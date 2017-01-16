Osama Nassar to showcase work in Dubai

Dubai: Syrian artist Osama Nassar is showcasing his artwork for the first time in the UAE with his exhibition “Splashes” to open the COYA Collective showcase for the year.

The art show at COYA Dubai runs for six weeks starting on Monday.

Osama’s exhibition will tell of the world’s humanity and "focuses on the solid truth of being optimistic in times of trouble, artificiality and vulgarity".

From personal experiences and linking to his country, he has characterized some formations full of sarcastic expressions, blundering its potential with the strong colors that are dominant in most of his artworks.

Nassar’s content will take viewers to an emotional state of mind linked to the past, while exposing the story of the future, which you will notice in most of his art works the reflection of awaiting, anticipation, dreams and pure hope.

“The real source which I build paintings from is the external intimations and signs that I cannot control, that still roam in my mind from the first splash of painting until the end," Nassar said.

He added that the characters in his art "sometimes smile for an unknown reason".

"Despite their rigid looks, there's an internal movement that passes with that colorful smile. This is the smile that carries a lot of expressions and memoires of the people I've met in my whole life and who left their impressions in one way or another,” Nassar said.

Meet the artist

When: January 16, 7pm to 9pm

Where: COYA Dubai