16 new murals on 2nd December Street

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

16 new murals on 2nd December Street

Prominent international artists painted the murals as part of the Dubai Street Museum Project

  • If you’ve not been to the 2nd December Street recently, you’re in for a surprise. An additional set of 16 striImage Credit:
  • If you’ve not been to the 2nd December Street recently, you’re in for a surprise. An additional set of 16 striImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: If you’ve not been to the 2nd December Street recently, you’re in for a surprise. An additional set of 16 striking murals by international artists await you.

Twelve prominent international mural and graffiti artists painted the murals on themes drawn from the UAE’s history and rich heritage. The murals comprise the first phase of the Dubai Street Museum project. They included German artist Case Maclaim, Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic, French artist Julien Malland, also known as Seth, and Russian artist Julia Volchkova, among others.

Being jointly implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Street Museum is a valuable addition to Dubai’s creative and artistic environment.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Project Manager, said the murals depict many key aspects of the UAE’s culture and tradition on buildings located along the famed road. “The participating artists, who come from all over the world, have translated the objectives of the project in a creative way. We made sure to provide the artists with all the background information necessary for portraying the scenes we selected so that they could create murals rich with detail,” Al Suwaidi said.

“The artists spent a long time working out the details of the proposed scenes as well as understanding the historical background to the scenes,” she added.

“During the preparation period, we thoroughly reviewed every proposed theme so that each scene depicted by the artists would accurately portray life in the UAE. This attention to detail was necessary since the themes, which included ‘Abra’, ‘Clothes’, ‘Traditional Games’, ‘Henna Designs’ and ‘Dallah’ (coffee pot), mark out the UAE’s culture from other countries in the region,” she added.

One of the artists, Maclaim, is considered a pioneer in photo-realistic graffiti. Maclaim is widely recognised for his breathtaking images of twisted, abstract portraits and body shapes that go beyond reality and step into the realm of the surreal while challenging the audience’s preconceptions of what beauty actually is.

Ernest Zacharevic combines fine art techniques with a passion for creating outdoor art. Experimentation lies at the heart of Ernest’s style, with the only constant being the dedication to his ever-changing concepts.

French artist ‘Seth’ is an exceptionally talented Parisian street artist who works in a wide variety of mediums including paintings, sculpture and tapestry. He is internationally recognised for his eye-catching and dreamy murals of child-like characters painted in locations across the world.

Other artists who participated in the project include Polish artist who goes by the name of ‘1010’, Tunisian artist Mohammed Kilan, also known as ‘Inkman’, Chinese artist Hua Tunan, French artists Zepha, Kan and L’atlas, as well as Norwegian artist Martin Whatson and UAE resident Diaa Allam.

More from Arts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsCultureArts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts

Naseeruddin Shah and family in Dubai for plays

Culture Gallery

Pictures: Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island

Culture Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Editor's Choice

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite