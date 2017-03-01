Your guide to the Emirates Airlines Literature Festival 2017

What is it?

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature offers plenty of Author Programme talks, readings, interviews, debates and panel discussions led by bestselling international authors, along with cookery demonstrations, literary lunches and more. The workshop and masterclass programme will feature classes taught by top authors and instructors across a wide range of subjects.

When does it take place?

The 2017 Festival will be held from March 3 to March 11, 2017. It is open daily from 9am to 10pm.

Where will it take place?

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will take place at the InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

How much does it cost?

Each event in the program has a different price. Most adult events cost Dh75, while the children’s events are mostly Dh50. The workshops all differ in price. Check out the ticket prices here.

Programme

The daily programme schedule will give you a daily breakdown of everything that is happening from March 3 to 11. From unforgettable reading journeys, with plenty of panel discussions, to insightful conversations, poetry performances, workshops and masterclasses, featuring authors and speakers from every corner of the globe.

Authors

There are over 140 top authors coming down to the festival including local authors, celebrity authors and writers from all over the Middle East. You can find a complete list of authors you can meet by signing up for their book reading sessions.

Workshops and Masterclasses

A range of workshops and masterclasses are on throughout the festival with some very experienced international and regional authors and documentary makers leading them.

Child friendly activities

As well as the sessions for children and young adults in the main Festival programme, there will be a story corner, offering free, fun and educational events.

Free activities

Back by popular demand the Fringe Stages for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017, featuring music, drama, dance and performance by hundreds of students across the UAE. Like last year, they will have two fantastic performance stages on from March 9 to 11 at the Festival Square, Dubai Festival City

Contact

Phone: 04 3559844