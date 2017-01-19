25 artists to compete for Dubai Canvas 3D Award

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

25 artists to compete for Dubai Canvas 3D Award

Dubai Canvas 2017 will run from March 1 to March 7 at City Walk

  • Ayesha Bin KalliImage Credit: Supplied
  • Danila ShmelevImage Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit:
  • Gennaro TroiaImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some 25 artists have been shortlisted to participate in the Dh2.3-million Dubai Canvas 3D Award to create three-dimensional (3D) artworks for the festival from March 1 to 7 at City Walk.

The selected artists are an eclectic group of accomplished international 3D artists who bring diverse creative perspectives and technical skills to feature at the Dubai Canvas 2017, which is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Meraas.

Ayesha Bin Kalli, project manager of Dubai Canvas 2017, said the third edition of the festival will bring together some of the most exciting artists in the global 3D art world.

“The artists featured in the festival are all people who are constantly experimenting with new styles, techniques and perspectives to push the boundaries of this unique genre of art. We expect this year’s festival to be another great carnival of art and creativity,” Bin Kalli said.

“The Dh2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award saw a total of 122 entries from 35 countries. Artists who submitted proposals for the award represent almost 80 per cent of the global community of 3D artists. The selection committee shortlisted 25 artists for the final round of the award,” she added.

Many of the 25 artists in the shortlist are international luminaries in the 3D art world. Versatile Italian artist Tony Cuboliquido was the first to experiment with anamorphic 3D art and animated art with video mapping. His works have been commissioned by some of the world’s largest companies including Disney, Universal Cinema, Luxottica, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Unilever.

Other artists include Ukrainian street artist Dima Fatum, American artist John Pugh, German artist Ella Mundt, accomplished Italian pavement artist Gennaro Troia, Fat Heat from Hungary, Andres Iglesias Petroselli from Argentina, and Russian artist Danila Shmelev, among others.

More from Arts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Samsung
follow this tag on MGNSamsung

filed under

GulfNewsCultureArts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Samsung
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts

UAE galleries set to shine at India Art Fair

Culture Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Celebration of heritage

Culture Videos

PlayNGO offers lifeline for wounded refugee children
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access