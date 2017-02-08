Mobile
6 reasons to watch the Lego Batman Movie

No major spoilers (I think): The Lego Batman Movie opens this weekend in the UAE. And here’s why it’s a fun watch!

 

The humour

You will start laughing before anything even pops up on the screen. The talented Will Arnett, who voices Batman, gives us a performance that isn’t very Batman-like. It’s a welcome change from the brooding, dark serious Batman that we have come to know over the past couple of decades.

Villains, villains and more villains

Besides the Joker, who is Batman’s main villainous squeeze in the movie, Batman fans can expect much more. Calendar Man, Egghead and Condiment King also feature. For those who don’t know many of the C-grade Batman villains from the last 50s and 60s, worry not the likes of Harry Potter’s Voldemort and Lord of the Rings’ Sauron also make an appearance. Why? Because why not.

Deadpool-kinda vibe

Superhero-movie fans will notice a few similarities to last year’s Deadpool. The hilarious opening credits, Batman’s disregard for the fourth-wall and overall awesomeness helps it become a fresh new movie experience that everyone will enjoy.

Batman singing

Yep, you read that right, Batman sings. And it’s awesome. The tune is quite catchy to be honest, you will definitely find yourself listening to “Who's The (Bat)Man” over and over again! Our favourite part, between the guitar shredding is the lyrics, “…turn TwoFace to black and blue face”.

#Shade

The movie throws a fair amount of cheeky disrespect to DC’s son of Krypton: Superman and Iron Man as well. The movie does touch on every single Batman movie ever, but dwells a fair bit on last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Regarding the Iron Man diss – you’re just going to have to watch the movie to find out.

The voice cast

Besides Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker and Mariah Carey as Gotham's Mayor. The cast also includes Conan O'Brien, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. And not to mention the BatComputer that has been credited as “Siri”. 

The Lego Batman Movie opens in all theatres across the UAE this weekend.

If you miss it, make sure you catch it with mid-week du Tuesdays, where du customers can get two tickets for the price of one. Check out du.ae for more information.

