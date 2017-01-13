Planning effectively for a career change

Many people consider a career change at a certain point of their lives, even if they don’t act on it. It could be to pursue a passion, make more money or try something new. But in some cases, a career change can necessary — or inevitable. And that is when having an effective plan can be handy.

If you’re stuck in a dead-end job or a dying industry, trying as early as possible to switch path could make all the difference in where you’d be able to take your professional life. You only need to be realistic about the causes of your stagnant career. And you also need to know what it takes to make a career change.

One major issue that you must keep in mind is what else is going on in your life. Because a career change could be time-consuming and costly, you must be wise about the timing to ensure you don’t compromise your efforts in either your profession or life quality.

Here are a few points to keep in mind.

What is required?

Jumping from accounting to medicine is totally different from changing paths from public relations to marketing. In the latter, there are many transferable skills that can jump start your change, and the two fields often share similar areas of knowledge and expertise. In the first example, however, you will need to start from scratch and you also need to be prepared for a different professional environment, new work-life balance and certainly a lot more learning, certification and hands-on experience before you can take your first job.

The point is: some career changes are easier than others. So be prepared for what it really takes to make your change. In addition, get familiar with the costs, the required time and all the education, certification and credentials that you will have to get before you start.

Having a clear visibility on these requirements helps you make an informed decision. In addition, you will be able to budget time and money for your transition. For example, you might find out that you will need to reduce your work hours to have time for studies. In a different scenario, the extra costs may mean that you will need to find an extra source of income — like a part-time job — to be able to make it financially.

Starting over

Unless you’re switching to a career that is closely related to your current field, you likely will be starting over and taking entry-level position. This new beginning can be exciting for many people, but it also could be disappointing for someone who is coming from a past senior position. Being the new kid on the block who is learning on the job and receiving directions from others could be an opportunity for growth if seen in the context of the larger goal of career change, but it could also be disheartening for some.

So be clear about how you feel about this upcoming experience. Will you be comfortable asking questions, learning from errors and acknowledging your learning curve? If the answer is yes, then go for it.

In addition, remember that money doesn’t flow to entry-level jobs. So it would probably take you some time until you land a well-paying job in a new career. If you’re coming from an unsatisfactory pay, this might not be a deal breaker given the potential for a better pay down the road.

Making the right move

A career change is something you would once or twice at most in your professional life, so make sure that your investment is going toward a future fulfilling move. Acting on a whim can prove to be a waste as you either give up on the change midway or you return to your original career when you find that the new field doesn’t really fulfil your needs.

A right move is also in a career that is thriving, with job opportunities relatively available for all levels of experience. With being in an unusual position — taking an entry-level job later in your career — you will have a better shot where employers are looking for unusual combinations of background, knowledge and experience.

In a very tight career path, you might get all the education you need, but still struggle to break through and get that first job in the new field. So keep all of this in mind before you take your first step.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Ready for a career change

Know what it is required to make the change

Consider the specifics of the career you’re selecting

Channel your investment carefully

Be prepared for a long path

R.O.