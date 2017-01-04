Bollywood films to watch out for in 2017

There weren’t too many outstanding Bollywood films in 2016. However, 2017 promises to give audiences a richer collection of movies.

Here’s a look at the cream of the crop:

OK Jaanu

Shaad Ali, as we all know by now, is at his best while remaking his mentor Mani Ratnam’s films. Remember Saathiya? So let’s see what Ali has done to Ratnam’s Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani. In the teasers, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor do not convey even half the passion of Dulquer Salman and Nitya Menon in the original, but we are hopeful. Releasing in the UAE on January 12.

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan playing a blind man after revenge promises to be a fiery film. Sanjay Gupta promises to blend his own style of slick thrills with Rakesh Roshan’s emotional content. This one might break records. Releasing in the UAE on January 26.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster in prohibition-ridden Gujarat in the 1980s. Rahul Dholakia’s stylish drama of the damned sees Khan completely revamp his image. Sunny Leone dancing to Laila Oh Laila is already a talking point. Releasing in the UAE on January 26.

Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar starred in the stunning Airlift in January 2016. His first release for 2017 is another sure-shot winner. Kumar plays a wastrel lawyer whose life changes with an important case. Subhash Kapoor, whose last film Guddu Rangeela tanked badly, needs a hit. Releasing in the UAE on February 9.

Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are directed by Vishal Bhardwaj in this love triangle set during the Second World War. This is an interesting one. Releasing in the UAE on February 23.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Karan Johar’s quirky wedding franchise brings together youth favourites Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. This is a foolproof rom-com. Releasing on March 10.

Sarkar 3

Few would dispute that Sarkar was Ram Gopal Varma’s only watchable film in the recent past. Although he messed up with Amitabh Bachchan in Aag, we shall give him the benefit of the ‘clout’. Releasing in the UAE on March 16.

Phillauri

Anushka Sharma’s first production, NH10, was a whammy. Phillauri features Sharma with Udta Punjab star Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma, the wonder boy from Life of Pi. Debutant Anshai Lala directs this thriller set in rural Punjab. Releasing in the UAE on March 23.

Naam Shabana

A sequel of sorts to the gripping Neeraj Pandey thriller Baby, Naam Shabana features the talented Taapsee Pannu in a full-on action role. Shivam Nair directs it. Releasing in the UAE on March 30.

Jagga Jasoos

At last, Anurag Basu’s film about a young detective’s search for his father is releasing. The film has Ranbir Kapoor as an animal lover. We expect Kapoor to have more chemistry with the animals than his co-star Katrina Kaif. Releasing in the UAE on April 6.

Bahubali: The Conclusion

Arguably the most eagerly awaited sequel in the history of sequels in India, Bahubali: The Conclusion has a lot to prove to eager audiences. Whether director S.S. Rajamouli lives up to their expectations will be clear on April 13.

Noor

Sunhil Sippy directs this movie adaptation of Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, I Love You. Sonakshi Sinha, who proved a dud in the title role in Akira, promises to make up for lost time. Releasing in the UAE on April 20.

Half Girlfriend

Chetan Bhagat’s silly stereotypical novel about a Bihari boy chasing down his beloved pairs Arjun Kapoor with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. How exciting. Releasing in the UAE on May 18.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Shot entirely in Mathura, Akshay Kumar’s satire on sanitation is yet another departure from the norm for Bollywood’s most daring superstar. Debutant director Shree Narayan Singh’s comedy film opens in the UAE on June 1.

Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Eid release is directed by Kabir Khan. Need we say anything more? Releasing in the UAE on June 22.

Chef

Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon’s adaptation of Jon Favreau’s culinary hit should — and must — do wonders for Saif Ali Khan’s career. Releasing in the UAE on July 13.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who gave us the heartwarming Nil Battey Sannata, returns with this Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon rom-com set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Releasing in the UAE on July 13.

Mubarakan

Anees Bazmee brings together uncle Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor in a wacky comedy of errors. Releasing in the UAE on July 27.

The Ring (working title)

Imtiaz Ali gets together with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for the first time. Intriguing. Releases in the UAE on August 10.

Crack

Akshay Kumar teams up with his Special 26 and Baby director Neeraj Pandey to own the Indian Independence Day weekend. Releasing in the UAE on August 10.

Simran

Hansal Mehta teams up with Kangana Ranaut for a comedy set in the US. Releasing in the UAE on September 14.

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan takes over the franchise from Salman Khan. Would he be as entertaining in a double role as the original? We’ll know on September 28.

Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali helms the most expensive Indian film ever produced by Viacom18. Deepika Padukone plays the title role in this lavish costume drama. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are the two men in her life. Releasing in the UAE on November 16.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Since Aamir Khan has no Christmas release in 2017, his friend Salman takes over with this sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. Releasing in the UAE on December 23.