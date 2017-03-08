Get Dubai Opera premium tickets for Dh1

Since its launch in 2016, Dubai Opera has welcomed over 100,000 visitors for shows ranging across genres such as pop, musicals, Arabic musicals and more. Celebrating their 100th performance today, Dubai Opera is giving away one hundred premium tickets at just 100 fils to La boheme playing from March 9 to March 11. Actual ticket prices start at Dh300.

Get the tickets here (limited to a maximum of two tickets per person; offer ends as soon as the 100 tickets are sold out)

Here are five upcoming shows you must try to watch at Dubai Opera:

1. La boheme (Opera)

La boheme by Puccini is one of opera's most popular love stories of all time and was first performed in 2012 by Welsh National Opera. It is performed in Italian with English and Arabic subtitles. A penniless poet and a seamstress are head over heels in love, but poverty, turmoil and life stand against them.

Dates March 9 to 11

2. BBC Proms Dubai (Classical Music)

A collection of performances, the original BBC Proms, an eight-week long festival, is almost like a tradition aiming to bring British classical music to a wide audience. Designed as a taster of the iconic festival BBC Proms Dubai, the performances willl be spread across four nights featuring the best of British classical music.

Dates March 21 to March 24

3. Bryn Terfel for one night only (Classical Music)

Renowned Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel performs for one night only this December, showcasing his range and power in a singular recital. As one of the most sought after international voices, a Grammy, Classical Brit and Gramophone Award winner and having performed in all the great opera houses and concert halls of the world, his performance is a must-try.

Dates December 3

4. Mary Poppins (Family)

Presented by Disney and Cameron Mackintosh, the nanny who arrived at Cherry Tree Lane comes to Dubai Opera with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. Your kids need to see this performance adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the beloved Walt Disney film.

Dates May 1 to May 25

5. Status Quo (Rock)

Francis Rossi, Andrew Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards, Leon Cave and Richie Malone make up the legendary UK rock band who will perform live at Dubai Opera this year. Having played over 6000 live shows, to audiences of over 25 million people across the world, this is for all our rock and pop lovers.

Dates October 27