Coolio a flashback night in Dubai

Put on your dancing shoes and head to the Billionaire Mansion in the UAE to go down the ‘90s memory lane

Tabloid
 

Grammy-winning American rapper Coolio will perform in Dubai on January 27 as a part of Billionaire Mansion’s new night called Flashback 90s/00s.

Coolio, from Los Angeles, is best known for his hits including his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, It Takes A Thief and My Soul and his crazy haircuts. So put on your dancing shoes and he will take you down a trip to the memory lane.

In September last year, Coolio was charged with unlawful firearm possession after authorities found a loaded firearm at Los Angeles International Airport. But his brush with the law hasn’t stopped him from making a slew of TV appearances including his stint in Celebrity Big Brother in England or Rachel vs Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off.

For reservations, contact 04 5103100 or write to reservations@billionairemansiondubai.com

