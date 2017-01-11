Mobile
Golden Globes: 10 movies you must watch

These movies were nominated for various awards at the Golden Globes and feature the best of 2016

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jimmy Fallon with Miss Golden Globes 2017, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone.
 

Golden Globes features the creme-de-la-creme of movies made and that's reason enough to watch these movies which were nominated for various categories of awards.

1. La La Land - Musical

A Golden Globe winner, this movie bagged 6 awards for best actor, actress and director, best musical, best screenplay and best original score, breaking a 40-year old record. It's also been a hit with the masses.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

2. Lion - Drama

With four nominations and powerful performances, this cinematic rendition of a true story is about finding home and finding yourself.

Cast: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara

3. Moonlight - Drama

Moonlight won the big one with the best motion picture (drama) at the Golden Globes this year and the story follows the journey of a young black man as he progresses through the different stages of his life. The movie is based on the play 'In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue' by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Cast: Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris

4. Hacksaw Ridge - Drama/Action

Another true story, WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa got through the war without firing a single shot yet saving lives on the front line without a weapon in hand. He won the Medal of Honour.

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer

5. Jackie - Drama/Period

This is a psychological portrait of one of the most talked about and respected first ladies of America, Jackie Kennedy (Michelle Obama being a strong contender). The plot follows Jackie's mental and emotional trauma, and the face that she had to put up in public after her husband's assasination.

Cast: Natalie Portman, Caspar Philippson, Peter Sarsgaard

6. Elle - Thriller/Suspense

Based on the novel 'Oh...' by Philippe Djian, the movie is about how a successful business woman seeks revenge against an unknown person who raped and assaulted her. To find out who it could be, she has to first mistrust every man around her.

Cast: Isabelle Huppert

7. Manchester by the Sea - Drama

Manchester by the Sea in Massachusetts holds memories that Lee, the protagonist, doesn't want to recount but his brother's death brings him there again. It is only then that he comes to know that his brother, Joe, has named Lee guardian of his 16-year old son.

Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges

8. Hell or High Water - Crime

The story follows a father and how much he would do to protect his family. A mastermind robbery, shoot-outs and investigations later, all is well.

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster

9. Loving - Drama/Period

Virginia is where Richard and Mildred, an inter-racial couple, dreamed of living once they were happily married. In 1958, as they slept in their home, the couple was arrested and seperated by court order. The movie follows the hardships of this simple couple in a racially divided society, who finally had to leave Virginia to live a normal life, but they don't give up trying to get back. Based on a true story

Cast: Ruth Negga, Joel Edgerton, Michael Shannon

10. Hidden Figures - Biography/Period

In 1962, John Glenn became the first American astronaut to orbit the earth and three women at NASA were directly responsible in managing this feat. This movie is their untold story, breaking gender and racial divides.

Cast: Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe 

