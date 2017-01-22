Going out: Things to do this week in the UAE

Here are our top picks on things to do for this entire week including the weekend!

Free pool access for ladies all week

At Atlantis’s Nasimi Beach, Ladies can enjoy sun beds for free during weekdays. So if you have the day off from work, head down to Nassimi to enjoy some pool time fun and listen to their great music.

Location Nassimi, Atlantis, the Palm Jumeirah Cost Free Timings Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 5pm Contact 04 4262626

Lunch time deal

If you’re all about food, sunshine and a cheeky beverage with friends, Barasti has just launched a Lunch Club, where you can a main course and a house beverage for Dh95. Whether you want to escape your office for a nice outdoor lunch, or you’re already there on the weekend, make sure you head down to take advantage of this sunny deal.

Location Barasti Beach Bar, Dubai Marina Cost Dh95 includes main meal and selected beverage Timings Daily from 12pm to 4pm Contact 04 3181313

Book your Guns N’ Roses tickets

They are selling out fast guys. So if you’re on the fence about a tour conveniently titled “The Not in This Lifetime” you need to make a decision quick.

Location Autism rocks Arena Date Friday 3 March Time 16:00 onwards Tickets Everything else, except ‘Regular (Dh400)’ has sold out. Book them here

A brand new ladies night

Aji Launches Ladies Night in Nikkei-Style. The ladies of Dubai just got another reason for a weekday dinner date with the launch of Nikkeilicious at Aji. Ladies get five free beverages every Monday and 50 per cent off the entire menu! Situated in the new Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah’s stunning shoreline, Ají has fast become the stylish go-to spot for Japanese Peruvian fusion in a vibrant setting. Aji’s resident DJ will make sure you’re dancing the night away!

Location Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah Cost Free beverages and 50 per cent off the menu Timings Every Monday from 12pm to 2am Contact 04 5520244

Ting-a-Ling Mondays at Miss Lily’s

Forget detoxing, If you want something to smile about, then make a beeline for Miss Lily’s. With DJ Crown Prince on the decks, Ting-a-Ling Mondays is the night to kick back, and enjoy a playlist of classic Jamaican reggae, dancehall and Soca tunes whilst soaking up the now infamous Miss Lily’s atmosphere and signature interiors. Ting-a-Ling Mondays mean a luscious line-up of beverages.

Men’s night at Societe

Societe Dubai is giving both genders some retro love for the next month at their iconic Tuesday Ladies Night, High Societe. Making sure the next four Tuesdays are not just about the girls, gents can get selected beverages for just AED10 before midnight, whilst ladies can enjoy unlimited free beverages.

Location Byblos Hotel Dubai Marina Cost Dh10 per beverage for men and free for women Timings Every Tuesday from 10pm to 12am Contact 050 3571126

Try something new this weekend: Canyoning

Have you guys heard of Adventurati Outdoor? Well, they’re hosting an entry-level guided tour to canyoning (that’s hiking in water) on Saturday 28. Spaces are selling out fast so check out their website below for more.

Location Meet at the ADNOC petrol station on Sharajah/Kalba road at 9:00AM Date Saturday 28 Cost Dh200 For more information: Event page, website

Try some new healthy treats

Yogurtland has added three new flavours take frozen yoghurt lovers on a globe-trotting journey of taste as each exciting spoonful hits the tongue. The new flavours include Guava Pineapple Tart, French Vanilla (with no added sugar) and a Kiwi Raspberry Sorbet. We can’t think of a better afternoon treat.

Location The Dubai Mall and Boxpark Cost various

Catch a discounted movie

Du customers can take advantage of duTuesday where you can get two tickets for the price of one. Our pick this week is Will Smith’s Collateral Beauty. Check out the trailer below.

Ladies Night at Jazz @ Pizza Express

Prepare to swoon, because Cosmopolitan Middle East’s Bachelor of the year has confirmed a new residency at Jazz @ Pizza Express. Known for his melodic takes on popular music, the talented singer/songwriter entertain you with the sound of his guitar. Just sit, back relax and enjoy bottomless bubbles between 7pm-12am as you’re hypnotized by Josh’s renowned crooning.

Location Movenpick, Cluster A, JLT Cost Dh99 per person for bottomless bubbles Timings Every Tuesday from 7pm to 12am Contact 04 4416342

As much sushi as you want

Enjoy some delicious Sushi in the enchanting ambience of the Cave at the Conrad hotel. Sample an extensive variety of sushi and maki rolls as you indulge in an artful dining experience.

Location Conrad Hotel Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh199 including soft beverages, Dh299 including house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm Contact 04 4447111

Watch a movie outdoors

Enjoy what the Urban Outdoor Cinema has to offer before the weather gets bad. The movie schedule for this week is the romantic drama Before Sunrise on Sunday 22; and the Indie flick The Big Lebowski on Monday 23.

Location Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection Timings 19:30 onwards Tickets Dh75

All You Can Eat Pasta Wednesdays

Yes you read that right. Do you have a pasta problem? Do you sneak away at lunch time for a cheeky pasta session? Then you're going to love this. Head to Eggspectation at The Beach, JBR and check out their new outdoor seating area. Besides their Pasta Wednesdays, you can also enjoy their Flatbread Thursdays and Shrimp Taco Fridays too!

Location: Eggspectation, The Beach JBR Call 044307252

Weekend

Australian Day Brunch at Yalumba

Yalumba celebrates the bold flavours, exquisite meats, perfect sweets and everything that’s essentially Australian on Australia Day. But of course, everyone is invited, because you don’t have to be in Australia to celebrate this special time. Celebrate with the best of Aussie meats, pies and spectacular bevies. Pick a table inside or enjoy some fun in the sun outdoors with a high spirited party picnic, live cooking stations, cheeky beverage stations, imaginative games and live entertainers.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh499 per person including house beverages and bubbly Timings Friday January 27 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 7022455

The Backyard Block Party

The urban garden terrace presents a block party for all! Enjoy an outdoor party with BBQ buffet, live cooking stations and a South East Asian food truck. Pair the delicious food with live music entertainment and amazing views of the Dubai Water Canal, you’ve got a fun filled Saturday morning.

Location Steigenberger Hotel, Business Bay Cost Dh99 per person Timings Every Saturday from 11am to 5pm Contact 050 2135816

Off the Wall at Bounce

Bounce has launched another series of their epic trampoline parties with their new ‘Off The Wall’ concept offering 2 hours of unlimited jump time, a dedicated chill-out zone where all partygoers can hang out as they wish, plus 45 minutes in the newly transformed party rooms that offer an incredible sound system, LED lighting and comfy beanbags. You can also learn the tricks of the trade from the Bounce crew.

Location Bounce Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Cost Dh170 per person (includes basic food package) Timings 10am - 10pm on Sunday – Wednesday; 10am - 12am on Thursday; 9am - 12am on Friday; 9am – 10am on Saturday Contact 04 3211400

Electro Brunch

Music and food join hands at the Electro Brunch launching on January 28 in Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club. The event aims to attract electronic music lovers and families looking to enjoy the weekend out with their friends. With the best of electronic music to keep the groove, there are plenty of activities such as pony rides, face painting, bouncy castles, and other activities ensure the whole family stays entertained.

Location Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club Cost Music tickets only Dh130 to Dh200 (family tickets cost Dh200 per family of two adults and two kids) Contact for brunch packages info@electro-brunch.com