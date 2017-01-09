Mobile
Golden Globes: 6 most memorable moments

Wrapping up just last night, the Golden Globe awards left us with many memorable moments

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jimmy Fallon with Miss Golden Globes 2017, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone.
 

The Golden Globes are like the younger, cooler younger sister of the Oscars. There’s a lot to look out for at the events that houses the most beautiful people in the world, all in one room. Anything could happen.

1. Jimmy Fallon’s opener

The host kicked off the awards with a great tribute to La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Cameos in the Golden Globe’s cold open included Justin Timberlake, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Amy Adams and so many more!

Watch it here:

2. The teleprompter stops working

Watch the moment here:

Fallon jokingly compares this to Mariah Carrey’s New Year’s Eve performance and clearly stalls for time, as the technical team try and get it back up.

3. Ryan Gosling melting hearts all over the world

The actor gave a very moving acceptance speech and a special thanks to his wife Eva Mendez.

Watch his speech here:

4. Kristin Wig and Steve Carell's hilarious skit

The duo had a hilarious and awkward encounter on stage as they talked about the traumatising memories they had while watching their first animation films.

Take a look at the funny conversation here:

5. Meryl Streep anti-Donald Trump speech

The three-time Oscar winner took to the stage to accept her Cecil B. DeMille Award, and fired shorts at president-elect Donald Trump. She specifically spoke about him mocking the disabled New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, during a campaign rally last year.

Watch her acceptance speech here:

6. Brad Pitt makes his first public appearance

The crowd erupted with cheer, as Pitt showed up on stage at the Golden Globes. The actor looked clean cut as he presented a best picture drama award. This was Pitt’s first public appearance since his split from wife Angelina Jolie.

