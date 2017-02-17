Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Preparing for the job interview

Be prepared with answers that alleviate hiring managers’ concerns

Gulf News
 

Preparing for an in-person job interview could be overwhelming. From choosing the right attire to doing a thorough research of the position and the company, you may find yourself spending hours getting ready.

In the midst of all of this, however, you may forget to prepare for the simplest questions regarding your experience or goals. And the problem is when hiring managers have remaining questions marks after they meet with you, you are less likely to get another chance to respond.

That is why it is important to focus before and during the interview not only on showing off your qualifications, skills and experiences, but also on figuring out what concerns the hiring manager might have and how you will use the job interview to sort them out.

To do so successfully, you will need to review your resume closely before an interview and probably get some input from a friend or past co-worker. You must be realistic about what often triggers red flags with potential employers. Is it the time you stayed at home for several years to raise children? Is it the fact that you changed several jobs in the past couple of years? Is it your lack of specific certification that is often required in your line of work?

Whatever it is, don’t hide your head in the sand. Instead, be prepared with answers that alleviate hiring managers’ concerns.

Here are a few tips to help you prepare.

Have a friendly review

Ask a friend who is familiar with your line of work and is not shy to tell you where you fall short to review your resume. Ask this person to point out any issues with your resume even if they seem minor. Anything that catches your friend’s eye might be a concern to one hiring manager or another. Many problems could be fixed by rewording the area of concern or including an explanation in a cover letter. For example, do you live in a remote neighbourhood? How about explaining that you’d be willing to commute or relocate, if you get the job. Problem fixed.

In addition, ask your friend to think beyond the resume. For example, what else would he or she expect a hiring manager to look for in your resume. Have you listed your skills? Degree? Dates of past jobs? If any information seems to be missing, go ahead and add it unless you have a reason not to do so. In this case, you will need to be ready with an explanation, if you’re asked.

Prepare your defence

Be ready to answer the hiring manager’s questions about any red flags. If you were fired, know what to say and what you learnt from that experience. If you had significant employment gaps, explain why it was hard for you to find a job or what personal circumstances prevented you from pursuing employment. Without getting into sharing too much information, prepare an answer that is reasonable and doesn’t hurt your prospects of getting a job.

As always, avoid badmouthing past employers even if you had bad experiences. And try to present the facts without bitterness. If your struggles were driven by economic factors, explain the bigger picture that led to layoffs, for example.

If you expect concerns regarding your education or qualifications, be prepared to present clearly how your experience, for example, makes up for a missing certificate or degree. You also may mention past projects or job duties that were successfully completed despite the lack of this particular credential.

Stay positive

If you made it to the job interview, you’re already in the selection process. With that in mind, stay positive and just alienate your future employer’s fears by providing logical, rational and clear responses. The more you prepare for your interview and explain your circumstances — good or bad — the more likely you will be able to proceed with the hiring process.

In addition, if the hiring manager continues to push on a particular point, know that could be a deal breaker, so tread carefully and be patient as you explain the circumstances. All of this is just part of the interviewing process, and if you navigate it with tact you will be able to proceed to the following phase.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Answer critical questions

Know what concerns your experience might raise

Be prepared with rational answers

Stay positive regarding your skills and learnt lessons

Explain circumstances that were beyond your control

— R.O.

More from Careers

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsCareers

Also In Careers

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Business Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower