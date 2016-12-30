Dealing with a new job

Excited about a new job? This excitement could be easily dampened by a co-worker’s lukewarm welcome or a supervisor’s abrasive attitude. And while you can shrug off your disappointment because you want to keep a positive experience, it is sometime better to acknowledge this rough start and try to deal with its causes and consequences.

Starting a new job doesn’t only bring the challenge of dealing with new work tasks, procedures and schedule, it also brings an entire new environment with a history of office politics that you’re hardly aware of. When your start seems to be unexpectedly negative with coworkers questioning your abilities or resisting your directions, you can be sure that the situation is not your fault.

Still it is on you to turn this situation around or least to give it time to improve without making it worse. How? Here are some ideas to help.

Understand the dynamics

Although you might not know all the factors at play, keep in mind that coworkers are people who might be concerned about change. Your entry to the new workplace brings this risk, especially if you’re in a managerial position. Everyone may be on the lookout for what the new person is saying, implying or planning to do.

Even your attempts to prove your competence by bringing innovative ideas to the table can be taken as a threat to how things have been done. In many cases, people think that if things are not broken, there is no reason to try to fix them — which has some wisdom there. That is why your understanding of their perspective is key.

That is not to say you should come in and maintain the status quo. In fact, that won’t be much easier, either. You can still bring in new ideas and procedures, but it would be good to make sure that everyone on board by explaining why the changes are required. In fact, if you’re a manager and in the position to enlist others to become part of a smaller team, you may have some insider allies who are trusted by the others and found to be easier to communicate change.

Ignore petty actions

Taking the high road is the best way, always. If the resistance you’re receiving is mostly in terms of attitude, eyerolling or tone, you probably can live with these imperfections for a short while. You also can call them out in a light manner such as a joke.

The point is unless your team members are obstructing work flow, less than cooperative or refusing to work with you, you really should not worry too much about their feelings — these will sort themselves out over time. In addition, the more you don’t engage in pettiness, the more likely these people will admire your professional attitude — a good step toward accepting you in this new position.

Don’t let these attitudes linger or escalate to disrespect. If you’re a manager, talk with each person who seems to be having a hard time accepting you as a supervisor about maintaining a professional tone and attitude. Timing this discussion is critical. Don’t initiate it after a heated discussion. Wait until emotions are not high to ensure it would be most effective.

Be sharp, decisive and respectful

Although you should always walk into a new place with a learner attitude, it is also important to demonstrate your abilities, be confident if you have to make decisions and be respectful of others’ feedback. This combination will help you gather the information that you need to get up to speed on the new workplace’s duties, without compromising your image as a great hire. In addition, if you make a mistake, be quick to admit it, take responsibility for the consequences and move on.

Think of the initial period in any workplace as a continuation of your interviewing process. You might have met with a handful with managers and coworkers before you got the job. Now it is time to secure your position by learning how to work with everyone in your office. This step is essential not only to securing your position, but also in ensuring that you will be able to get the best out of your experience.

The writer, a former Gulf News Business Features Editor, is a Seattle-based editor.

