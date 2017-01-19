25 artists to compete for Dubai Canvas 3D Award

Dubai: Some 25 artists have been shortlisted to participate in the Dh2.3-million Dubai Canvas 3D Award to create three-dimensional (3D) artworks for the festival from March 1 to 7 at City Walk.

The selected artists are an eclectic group of accomplished international 3D artists who bring diverse creative perspectives and technical skills to feature at the Dubai Canvas 2017, which is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Meraas.

Ayesha Bin Kalli, project manager of Dubai Canvas 2017, said the third edition of the festival will bring together some of the most exciting artists in the global 3D art world.

“The artists featured in the festival are all people who are constantly experimenting with new styles, techniques and perspectives to push the boundaries of this unique genre of art. We expect this year’s festival to be another great carnival of art and creativity,” Bin Kalli said.

“The Dh2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award saw a total of 122 entries from 35 countries. Artists who submitted proposals for the award represent almost 80 per cent of the global community of 3D artists. The selection committee shortlisted 25 artists for the final round of the award,” she added.

Many of the 25 artists in the shortlist are international luminaries in the 3D art world. Versatile Italian artist Tony Cuboliquido was the first to experiment with anamorphic 3D art and animated art with video mapping. His works have been commissioned by some of the world’s largest companies including Disney, Universal Cinema, Luxottica, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Unilever.

Other artists include Ukrainian street artist Dima Fatum, American artist John Pugh, German artist Ella Mundt, accomplished Italian pavement artist Gennaro Troia, Fat Heat from Hungary, Andres Iglesias Petroselli from Argentina, and Russian artist Danila Shmelev, among others.