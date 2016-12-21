7 swanky Christmas parties in Dubai

1. W Dubai

Santa Claus is coming to town and W Dubai is throwing a huge Christmas bash in the city across two venues. The W Lounge and Wet Deck will become a winter wonderland, serving the merriest festive beverages and mouth-watering canapes. Experience stunning views of the Arabian Gulf or chill by the poolside lounge with Shisha for an all-inclusive package. Keep dancing straight into Christmas Day with epic headline DJ’s in both venues; two sides, two vibes.

Location W Lounge & Wet Deck, W Dubai, Al Habtoor City Cost Dh345 per person. Menu featuring chef selections passed around and beverages and a bubbly toast Timings December 24 from9pm till late Contact 04 4355577

2. Cielo

Christmas comes in early this year at Cielo Sky Lounge. Cielo will host everyone’s favorite Christmas character at the event. And no it’s not Santa clause, it’s the Grinch. Guests can look forward to a warm welcome with Christmas themed beverages on arrival and Candy Canes handed out by none other than the Grinch himself. Resident DJ’s Consoul and Carlos will be spinning house tunes all night long. Food menu for the night will include a La Carte options along with a scrumptious sharing platter prepared by the Chef.

Location Dubai Creek Yacht Club Cost Dh175 per personTimings December 23 from 6pm to 3am Contact 04 4161800

3. Scape Restaurant and Bar

Celebrate Christmas in style at the vibrant, open-air atmosphere of the Burj Al Arab terrace. Enjoy the sweeping views of the UAE as you breathtaking views as you sample gourmet Californian fusion cuisine infused with rippling flavours. Enjoy some great festive sundowners at this chill and laid back Christmas party.

Location Burj Al Arab Hotel, Jumeirah 3 Cost Dh220 per person for a choice of three beverages, two beverages and a tapas dish or one beverage and two tapas Timings December 24 to 26 from 5pm to 8pm Contact 04 3017777

4. Gold On 27

Spend your festive evening at one of Dubai’s most celebrated hotels. Fold on 27 is perfect for the relaxed and elegant socialite in all of us. Enjoy festive beverages all through the night.

Location 27 floor, Burj Al Arab Hotel, Jumeirah 3 Cost varies Timings Daily from 6pm to 2am Contact 04 3017777

5. 360

One of Dubai’s best entertainment destinations, 360° at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, is going all out for December 25 with a mega Christmas Day party gift give-away. Some of the prizes include VIP tickets and table packages to 360°’s New Year’s Eve party, a Dh1, 200 dinner for two at Pierchic, brunch for four at Latitude, complimentary premium beverages, beach passes and much more.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost free, table reservation price upon request Timings December 25 from 4pm to 3am Contact 055 5008518

6. Societe

Retro hotspot, Societe Dubai, is getting a festive visit from a Bad Santa this festive season. It’s been a long year for Santa and he’s ready to blow off some steam. Santa will be dancing to all his favourite retro songs from the 80s, 90s and 00s and partying with Dubai’s retro music lovers.

Location Marina Byblos Hotel Cost free Timings December 23 from10pm to 3am Contact 050 3571126

7. Movida

Movida is hosting a Christmas Pyjama party. Head over to one of the most exciting clubs in town and dance the night away in your most comfortable attire. Complimentary drinks for ladies between 10pm to 1am.

Location Nassima Royal Hotel, 1st floor Cost free Timings December 24 from 10pm to 3am 0551 744449