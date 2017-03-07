Mobile
‘Harry Potter’ play gets 11 Olivier Awards nominations

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honour achievements in London theatre, musicals, dance and opera

Image Credit: AP
The Palace Theatre in London, showing advertising for the new Harry Potter play, Thursday, July 28, 2016.
Tabloid
 

Magical adventure Harry Potter and the Cursed Child leads the race for British theatre’s Olivier Awards, with nominations in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the two-part, five-hour sequel to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. The show’s other nominations include director John Tiffany; Noma Dumezweni, a supporting actress contender for playing the adult Hermione Granger; and supporting actor nominee Anthony Boyle, who plays Slytherin student Scorpius Malfoy.

Among the acting nominees announced Monday for the Oliviers — Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards — are Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land, Tom Hollander for Travesties, Ed Harris for Buried Child, Glenda Jackson for King Lear and Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler.

Movie-inspired comedy Groundhog Day, which opens on Broadway next month, has eight nominations, including best new musical.

Kenneth Branagh will receive a special award for his contribution to theatre during the April 9 ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honour achievements in London theatre, musicals, dance and opera.

filed under

GulfNewsCultureTheatre
