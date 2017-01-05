Naseeruddin Shah and family in Dubai for plays

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Naseeruddin Shah and family in Dubai for plays

The Bollywood actor will bring his family — Ratna Pathak and children Heeba, Vivaan and Imaad — to the UAE to stage an English play

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, wife Ratna Pathak Shah and their children, Heeba, Vivaan and Imaad, will stage the English play Riding Madly Off In All Directions on January 20 at Centrepoint Theatre, DUCTAC.

Written by British-born Canadian political scientist and humorist, Stephen Leacock, the set of five short stories are a satirical take on everyday happenings.

Directed by Shah, the five stand-alone plots will see Vivaan attempt to borrow a matchbox to light a cigar, while Heeba will play an early 20th-century working-class American woman trying to open a bank account.

Imaad, on the other hand, will play a card-conjuror’s victim.

Shah will be seen in a 3000AD avatar, prophesying the tragic impact of science on human race; while Pathhak blows emotions into Mathematics.

There will be two shows on January 20 at 5pm and 8pm.

More from Arts

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsCultureArts

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts

16 new murals on 2nd December Street

Culture Gallery

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car