Deadline for Proud Expressions set

Abu Dhabi: The final deadline to submit entries for Proud Expressions, an initiative that pays tribute to the martyrs of the nation, has been set for February 26, it was announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, organised by Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), seeks to use art to bring people together through a sense of common pride in the strength and resilience of the nation, while building solidarity and unity throughout the community.

Proud Expressions — part of the #The_UAE_Remembers campaign — has drawn scores of applications from artists and designers across the UAE.

Sumayyah Al Suwaidi, Community Events Manager at TCA Abu Dhabi, said the authority has received a large number of applications and is expecting to receive many more as the extended deadline (February 26) approaches.

“We have been thrilled by the interest Proud Expressions has generated throughout the Emirates. There are two categories of submissions; an open call to established and emerging artists, and one specifically for school and university students,” Al Suwaidi said.

Any form of artistic expression is admissible as long as the central message of pride and gratitude is conveyed. This includes canvas, wood, digital art, photography, and calligraphy, among others.

School students may contact their school administrations for guidelines and information on how to apply, while university students may apply through their Faculty of Arts. In universities where no such faculty exists, students may apply to the open call.

Emiratis and residents over 18 years of age may apply to Proud Expressions by completing and returning a submission form, available from the initiative’s website, before the deadline.

All members of UAE society are invited to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and security of the nation by following: #The_UAE_Remembers.

More information can be found on proudexpressions.ae or email the organisers at info@proudexpressions.ae