Mood swings can affect job prospects

Some days you may wake up feeling tired and irritable. It could be because you didn’t sleep well or because you have been less than serious about your diet and exercise regime.

Regardless of the reason, you should minimise these days as much as possible when you are job hunting. If you think that you’ll be able to snap out of your black mood, put a smile on your face, and be surrounded by a halo of positivity once you walk into an interview, you’re mistaken.

The time you spend with a hiring manager is all that you have to make a good impression, which goes well beyond your technical skills. You may be able to prove that you’ve got the experience and qualifications to do the job, but if you leave him/her with the impression that you are run down, tired and demotivated, you are compromising your chances of getting hired.

In many cases, hiring managers themselves may be surprised about why they prefer one candidate over the other if both have similar skills and experience. The reason could simply be that one person has come across as more energetic, focused and motivated. In taking simple lifestyle steps, you could be this favourite candidate, always.

Try the following tips.

Sleep and stay healthy

We are all familiar with the saying people can’t love you unless you love yourself first. Be kind to your body by eating well, working out and getting enough exercise and sleep. And that should not only be during the week or days ahead of a job interview. In fact, maintaining a healthy lifestyle could help you stay on target and be able to present yourself as someone who is successful and happy — two traits that people in general want in their coworkers.

Getting enough sleep and staying as healthy as you can also help you be and appear sharp, which means you’d be better positioned to answer questions clearly, make clever comments and bring your best skills and attributes up during an interview — even on short notice.

Negotiate time

When a hiring manager asks you to come over for a job interview, you may be excited and jump to take the first available slot. This could pressure you to rush your research of the company and the job, be stressed out about what to wear, where you’re going and what to take with you, etc.

The result could be that despite all your efforts, you come across as tired, irritable and with low-energy.

Instead, take a reasonable amount of time to prepare. If you know that you will need to go shopping for new clothes, give yourself sufficient time to do so, and make sure you have time left for your research and sleep. If you’re unsure that you will find a childcare provider right away, schedule the interview a couple of days later to make sure that you won’t be stressed out about it.

You get the point: A hiring manager won’t hold it against you that you need time to fit the interview into your schedule (as long its only a few days’ delay). And you will be to present yourself as a better candidate if you take your time to prepare.

Ask questions

Do you get easily stressed out over minor details such as what to wear or where to park? Ask these questions ahead of the interview. If you don’t want to waste the hiring manager’s time, call back and ask the receptionist or just do your due diligence online.

The more answers and information you get ahead of your interview, the less likely you will risk having these minor details causing you last-minute stress. Although some people may bounce back from these setbacks (like showing up underdressed or late) quickly, others may not. And despite their best efforts, they may still feel off or just not themselves, which compounds the negative impact of these setbacks.

When it comes to job interviews, you certainly want to put your best foot forward and present yourself not only as having the best skill set but also as someone who is positive, relaxed, easy-going and a joy to work with.

— The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

Beyond the skills

— Look positive, focused and organised

— Allow time to prepare for the interview

— Ask questions ahead to eliminate stress

— Get your rest and healthy lifestyle to work for you

— R.O.