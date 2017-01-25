What the dead know

Human Acts

By Han Kang, Hogarth, 224 pages, $22

In Korean, “Hello” (“ahnyoung hasehyo”) literally translates to “Are you at peace?” This question-greeting is delivered as a statement, of course, but a certain poignancy can’t be ignored — especially if one considers the violent history of the Korean Peninsula. This slice of land, with China and Japan on either side and Russia in the far north, has suffered invasions, wars, colonialism, occupation and military dictatorships. And South Korea itself, known (without irony) as the Land of the Morning Calm, has as its upstairs neighbour a spoilt tyrant with trapezoidal hair who boasts too often of his small cache of nuclear weapons. Much Korean blood has been shed, and sometimes the bloodletting has been inflicted by the peninsula’s own people.

In early 1980 after the assassination of the authoritarian South Korean president Park Chung-hee (father to current president Park Geun-hye, now under impeachment), the nation — which had been living under limited martial law — seemed destined for change. The economy was declining. Demonstrations were on the rise. Students, professors, artists and labourers — ordinary unarmed citizens — protested and demanded a fair and free election and the lifting of martial law. Park’s protégé General Chun Doo-hwan saw an opportunity to manoeuvre himself into the Blue House. Chun seized power and, using the North Korea card, declared full martial law throughout the nation. He shut down universities, banned political activity and arrested student leaders as well as political rivals. Order was established in most of the country, but not in Gwangju.

In Gwangju, a city located about 260 kilometres south of Seoul, troops brutally and indiscriminately assaulted not only protesters but bystanders too. Gwangju, however, fought back. Arming themselves any way they could, Gwangju residents forced out the military, and for five days in May the city practised self-governance. Mothers cooked meals for the community, taxi drivers shuttled pro-democracy rebels wherever they needed to go. Some residents stood in long lines to donate blood, and some, as young as middle schoolers, helped care for and identify the bodies.

This is where Han Kang’s novel “Human Acts” begins. Dong-ho, a 15-year-old boy in search of the corpse of his best friend, ends up volunteering at the municipal gymnasium, where some of the corpses are being stored. Han is smart to focus not on the gruesomeness of Dong-ho’s work — which would be redundant, melodramatic and expected — but on its mundanity:

“There was nothing technically difficult about the tasks you’d been assigned. Seun-ju and Eun-sook had already done most of the heavy work, which involved covering plywood or Styrofoam boards with plastic, then lifting the corpses on top of these boards. They also washed the necks and faces with a cloth, ran a comb through the matted hair to tidy it a bit, then wrapped the bodies in plastic in an effort to combat the smell. In the meantime, you made a note in your ledger of gender, approximate age, what clothes they were wearing and what brand of shoes, and assigned each corpse a number. You then wrote the same number on a scrap of paper, pinned it to the corpse’s chest, and covered them up to the neck with one of the white cloths.”

By focusing on the logistics of cataloguing the bodies, Han lulls us into the horror, and before we know it, we are there, inside the gymnasium, awe-struck by the amount of pain humans can inflict on one another and, in the obverse, the dignity with which the volunteers wash and care for the dead. In essence, we witness the impossibly large spectrum of humanity, and wonder how it is that one end could be so different from the other.

To explore that spectrum, the book’s polyphonic structure comes across as necessary and natural. Each chapter offers a piercing psychological portrait of a character affected by the Gwangju massacre: there’s Dong-ho, labelling the dead in the gymnasium; Dong-ho’s dead friend, who has been killed by troops (“Our bodies are piled on top of each other in the shape of a cross”); an editor facing censorship; a prisoner who has been tortured for his involvement in the uprising; a factory girl activist; Dong-ho’s mother; and finally, the author of “Human Acts” herself, Han Kang, who provides her own testimonial on how she was personally, though indirectly, affected by those 10 days in May 1980, when she was 9 years old.

“Human Acts”, much like Han’s novel “The Vegetarian”, which won the Man Booker International Prize, shows Han’s imaginative and meaningful obsession with violence upon the body. It also reveals another, perhaps more fundamental, obsession: dissonance. Each chapter explores what happens when two seemingly dissimilar or even opposing elements try to coexist: when innocence is surrounded by violence, when the dead keep on living, when survivors live like the dead, when freed prisoners still feel imprisoned and when the past becomes the present. Han’s attraction to dissonance is evident even on the sentence level. In one instance, a volunteer “wiped the face of a young man whose throat had been sliced open by a bayonet, his red uvula poking out”. Here, the “red uvula poking out”, so redolent of a child sticking out his tongue, provides a certain softness to an otherwise sharp, grisly image. It is Han’s graceful ballet along this fine line, artfully replicated in Deborah Smith’s translation, that makes this harrowing book about the Gwangju massacre compulsively readable, universally relevant and deeply resonant.

While reading “Human Acts”, whose original Korean title means “The Boy Approaches”, I kept thinking of the Korean greeting “ahnyoung hasehyo”, “Are you at peace?” My answer, at nearly every page, was a resolute no. This gut-wrenching novel about the Gwangju massacre has no interest, and rightly so, in making us feel at peace. It lacerates, it haunts, it dreams, it mourns, and because of its effective use of the second-person narration, the characters call out to you — persistently — until you feel what the dead feel and, perhaps worse, what the survivors feel.

“What is humanity?” the book asks. “What do we have to do to keep humanity as one thing and not another?” This question made me rethink — and retranslate — the Korean greeting, and realise how “hasehyo” could be taken as a more forceful verb, insinuating a command. Instead of “Are you at peace?”, it could also be, “Are you doing peace?” Or “Are you practising peace?” As in, peace comes not with passivity but with participation. As in, peace requires action, just like violence. And only now do I see yet another aspect of the novel’s English title: “Human Acts”, the tacit verb suggesting that, in the end, perhaps our actions are what matter.

“Human Acts” is, in equal parts, beautiful and urgent. Though it might not have been Han’s intention, her novel reads not only as a lyrical post-mortem on violence but also a call to counter that violence. So how do we keep humanity “as one thing and not another”? If humanity is under assault, and violence, oppression and authoritarianism rise to the surface, then is it not our human responsibility to act and resist, however forcefully, with everything in our power?

–New York Times News Service

Nami Mun is the author of “Miles From Nowhere”.