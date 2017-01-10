Toxic boss may ruin your health: study

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Toxic boss may ruin your health: study

People who work for narcissistic bosses are also likely to engage in undesirable behaviour

Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Bullying is unpleasant not only for those who are targeted, but also creates a toxic working environment.
Gulf News
 

Feel like bullying your colleagues at workplace or indulge in counterproductive work behaviour? Beware, your toxic boss may be the reason, a study suggests.

According to the study, people who work for bosses who display psychopathic and narcissistic traits not only feel more depressed due to the bullying behaviour of their seniors, but are also more likely to engage themselves in undesirable behaviours at work.

Apart from loss of well-being, such working conditions boosts incidents of counterproductive work behaviour and workplace bullying, which may also ruin employees’ reputations.

“This toxic combination can result in these individuals taking advantage of others, taking credit for their work, being overly critical, and generally behaving aggressively,” said lead researcher Abigail Phillips from the University of Manchester in London.

Bullying is unpleasant not only for those who are targeted, but also creates a toxic working environment, the researchers stated.

Such individuals were also likely to have lower job satisfaction and scored higher on a clinical measure of depression.

“Overall the picture is clear leaders high in dark traits can be bad news for organisations. Those high in psychopathy and narcissism have a strong desire for power and often lack empathy,” Phillips said.

For the study, the team included a total of 1,200 participants who completed questionnaires relating to their own psychological well-being, prevalence of workplace bullying in their organisation and their manager’s personality.

The study was presented at the British Psychological Society’s annual conference of the Division of Occupational Psychology in Liverpool.

More from People

filed under

GulfNewsCulturePeople

Also In People

How to keep your resolutions

Culture Gallery

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats