Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan unite in Dubai
Grammy Award winner Zakir Hussain will brings back his Nirvana concert series back to Dubai after a gap of two years on January 27 at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
Joining him on the musical evening is popular Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan and jazz musician Louis Banks.
Also accompanying them is Gino Banks, who has been dubbed as the upcoming drummer of the year by Rolling Stone India.
Sanjay Divecha, who collaborated with A.R. Rahman on the Oscar-winning soundtrack for Danny Boyle’s 127 Hours, will also be performing on the guitar.
American jazz legend Dave Holland, winner of the Miles Davis Award at the Montreal Music Festival, will perform with saxophonist Chris Potter.
Tickets to the concert, starting at 8.30pm, are Dh100 to Dh1,750 at platinumlist.net. Call 04-2743555 or 056-6567779.