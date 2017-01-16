Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan unite in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan unite in Dubai

The musicians will join drummer Gino Banks and Sanjay Divecha on the guitar for a concert on January 27

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Grammy Award winner Zakir Hussain will brings back his Nirvana concert series back to Dubai after a gap of two years on January 27 at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

Joining him on the musical evening is popular Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan and jazz musician Louis Banks.

Also accompanying them is Gino Banks, who has been dubbed as the upcoming drummer of the year by Rolling Stone India.

Sanjay Divecha, who collaborated with A.R. Rahman on the Oscar-winning soundtrack for Danny Boyle’s 127 Hours, will also be performing on the guitar.

American jazz legend Dave Holland, winner of the Miles Davis Award at the Montreal Music Festival, will perform with saxophonist Chris Potter.

Tickets to the concert, starting at 8.30pm, are Dh100 to Dh1,750 at platinumlist.net. Call 04-2743555 or 056-6567779.

More from Music

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsCultureMusic

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Music

Parekh & Singh, India’s new pop princes

Culture Gallery

Horses purified by fire at a Spanish festival

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon