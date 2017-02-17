Preparing for the job interview

Preparing for an in-person job interview could be overwhelming. From choosing the right attire to doing a thorough research of the position and the company, you may find yourself spending hours getting ready.

In the midst of all of this, however, you may forget to prepare for the simplest questions regarding your experience or goals. And the problem is when hiring managers have remaining questions marks after they meet with you, you are less likely to get another chance to respond.

That is why it is important to focus before and during the interview not only on showing off your qualifications, skills and experiences, but also on figuring out what concerns the hiring manager might have and how you will use the job interview to sort them out.

To do so successfully, you will need to review your resume closely before an interview and probably get some input from a friend or past co-worker. You must be realistic about what often triggers red flags with potential employers. Is it the time you stayed at home for several years to raise children? Is it the fact that you changed several jobs in the past couple of years? Is it your lack of specific certification that is often required in your line of work?

Whatever it is, don’t hide your head in the sand. Instead, be prepared with answers that alleviate hiring managers’ concerns.

Here are a few tips to help you prepare.

Have a friendly review

Ask a friend who is familiar with your line of work and is not shy to tell you where you fall short to review your resume. Ask this person to point out any issues with your resume even if they seem minor. Anything that catches your friend’s eye might be a concern to one hiring manager or another. Many problems could be fixed by rewording the area of concern or including an explanation in a cover letter. For example, do you live in a remote neighbourhood? How about explaining that you’d be willing to commute or relocate, if you get the job. Problem fixed.

In addition, ask your friend to think beyond the resume. For example, what else would he or she expect a hiring manager to look for in your resume. Have you listed your skills? Degree? Dates of past jobs? If any information seems to be missing, go ahead and add it unless you have a reason not to do so. In this case, you will need to be ready with an explanation, if you’re asked.

Prepare your defence

Be ready to answer the hiring manager’s questions about any red flags. If you were fired, know what to say and what you learnt from that experience. If you had significant employment gaps, explain why it was hard for you to find a job or what personal circumstances prevented you from pursuing employment. Without getting into sharing too much information, prepare an answer that is reasonable and doesn’t hurt your prospects of getting a job.

As always, avoid badmouthing past employers even if you had bad experiences. And try to present the facts without bitterness. If your struggles were driven by economic factors, explain the bigger picture that led to layoffs, for example.

If you expect concerns regarding your education or qualifications, be prepared to present clearly how your experience, for example, makes up for a missing certificate or degree. You also may mention past projects or job duties that were successfully completed despite the lack of this particular credential.

Stay positive

If you made it to the job interview, you’re already in the selection process. With that in mind, stay positive and just alienate your future employer’s fears by providing logical, rational and clear responses. The more you prepare for your interview and explain your circumstances — good or bad — the more likely you will be able to proceed with the hiring process.

In addition, if the hiring manager continues to push on a particular point, know that could be a deal breaker, so tread carefully and be patient as you explain the circumstances. All of this is just part of the interviewing process, and if you navigate it with tact you will be able to proceed to the following phase.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Answer critical questions

Know what concerns your experience might raise

Be prepared with rational answers

Stay positive regarding your skills and learnt lessons

Explain circumstances that were beyond your control

