enjoy a romantic five course set menu to sweep anyone of their feet. Treat your loved one to a unique Valentine’s night with performances from dancers and acrobats. Dinner includes a welcome glass of bubbly as well as sharing starter, a choice of mains and of course a delicious dessert to end the meal.

Location Taj Hotel, Business Bay Cost Dh1, 300 per couple Timings February 14 Contact 04 5103100

66. At.mosphere Restaurant

Treat your special someone to dinner on top of the world, literally. Book a table at At.mosphere Restaurant nestled on Level 122 of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Enjoy a multi-course menu created with carefully sourced produce from around the world. All the ladies will enjoy a glass of bubbly, box of chocolates and a flower bouquet upon arrival.

Location Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa Cost Dh1, 840 per couple for a 7 course set menu and a window table, Dh1, 500 for a 5 course set menu and non-window table Timings February 14 from 5pm to 2am Contact 04 4535249

67. Social by Heinz Beck

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style with an innovative six course set menu in Social by Heinz Beck. The menu can be enriched with a matched grape pairing, curated by Michelin Star Chef Heinz Beck. The ambiance will be set with candles and rose petals placed on each table and melodies crooned by a live jazz singer. A complimentary gift will be given to each table at the end of the dinner.

Location Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh1, 360 per couple, wine pairing will cost an additional Dh350 per person Timings February 16 from 7pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 8182222

68. Lao

Celebrate love with a specially crafted six course Vietnamese set menu and a complimentary glass of bubbly per person at LAO. Enjoy the romantic setting under the stars as you sample authentic Vietnamese flavours.

Location Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Palm Jumeirah Dubai Cost Dh1, 200 per couple inclusive of a glass of bubbly Timings February 16 from 7pm to 11.30pm Contact 04 8182222