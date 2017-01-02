Must-watch 2017 Movies: Science Fiction

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Must-watch 2017 Movies: Science Fiction

From Alien: Covenant to Star Wars: Episode VIII, here are all the movies to watch out for this year at the cinema

 

Alien: Covenant

Despite Ridley Scott being back at the reins, Prometheus (2012) turned out to be a bit of a damp squib. Its sequel (and the prequel to the original Alien) looks miles better already.

Ripley-esque Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride are among crewmates on the good spaceship Covenant who find what looks like paradise but turns out to be a much less friendly place. Its sole inhabitant: David, the synthetic person played by Michael Fassbender (and the highlight of Prometheus).

Annihilation

Two years on from their storming Ex Machina, Alex Garland and Oscar Isaac are back with the story of a biologist (Natalie Portman) who signs up for “a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply”. Jennifer Jason Leigh is a — we’re assuming — slightly unhelpful psychologist.

Blade Runner 2049

If the return of Harrison Ford in The Force Awakens made for the most eagerly-anticipated sci-fi of 2015, the return of Harrison Ford in a very belated Blade Runner sequel must make Denis Villeneuve’s flick — also starring Ryan Gosling, for God’s sake — the early pick of next year’s. One of the most expensive R-rated movies ever made, it’s still pretty secret, but we do know Robin Wright, Jared Leto and Dave Bautista co-star.

The Dark Tower

Related Links

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey top-line this Stephen King adaptation — the former as a lone knight patrolling the alternate dimension of Mid-World; the latter as a vicious sorcerer hellbent on preventing our 11-year-old hero reaching the Dark Tower and thus saving everyone from extinction. Danish director Nikolaj Arcel (whose last movie was period romance A Royal Affair) looks a bracingly unconventional choice to tackle King’s bracingly weird series.

Geostorm

Call it the hangover Gravity effect, but space is big in 2017 — very, very big. Despite some slightly ropey lineage — the director is an Independence Day veteran; Gerard Butler features prominently in the cast — there’s some positive buzz building around this tale of a man who tries to stop climate-controlling satellites from creating a huge storm. And then his brother discovers a plan to assassinate the president (Andy Garcia). Never rains but it pours, eh?

Kong: Skull Island

Not a follow-up to Peter Jackson’s motion capture King Kong, but rather a sister film to Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla. Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman and Samuel L Jackson star in the larky-looking story of explorers in Hawaii who happen on a massive angry ape (plus a very hairy John C Reilly).

Life

More space-filling: this time Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are among tense astronauts cultivating some seeds of life discovered on Mars. At first they’re excited, then ecstatic, and then very, very worried as it turns out it might not only destroy them but, if they return to Earth, everything there, too.

Star Wars: Episode VIII

With Rogue One winning the Christmas race even more comprehensively than predicted, signs are strong Rian Johnson’s latest instalment in the central Skywalker saga will wipe every other movie off the box office next year. Mark Hamill is said to have a slightly larger part this time round (not hard, we know), while Harrison Ford (sorry, spoiler … ) a slightly smaller one.

More from Movies & TV

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutMovies & TV

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Movies & TV

Bollywood films to watch out for in 2017

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

More from Going out

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler