Things to do in UAE on January 25

Fashion shows, the opera, and a candy land!

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the day

 

Bride Abu Dhabi
Showcasing over 250 exhibitors collectively, this year’s show will present all bridal needs from fashion dresses, wedding planners, home and accessories, Arabic fashion, jewellery, destinations, hair and beauty and wedding preparations. At Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, until Saturday. Entry Dh20 in advance and Dh25 at the door; VIP tickets available. brideshow.com

More info here.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Chinese New Year
Yas Mall is holding a series of events for the whole family. Among the activities will be a series of dances, performances and workshops starting from midday until 10pm. Shopping promotions and a traditional Chinese tree of wealth, with visitors able to win daily prizes. Until January 31.

Big RnB
DJ Cliff Townley and guests play the best in RnB, hiphop, dancehall, Afro-beats, deep house, at Rush, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi. Women get three free beverages on entry before 1am. Entry Dh100, free for women.

All Things Sweet
Candy land with lollipops and candy floss, a Hansel and Gretel house made of sweets and a candy blaster providing prizes. Kids activities include arts and craft and sweet workshops. At Deerfields, until February 4. Customers who spend Dh100, can enter the candy blaster booth. Deer Kids Club members enter free.

Ladies Night
Ladies amplify our evening with three beverages and a platter for Dh55 (plus taxes), 6-9pm. At Turquoiz, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

Concept Big Brands Carnival
The five-day shopping carnival showcasing over 300 retailers takes place at Hall 5, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 10am-10pm, until Sunday.

Things to do in Dubai

Burns Night Supper
Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s British pub Dhow & Anchor, celebrates  the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns. Traditional Scottish menu featuring delicacies such as cullen skink, haggis and cranachan, traditional beverages and live bag pipe music. 12-11pm. Call 04-4323232

Ripe Market
Shop for local produce and artisan crafts, every Wednesday. At Le Meridien Mina Seyahi amphitheatre, 2-9pm.  ripeme.com

Ladies Day
Sit back and relax on loungers for free, free flowing select house beverages and chefs platter de jour for Dh100, from 12-5pm. At Cove Beach. covebeach.com

Street Runway
Fashion shows as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, promoting ‘Urban Trendy’ attire, at City Walk Dubai, 6-8pm. Also, Flute Beat Boxing performers at 6.30pm, 8pm and 9.30pm. citywalk.ae

411 Nights
OT Genasis at Revolution Dxb at XL Dubai, Habtoor Grand Hotel. Free beverages for women until 1am. Call 052-6341040

Vklybe’s 4th Anniversary
Party with DJs Monatik, Kirillich, Bliss and DJ Stylez, at VIP Room,  JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open from 10pm. Call 052-881888

Ride into space
Start the year like a star, the game invites mall visitors, who shop for Dh300 at City Centre Midriff and Dh250 at City Centre Deira, to enter a simulated world to win gift vouchers. Using technology, the game challenges players to glide through space, piloting a plane, collecting stars and avoiding collisions with planets. 12-10pm, until January 28.

Industry Night
From France to Dubai with DJ Bens, at Movida, Nassima Royal Hotel. Free beverages for women from 10pm-1am.  Call 055-1744449

Cats
Experience the magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2015 Olivier award nominated musical. A blend of fantasy, drama and romance, set on the night that the Jellicle Cats meet for the Jellicle Ball. Shows until Saturday. Tickets from  Dh275. dubaiopera.com

Speed…Chase…Action
Car chases, motorbike flips and stunts are only a few of the surprises that await viewers, following a framework and plotline that involves over 30 international talented stunt performers. The show is performed three times a day, at Global Village. Park entry Dh15.

Burns Night
Grab your kilt and celebrate Burns Night at Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis. Dh350 per person for a  four-course set menu. atlantisthepalm.com

Reel Palestine Film Festival
Screening a selection of Palestinian documentaries, dramas, short films and comedies. Today, The Idol, about Mohammed Assaf, and his sister Nour. Gaza is their home and it’s where they dare to dream big. At A4 Space, Alserkal Avenue, 7.30pm. Free on a first-come-first-served basis. reelpalestine.org

Dubai Through Chinese Eyes
The camera skills of dozens of Chinese people living in the UAE are the focus of the photography exhibition at Dragon Mart 2. Around 100 images of Dubai are on show and are available for purchase, with all proceeds going to Dar Al Ber Society. The exhibition runs until Thursday 2 February.

