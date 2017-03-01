Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Maps of her journeys

Japanese artist Juri Morioka’s latest paintings on show in Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied
I Can Get There With My Eyes Closed by Juri Morioka
Gulf News
 

Japanese artist Juri Morioka is presenting her latest paintings in an exhibition titled Fruitful Life, curated by Fann À Porter. Morioka was born in Tokyo, but ever since she learnt in school that the Japanese Constitution, with its renunciation of war, was drawn up by Americans, she had a desire to learn English and travel to the US, which she saw as a country of peace. She fulfilled this dream, by going on a high school exchange programme to Ohio, and she now lives in New York, a city that has inspired her recent work.

Morioka’s latest paintings look like maps of her journeys around the city, with perhaps her favourite hangouts and other significant spots marked out. The titles of the paintings, such as I Can Get There With My Eyes Closed, and Walking Towards Each Other, also seem to refer to a familiar place. The abstract works are composed of lines, geometric forms, and colour fields of soothing greens and blues.

“I always approach the canvas directly, without any preceding sketches or studies. I paint in the manner of Zen, moving my brushes along with my mind’s rhythm, relying solely on instinct and intuition. Outside of conscious thought, I search for harmony and form in the play of color and shapes, and a composition gradually emerges. Then, feeling my way with my brush, I enter the painting and wander through its spaces and along its paths with a deep sense of belonging. I welcome the viewer to join me on the same journey, with the same sense of belonging, sharing in the belief that everything has a life of its own, and a story tell,” Morioka says.

Fruitful Life will run at The Workshop, in Jumeirah, off Al Wasl Road until March 6.

More from Arts

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsCultureArts

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Arts

History, politics and artistic research

Culture Gallery

Unique 3D Art Festival begins at City Walk

Culture Videos

PlayWomen's Heritage Walk 2017
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays