J.K. Rowling adds more ‘Fantastic Beasts’

J.K. Rowling has updated the story — the new edition is out in March

Image Credit: AP
J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

J.K. Rowling is not done with the story of Fantastic Beasts.

The author’s Pottermore website announced on Thursday that a new edition of the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will come out in March. The book, which arrives four months after the hit film adaptation, will include a foreword by Rowling writing as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, new artwork and a batch of new beasts. Proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling’s charity for children placed in institutions.

The original book came out in 2001.

filed under

GulfNewsCultureBooks

